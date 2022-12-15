Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream and Score (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Raptors have arrived
How and where to watch the Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Kings
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Kevin Huerter
Davion Mitchell
Kings' Situation
Kings roster
F: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Richaun Holmes
G: De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell, Terance Davis, Matthew Dellavedova
G-F: Kevin Huerter
C: Neemias Queta, Alex Len
F-C: Chimezie Metu
Coach: Mike Brown
Probable lineup for the Raptors
Pascal Siakam
Christian Junior Koloko
Gary Trent
Fred VanVleet
Raptors' Situation
Raptors roster
G-F: Gary Trent Jr, Justin Champagnie
G: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn
F-C: Chris Boucher
C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch
Coach: Nick Nurse
Latest Results
Cleveland Cavaliers 95-106 Sacramento Kings
Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Clippers 96-123 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 137-114 Indiana Pacers
Sacramento Kings 117-122 Phoenix Suns
Boston Celtics 122-104 Sacramento Kings
Atlanta Hawks 115-106 Sacramento Kings
Memphis Grizzlies 109-113 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 137-129 Detroit Pistons
Sacramento Kings 130-112 San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings 153-121 Brooklyn Net
Sacramento Kings 122-115 Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers 114-120 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 127-120 Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors 116-113 Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic 123-126 Sacramento Kings
Miami Heat 110-107 Sacramento Kings
Charlotte Hornets 108-115 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 119-113 Miami Heat
Sacramento Kings 110-125 Memphis Grizzlies
Golden State Warriors 130-125 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 109-111 Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings 108-115 Portland Trail Blazers
Kings
Latest Results
Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 126-113 Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors 110-116 Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 100-88 Cleveland Cavaliers
Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks
Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat
Detroit Pistons 111-115 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 118-104 Toronto Raptors
Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 116-109 Houston Rockets
Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 113-104 Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks 111-110 Toronto Raptors
San Antonio Spurs 100-143 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks
Toronto Raptors 90-112 Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors 119-109 Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 109-105 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 108-105 Cleveland Cavaliers