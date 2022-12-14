Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Open quotes!
"From the team and coaching staff, all our thoughts and prayers are with the coach and his family," basketball fraternity and other great Celtic."
"Anytime you compete against an MVP it's fun," said Smith. "We prepared a lot, my teammates supported me and trusted me, and we delivered."
" It's a tough day, but we still have a game against Milwaukee tonight," said Lucas. "We have a lot of players with a heavy heart to be coaches. my job is to motivate them to play."
“I know we could have played a lot better, myself included,” said a dejected Green in the visiting locker room in San Antonio.
“Only! I know my team depends on me in situations like this," Green said of Sunday's fourth-quarter blowout, which included three free throws in the game's final minute to open up what had been It's a draw. “All that hard work I've put in is here. worth it.”
“I think Jalen had one of his best games,” bucks. “He made his free throws. He attacked. The funniest thing is; that his defense was impeccable,'' he said. “There is no such thing. nothing like being home”, said a smiling Green after the game. “I feel comfortable being at home.”
"Anytime you compete against an MVP it's fun," said Smith. "We prepared a lot, my teammates supported me and trusted me, and we delivered."
Probable Houston Rockets!
PG - Kevin Porter Jr.
SG - Jalen Green
SF - Eric Gordon
PF - Jabari Smith
C - Alperen Sengun.
How do the Houston Rockets arrive?
The Houston Rockets have a very bad campaign in the season, with 18 defeats and only eight victories. The team beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the last match and recovered from the defeat.
Speak up, Johnson!
"I think I have a little bit of technology in me," Johnson said on the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast. the boos, okay? I mean, believe me, this crowd is not the best. It's not as loud as it sounds. They are noisy. I give them your respect. But they got a machine here that really works wonders, man, I'll tell you that now. Because I'm looking at people's mouths and they're not saying anything. But still, there's a problem. lots of booing.”
Probable Phoenix Suns!
PG - Chris Paul
SG - Devin Booker
SF - MIkal Bridges
PF - Torrey Craig
C - Dario Saric.
How does Phoenix Suns arrive?
The Phoenix Suns have a positive campaign of 16 wins and 11 losses in the season. But, the team has lost the last four clashes and fell from the leadership of the Western Conference to fourth place.
SUNS!
The game will be played at Toyota Center
The Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets game will be played at Toyota Center, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.