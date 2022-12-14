New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Vivint Arena
The game will take place at the Vivint Arena, which is located in Salt Lake, Utah. The arena has a capacity of 19911 people for basketball games and 14,000 for field hockey games.
Injury Report: Pelicans
The Pelicans will not have for this match EJ Liddell, who has a knee injury. Besides him, long-time starter Herbert Jones, with an ankle injury, and Brandon Ingram, with a finger injury, are also out.
Injury Report: Jazz
The Utah Jazz, with something hard to see, have only two injured for the matchup. Collin Sexton, with a leg injury, and Simone Fontecchio, with an ankle injury, are out.
Western Conference: pelicans
Western Conference: Jazz
The Jazz are in the Western Conference and are in ninth position, with 15 wins and 14 losses, standing above the Mavericks and the Timberwolves, both 13-13 on the season, as well as being below the Warriors, 14-13 on the season and the Clippers, 15-13.
Last Matches: Pelicans
The Pelicans, on the other side, comes from five wins in a row. The first was on Friday (2), by 117 to 99, over the Spurs. On Sunday (4), it was over the Nuggets, by 121 to 106. After that the new loser was the Pistons, by 104 to 98, on Wednesday (7). Then came two games in a row with the new victim: Suns. On Friday (9), the first victory was by 128 to 117 and the second was by 129 to 124 on Sunday (11).
Last Matches: Jazz
The Jazz come into this game with two wins and three losses in their last five games. The first win was on Friday (2), over the Pacers, by 139 to 119. After that came the loss, to the Trail Blazers, by 116-111, on Saturday (3). On Wednesday (7), the win was by 124 to 123, over the Warriors, then after that, on Friday (9), the loss was by 118 to 108 to the Timberwolves and on Saturday (10), the loss came to the Nuggets, by 115 to 110.
