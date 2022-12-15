Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers of December 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Golden State Warriors Last Lineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Indiana PacersLast Lineup
The last five of Indiana Pacers:
Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The current NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 14 wins and 14 losses, they are in tenth place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 13 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Golden State Warriors lost 128-111 at the Fiserv Forum and thus earned their fourteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Indiana Pacers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Tyrese Haliburton (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Myles Turner (#33) who this season has managed to average 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Buddy Hield (#24) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Indiana Pacers in the tournament
The Indiana Pacers had a good start to the season, with 14 wins and 14 losses, establishing themselves in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on December 12 against the Miami Heat, where the Indiana Pacers lost 87-82 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and that way they got their fourteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana. Since November 6, 1999, it has been the home of the Indiana Pacers, has a capacity of 18,345 spectators and cost 183 million dollars to build.