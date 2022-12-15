New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Chicago Bulls

How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls of 14th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Photo: New York Knicks
Probable lineup for the Knicks

Julius Randle

RJ Barrett

Mitchell Robinson

Quentin Grimes

Immanuel Quickley

Knicks' Situation

Tom Thibodeau will be without Obi Toppin with a knee injury, Jalen Brunson with a foot injury, Ryan Arcidiacono with an ankle injury, and Trevor Keels with a groin injury.
Knicks roster

F-G: Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett

F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt

G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono

G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk

C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein

C: Jericho Sims

F-C:  Julius Randle

Coach: Tom Thibodeau

Photo: Chicago Bulls
Probable lineup of the Bulls

DeMar DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Nikola Vucevic

Zach LaVine

 Coby White

Bulls' Situation

Ayo Dosunmu is doubtful because of an abdominal strain. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso, with back problems, and Lonzo Ball, with a knee injury, are the absences of Billy Donovan.
Bulls' roster

G: Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu

G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green

F:  Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams

C-F: Tony Bradley

C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond

Coach: Billy Donovan

Latest Results

New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers 

New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies 

New York Knicks 129-132  Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks 

Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks 

Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks 

Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks 

Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Knicks

New York Knicks are sixth in the playoff standings. In 27 games played, it has accumulated 14 wins and 13 losses in the Eastern Conference.
Latest Results

Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards 

Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls 

Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls 

Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls 

Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls 

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls  

Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics 

Chicago Bulls 107-108 Orlando Magic 

New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls 

NBAChicago Bulls 103-126 Denver Nuggets 

Chicago Bulls 111-115 New Orleans Pelicans 

Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors 

Bulls

With 15 losses and 11 wins from 26 games played, the Chicago Bulls appear in 11th place, outside the play-in qualification zone.
Eye on the Game

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls, live this Wednesday (14), at the United Center, at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
