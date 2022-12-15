Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
How to watch Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets of December 14th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM (December 15) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Denver Nuggets
In Denver Nuggets the presence of Jamal Murray stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 18.3 points per game, achieved in 22 games played, where he has an average of 30.4 minutes played per game.
Key player - Washington Wizards
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
11- Bruce Brown Jr.
15- Nikola Jokic
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
Last starting five - Washington Wizards
7- Jordan Goodwin
9- Deni Avdija
24- Corey Kispert
33- Kyle Kuzma
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are going through a great season and have ratified their good performances obtaining favorable results; they have accumulated two wins against the Trail Blazers and the Jazz and are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .615, product of 16 wins and 10 losses.
Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have had a poor performance so far this season and are going through a very complicated moment, as they have seven accumulated losses. They currently occupy the tenth position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .393, product of 11 wins and 17 losses.