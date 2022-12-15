Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets game, as well as the latest information coming out of the Spectrum Center. Don't miss a single detail of the game update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is the game and where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Player to watch for the Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier stands out with an average of 22.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists so far in the 2022-23 season. In the last game he scored 29 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and made six assists, although they were not enough to prevent his team's defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Detroit Pistons Player to Watch
Bojan Bogdanovic is the team's top performer this 2022-23 season averaging 21 points, 3'6 rebounds and 2'4 assists. The Serbian forward was the game's most outstanding player with 38 points, 4 rebounds and two assists in the most recent game, although he did not prevent his team's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
How are the Charlotte Hornets coming along?
The Charlotte Hornets are immersed in a negative streak because they have five games in a row and have won only one game of the last seven they have played. In the standings they are second to last in the Eastern Conference with 7 wins and 20 losses and fourth in the Southeast Division.
How are the Detroit Pistons coming along?
The Detroit Pistons have lost three in a row and have won only one of their last five games. In their most recent game, they lost by 7 points against the Los Angeles Lakers. They are bottom of the Eastern Conference with seven wins and 22 losses, while they are also last in the Central Division.
Background
A total of three times these two teams have met this year with two wins and one for the Detroit Pistons, precisely in the most recent meeting that took place on February 28. The Charlotte Hornets have won nine of the last 10 meetings against the Detroit team.
Venue: The match will be played at the Spectrum Center, located in Charlotte. It was inaugurated in October 2005 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets will meet in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. This will be the 30th meeting for the Detroit Pistons and the 28th for the Charlotte Hornets.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.