New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls match live?
What time is New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Knicks
RJ Barrett
Mitchell Robinson
Quentin Grimes
Immanuel Quickley
Knicks' Situation
Knicks roster
F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt
G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono
G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk
C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein
C: Jericho Sims
F-C: Julius Randle
Coach: Tom Thibodeau
Probable lineup of the Bulls
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic
Zach LaVine
Coby White
Bulls' Situation
Bulls' roster
G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green
F: Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams
C-F: Tony Bradley
C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond
Coach: Billy Donovan
Latest Results
Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks
New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies
New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks
Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks
Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks
Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder
Knicks
Latest Results
Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards
Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls
Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls
Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics
Chicago Bulls 107-108 Orlando Magic
New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls
NBAChicago Bulls 103-126 Denver Nuggets
Chicago Bulls 111-115 New Orleans Pelicans
Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!