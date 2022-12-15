Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Hawks vs Magic game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic get here?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Hawks arrive?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks ended a 43-win, 39-loss streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless to have more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
