Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets live game, as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena.
How to watch Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?

What time is the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets of December 14th, 2022

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets the presence of Jamal Murray stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 18.3 points per game, achieved in 22 games played, where he has an average of 30.4 minutes played per game.

Key player - Washington Wizards

In Washington Wizards the presence of Kyle Kuzma stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. He has averaged 21.3 points per game in 27 games played, with an average of 35.0 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

5- Kentavius Caldwell-Pope 

11- Bruce Brown Jr.

15- Nikola Jokic

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

Last starting five - Washington Wizards

6- Kristaps Porzingis

7- Jordan Goodwin

9- Deni Avdija

24- Corey Kispert

33- Kyle Kuzma

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are going through a great season and have ratified their good performances obtaining favorable results; they have accumulated two wins against the Trail Blazers and the Jazz and are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .615, product of 16 wins and 10 losses.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have had a poor performance so far this season and are going through a very complicated moment, as they have seven accumulated losses. They currently occupy the tenth position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .393, product of 11 wins and 17 losses.

The match will be played at the Ball Arena

The Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game will be played at the Ball Arena, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,309 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
