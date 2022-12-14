Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Disclosure/Suns

3:00 PMan hour ago

Watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 PMan hour ago

Open quotes!

"From the team and coaching staff, all our thoughts and prayers are with the coach and his family," basketball fraternity and other great Celtic."

" It's a tough day, but we still have a game against Milwaukee tonight," said Lucas. "We have a lot of players with a heavy heart to be coaches.   my job is to motivate them to play."

“I know we could have played a lot better, myself included,” said a dejected Green in the visiting locker room in San Antonio.

“Only! I know my team depends on me in situations like this," Green said of Sunday's fourth-quarter blowout, which included three free throws in the game's final minute to open up what had been It's a draw. “All that hard work I've put in is here. worth it.”


“I think Jalen had one of his best games,” bucks. “He made his free throws. He attacked. The funniest thing is; that his defense was impeccable,'' he said. “There is no such thing. nothing like being home”, said a smiling Green after the game. “I feel comfortable being at home.”


"Anytime you compete against an MVP it's fun," said Smith. "We prepared a lot, my teammates supported me and trusted me, and we delivered."

2:50 PMan hour ago

Probable Houston Rockets!

PG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SG - Jalen Green

SF - Eric Gordon

PF - Jabari Smith

C - Alperen Sengun.


 

2:45 PMan hour ago

How do the Houston Rockets arrive?

The Houston Rockets have a very bad campaign in the season, with 18 defeats and only eight victories. The team beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the last match and recovered from the defeat.
2:40 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Johnson!

"I think I have a little bit of technology in me," Johnson said on the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast. the boos, okay? I mean, believe me, this crowd is not the best. It's not as loud as it sounds. They are noisy. I give them your respect. But they got a machine here that really works wonders, man, I'll tell you that now.  Because I'm looking at people's mouths and they're not saying anything. But still, there's a problem. lots of booing.”
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Probable Phoenix Suns!

PG - Chris Paul

SG - Devin Booker

SF - MIkal Bridges

PF - Torrey Craig

C - Dario Saric.


 

2:30 PM2 hours ago

How does Phoenix Suns arrive?

The Phoenix Suns have a positive campaign of 16 wins and 11 losses in the season. But, the team has lost the last four clashes  and fell from the leadership of the Western Conference to fourth place.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

SUNS!

Photo: Disclosure/Suns
2:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Toyota Center

The Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets game will be played at Toyota Center, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
