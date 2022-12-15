Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Kawhi Leonard. Small forward. The experienced player is looking for his best form after a series of injuries that kept him away from the court for a long time, the NBA champion with only 9 games played is looking to gradually return to the rhythm that made him stand out in the NBA, the important thing at this time is to avoid another injury and so he along with the team will begin to fight at the top of the table.
Watch out for this Timberwolves player
Anthony Edwards, shooting guard. The young addition of Timberwolves in the 2020 Draft is paying off and is giving the team the chance to fight in the Playoff, if bine his team is not considered one of the best, they can give the surprise, his numbers this season are: 22.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists, this player is important for the present and future of the franchise.
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Timberwolves All-Star Team
Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert.
Face to face
Last season, Timberwolves and Clippers had a four-game series in which the Clippers won the series, these teams faced each other in the Play-in game and Timberwolves was the winner, now they will open a three-game series in which good games with many points are expected, it is likely that the teams will be fighting for the same position near the end of the season.
Clippers to improve the streak
The Clippers team is in a better level this season and clearly shows their intention to be in the Playoffs, the team knows they have a lot of potential and talent, they have been able to deal with the absence of two extraordinary references, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both players have not performed the best way since they are in the Clippers as a duo, last season the Clippers managed to sneak into the Play-in, This season the team is growing and that has allowed them to be in the seventh position with a record of 16-13, the team has two consecutive victories, one against Wizards and recently a surprise against Celtics, if they continue with the winning rhythm at home, Clippers could climb to more important positions, because they are also recovering key players.
Timberwolves want Playoffs
Minnesota Timberwolves, since last season showed that is to compete for something more than in the mid-table, the team is confident in having a long-term project which apparently began to bear fruit since last season, Timberwolves last season managed to enter the Playoffs in seventh position, and now the team aims to play Playoffs, the team is in the eleventh position and is in a complicated dispute to enter the best places, the distances between teams are still not so crazy and a good streak could prop them up, the team comes from two consecutive defeats, both against Blazers, now they will have to go for the victory at Clippers home and wait for the series of three consecutive home games.
Duel for a mid-table position
Timberwolves and Clippers will face each other in a very interesting duel in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles team maintains a good streak while the Minnesota team is going through a negative streak, only three teams separate these two and they will certainly leave everything they have in their hands to get the victory, the season is in a great moment and having a positive streak can benefit a lot.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00 pm ET.