Highlights: Heat 111-108 Rockets in NBA 2022-2023

Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Miami Heat 111-108 Houston Rockets game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 2:32
The Rockets get to 5 points and stop the game to make adjustments and seek victory.
MVP!
Tyler Hero's 71% shooting behind the line and leading the Heat's offense, hands down man of the game:
4Q | 4:54
Lead of 12 for the Heat, victory is getting closer. Tyler Hero with 41 points being in charge of Miami's comeback.
4Q | 8:33
Miami maintains the advantage on the scoreboard and is getting further and further away on the scoreboard. It could be victory for the Heat.
Big men pass!
Nice pass from Alperen Sengun to find Kenyon Martin Jr. and keep Houston in the fight:
4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with a 1 lead for Miami.
3Q | 3:08
Houston closes the third quarter better and is pressing the Heat from the start looking for errors.
3Q | 6:55
Advantage of 13 for Miami that forces the time requested by the Rockets. This third is very even but the difference is still the second quarter of the Heat.
Team work!
Great ball movement from the Heat to find Orlando Robinson up the middle for a two-handed dunk:
3Q | 9:47
Houston fights to reduce the difference in the score but the visitors do not slow down and continue with a two-digit advantage.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We're going into halftime with an 14 lead for the Heat.
2Q | 1:43
Miami begins to separate on the scoreboard derived from the great perimeter game.
Great shot!
Tyty Washington with the double so that the Rockets do not walk away on the scoreboard:
2Q | 6:33
Miami's 8-4 run forces timeout for the Rockets to try to get back on the scoreboard.
2Q | 8:54
The tie remains on the court, very little from the Heat and Houston that does not slow down.
From deep!
Tyler Herro with 16 points led the Miami offense to keep them in the game:
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with a tie at 29 points.
1Q | 0:47
Miami begins to react at the hands of Tyler Hero and manages to tie the game.
1Q | 3:43
Time out Miami, the visitors do not know how to respond and the team stops the game to make adjustments.
1Q | 6:23
The Rockets started the game in a great way and are already separated by 7 points.
Great definition!
Jabari Smith Jr. with the spin to get the basket and increase Houston's lead:
1Q | 9:12
Great start for the Rockets who take advantage of 3 against the Heat.
1Q | 12:00
Start the game at the Toyota Center.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Heat starting 5!
These are the 5 starting for the Heat for today's game:
December 16, 2022
Referees
Brian Forte (#45), Dedric Taylor (#21) and Cheryl Flores (#91) are the refereeing third designated for the game between Heat and Rockets, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The teams appear!
The Miami team arrived at the Toyota Center for tonight's game:
The Rockets are here!
Those from Houston are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
Last duel!
The last time the Heat and Rockets saw each other was in the 2021-2022 regular season when Miami won with a score of 122-107. Jimmy Butler was the player of the game with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Heat vs. Rockets game kicking off at the Toyota Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Heat vs. Rockets live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Heat vs Rockets game in various countries:
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat arrive?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Jalen Green, a must see player!
The Houston point guard is the great jewel of the Rockets and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The young promise of the Rockets is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's moment to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the Rookie of the Year candidates , this was considered one of the great players for this season for his good moment. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be essential for Houston to meet the objectives set.
How does the Rockets get here?
The Houston team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets finished with a record of 20 wins and 62 losses to move into 15th place in the West. The Rockets are a team under reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, this team seems difficult to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best of each conference. For this season the Rockets kept their young core and put an end to the issue with John Wall by sending him to the Clippers. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level that young players like Jalen Green, Usman Garuba, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun can show. Houston's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Where's the game?
The Toyota Center located in the city of Houston will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Toyota Center, at 8:00 p.m.