Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, forward, one of the players that is giving a lot to talk about in Boston, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving joy to the Celtics, having a great team will always make things easier, but this player was fundamental in last season's Playoffs, where they were very close to take the title, this season with a more prepared quintet they are serious candidates and this player is a possible MVP, the player leads his team with 30.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers, even though they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries to teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, he is also getting injured more frequently, however the time he is on the court is a great contribution to the team.
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/puKp1zMO6r— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 12, 2022
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
Last season Celtics and Lakers faced each other in a two-game series, the Boston team took the first victory with a score of 108-130, for the second matchup Lakers won 102-117, in the end Celtics fought for the championship while Lakers did not qualify for the Playoffs, now they will start a new series and it will be very entertaining.
Celtics each day more and more firmly
Boston Celtics has the obligation to win the NBA title now that they have put together great players, the team has a great roster and that is why since the beginning of the season they were put as clear favorites to win the NBA championship, the team has already shown that it can fight for the title and is demonstrating a great performance week by week and this is giving them the first position in the Eastern Conference, the team was recently defeated by Warriors, team that won the battle in the finals, prior to the duel against Lakers, Celtics will play against Clippers, the duel against Lakers will end the tour of the Boston team by the Western conference, Celtics have two important duels in the arena of Los Angeles, but they should not worry, since their visiting record is very positive.
Los Angeles Lakers face a big challenge
The Lakers are still unable to get up after lifting the championship a few seasons ago, last season was one of the worst in the history of the franchise because they could not even sneak into the Play-in, also made notorious the big problem of lack of competitive roster, coupled with injuries that did not respect the key elements and so with a 33-49 ended the disaster, for this new season was expected a radical change in the roster adding more established players, but it was not so, Lakers kept their point guard and one of the players that was rumored to leave the team as Westbrook remained in the franchise, Lakers started the new season very bad and little by little has wanted to get up, however the away games have been very complicated for them, they currently have a record of 11-15 and that keeps them in the 12th position, recently broke a streak of three consecutive defeats by beating Pistons 117-124, against Celtics they have a great opportunity to beat a championship contender.
The top champions face each other
Tuesday night in the NBA has prepared a great showdown with the two top winners of the championship, Celtics will visit Lakers in what promises to be a total show, the game is apparently unbalanced, as one is the leader and the other can not leave the last places in their conference, a game where anything can happen and the great rivalry serves as a great entertainment factor, as it is the great classic of the NBA.
