Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

American Airlines Center
The match will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, in the United States, a court that has a capacity of 20 thousand people for basketball games.
Injury Report: Cavaliers
The Cavaliers on the other side are without Dean Wade, with a shoulder injury, Ricky Rubio, with a knee injury and Dylan Windler, with an ankle injury, all out for the match.
Injury Report: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have only one player out for the game, and that is Josh Green with an elbow injury, in addition to Maxi Klever, who will be re-evaluated and appears questionable for the game.
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
In the Western Conference the Mavericks are in eighth place with 14 wins and 13 losses on the season, below the Kings, 14-11, the Trail Blazers, 15-12 and the Clippers, 16-13, and above the Warriors, who are 14-13 on the season, the Jazz, 15-14 and the Timberwolves, who are 13-14.
Last Matches: Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers on the other side comes from three losses and two wins in the last games they played. Against the Knicks the first loss came on Sunday (4), by 92 to 81. On Tuesday, the victory came against the Lakers, by 116 to 102. After this game, the defeat came again, now to the Kings, by 106 to 95, on Friday (9). On Saturday (10), the victory came by 110 to 102, over the Thunder, and last Monday (12), the defeat was to the Spurs, by 112 to 111.
Last Matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come into this game with three wins and two losses in their last few games. The first came on Monday (5), over the Suns, by 130 to 111. On Wednesday (7), the win came over the Nuggets, by 116 to 115. Then on Friday (9) the first loss came, by 106 to 105, to the Bucks, who already amended the next, by 144 to 115 to the Bulls, on Saturday (10). Closing this sequence, the victory came again last Monday (12), over the Thunder by 121 to 114.
