Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers of December 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Sacramento Kings last lineup
The last five of the Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
Philadelphia 76ers last lineup
The last five of Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., Shake Milton, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 17.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who this season has managed to average 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to assisting, he had a bad tournament last season, but he started this season well by averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6 assists.
Sacramento Kings in the tournament
The Sacramento Kings had a good start to the regular season, with 14 wins and 11 losses, establishing themselves in fifth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on December 11 against the New York Knicks, where the Kings lost 112-99 at Madison Square Garden and thus the Sacramento Kings got their eleventh loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, center Joel Embiid (#21), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Tobias Harris (#12) who this season has managed to average 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward James Harden (#1) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his thirteenth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament
The Philadelphia 76ers have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 14 wins and 12 losses, they are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 11 against the Charlotte Hornets, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 131-113 at the Wells Fargo Center for their fourteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Wells Fargo Center will be the venue for the first game of the second round of the playoffs, it is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since August 31, 1996, it has been the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and has a capacity of 21,600 spectators.