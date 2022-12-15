Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream and Score (0-0)
Photo: Toronto Raptors

Update Live Commentary
Raptors have arrived

How and where to watch the Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors of 14th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Photo: Sacramento Kings
Probable lineup for the Kings

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis

Kevin Huerter

Davion Mitchell

Kings' Situation

De'Aaron Fox, with a foot injury, and Alex Len, who is ill, it is worth noting that he is not Covid-19, are Mike Brown's absentees.
Kings roster

FG: Okpala

F: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Richaun Holmes

G: De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell, Terance Davis, Matthew Dellavedova

G-F: Kevin Huerter

C: Neemias Queta, Alex Len

F-C:  Chimezie Metu

Coach: Mike Brown

Foto: Toronto Raptors
Probable lineup for the Raptors

Scott Barnes

Pascal Siakam

Christian Junior Koloko

Gary Trent

Fred VanVleet

Raptors' Situation

Nick Nurse will not be able to count on Juan Hernangomez and Precious Achiuwa, both with an ankle injury.
Raptors roster

F: O.G Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Ron Harper Jr., Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton

G-F: Gary Trent Jr, Justin Champagnie

G: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn

F-C: Chris Boucher

C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Coach: Nick Nurse

Latest Results

New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings 

Cleveland Cavaliers 95-106 Sacramento Kings 

Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings 

Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls 

Los Angeles Clippers 96-123 Sacramento Kings 

Sacramento Kings 137-114 Indiana Pacers 

Sacramento Kings 117-122 Phoenix Suns 

Boston Celtics 122-104 Sacramento Kings 

Atlanta Hawks 115-106 Sacramento Kings 

Memphis Grizzlies 109-113 Sacramento Kings 

Sacramento Kings 137-129 Detroit Pistons 

Sacramento Kings 130-112 San Antonio Spurs 

Sacramento Kings 153-121 Brooklyn Net 

Sacramento Kings 122-115 Golden State Warriors 

Los Angeles Lakers 114-120 Sacramento Kings 

Sacramento Kings 127-120 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Golden State Warriors 116-113 Sacramento Kings 

Orlando Magic 123-126 Sacramento Kings 

Miami Heat 110-107 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 108-115 Sacramento Kings 

Sacramento Kings 119-113 Miami Heat 

Sacramento Kings 110-125 Memphis Grizzlies 

Golden State Warriors 130-125 Sacramento Kings 

Sacramento Kings 109-111 Los Angeles Clippers 

Sacramento Kings 108-115 Portland Trail Blazers 

Kings

In the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings are in fifth place, with 14 wins and 11 losses in 25 games played.
Latest Results

Orlando Magic 111-99 Toronto Raptors 

Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 126-113 Los Angeles Lakers 

Toronto Raptors 110-116 Boston Celtics 

Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic 

Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 100-88 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks 

Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets 

Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat 

Detroit Pistons 111-115 Toronto Raptors 

Indiana Pacers 118-104 Toronto Raptors 

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 116-109 Houston Rockets 

Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 113-104 Chicago Bulls 

Dallas Mavericks 111-110 Toronto Raptors 

San Antonio Spurs 100-143 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks 

Toronto Raptors 90-112 Philadelphia 76ers 

Toronto Raptors 119-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors 

Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors 

Brooklyn Nets 109-105 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 108-105 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. In 27 games, they have 14 losses, two in a row, and 13 wins.
Eye on the Game

Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors, live this Wednesday (14), at the Air Canada Centre, at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
