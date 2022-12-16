Resume and Highlights: Phoenix Suns 111-95 Los Angeles Clippers in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game, tonight we lived a great duel in the Clippers duel, the visitors broke their bad streak and went on to break their good moment of the locals. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any game of the NBA regular season.
4Q 0.0
The game ends with a win for Suns.
4Q 20.1
Coffey scores for Clippers.
4Q 01:26
Craig adds for Suns.
4Q 02:27
Diabate scores for Clippers.
4Q 02:42
Landale scores for Suns.
4Q 03:43
Diabate adds for Clippers.
4Q 04:16
Boston adds for Clippers.
4Q 04:30
Booker scores for Suns.
4Q 05:18
Landale adds for Suns.
4Q 06:07
Mann adds for Clippers.
4Q 07:53
Shamet scores for Suns.
4Q 09:16
Boston scores for Clippers.
4Q 09:33
Bridges scores for Suns.
4Q 11:15
Diabate scores for Clippers.
4Q 11:28
Shamet scores for Suns.
4Q 12:00
The fourth period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 01:15
Okogie scores for Suns.
3Q 01:44
Morris scores three-pointer for Clippers.
3Q 02:05
Morris scores for Clippers.
3Q 02:45
Landale adds for Suns.
3Q 03:10
Paul scores for Suns.
3Q 03:48
Wall scores for Clippers.
3Q 04:56
Wall scores for Clippers.
3Q 05:46
Coffey adds triple for Clippers.
3Q 06:36
Mann scores for Clippers.
3Q 07:15
Landale scores three-pointer for Suns.
3Q 07:56
Okogie scores for Suns.
3Q 08:49
Bridges scores for Suns.
3Q 09:12
Mann scores for Clippers.
3Q 09:43
Bridges adds for Suns.
3Q 10:37
Craig adds triple for Suns.
3Q 11:48
Bridges scores for Suns.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 01:25
Okogie scores for Suns.
2Q 02:38
Bridges adds for Suns.
2Q 03:00
Paul scores for Suns.
2Q 03:18
Morris scores for Clippers.
2Q 04:59
Landale adds for Suns.
2Q 06:03
Mann scores for triple for Clippers.
2Q 06:14
Morris adds for Clippers.
2Q 07:12
Booker shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 07:45
Biyombo scores for Suns.
2Q 08:22
Paul adds for Suns.
2Q 08:40
Brown adds for Clippers.
2Q 09:08
Bridges scores for Suns.
2Q 09:58
Lee adds for Suns.
2Q 10:28
Okogie shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 11:25
Landale scores a free throw.
2Q 12.00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 35.1
Lee adds for Clippers.
1Q 56.2
Shamet adds double free throw for Suns.
1Q 02:09
Boston adds for Clippers.
1Q 02:35
Diabate scores for Clippers.
1Q 02:52
Booker adds for Suns.
1Q 03:50
Booker adds for Suns.
1Q 04:51
Bridges adds for Suns.
1Q 05:30
Bridges shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 06:14
Brown shoots and scores free throw.
1Q 06:35
Booker adds for Suns.
1Q 07:20
Bridges shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 08:23
Mann adds for Clippers.
1Q 09:40
Biyombo scores free throw.
1Q 10:04
Paul adds for Suns.
1Q 10:25
Mann adds for Clippers.
1Q 11:32
Brown scores double for Clippers.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Suns starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Clippers starting five
This is how the home team comes out:
Paul on the Clippers
Chris Paul, the Suns shooting guard, played six seasons for the Los Angeles team, during his time with the team he became the all-time leader in assists with 4023, undoubtedly one of the best in the NBA.
Clippers are already at home
Thus came the home team:
📍DTLA pic.twitter.com/eOnJYTLpoz— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 16, 2022
George player of the week
Paul George is slowly starting to give his best moments to the Clippers and was recently named player of the week, thanks to his extraordinary numbers averaging 32.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Clippers maintain good defense
The Clippers are ranked as the fourth best defensive team in the NBA this season, averaging 108.9 points, which is why the team is fighting to climb to the top of the conference.
Clippers putting up good numbers
Clippers have the second best record in the NBA regular season with 558-338, this since the 2011-2012 season, for Clippers it is a good momentum and they hope to continue this way for the rest of the season.
We continue
Thank you for following the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game, tonight we expect a great showdown in search of a better place in the standings. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Kawhi Leonard. Small forward. The experienced player is looking for his best form after a series of injuries that kept him away from the court for a long time, the NBA champion with only 9 games played is looking to gradually regain the rhythm that made him stand out in the NBA, the important thing at this time is to avoid another injury and so he along with the team will begin to fight at the top of the table, the player is likely to have minutes against Timberwolves and will arrive with caution against Suns.
Watch out for this Suns player
Mikal Bridges, small forward. the experienced Suns player is the one chosen to be the important player when the stars are absent, now in this low Suns game, the player must take advantage to improve his numbers and be a more reliable option for the team, with Booker in doubt they can not afford to lose more games and must weigh more on the court.
December 11, 2022
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Clippers to improve the streak
Clippers is at its best level so far this season and has to take advantage of the momentum to climb positions, the team in the Western Conference knows that the level of difficulty of the West is maximum, as they are always very close to each other in search of qualifying for the next round, this season has shown its intention to compete in the Playoffs, Clippers has been recovering its key players and little by little they are seeing more minutes, the team has a record of 16-13, before facing Timberwolves and can reach a streak of three consecutive victories, Clippers should take advantage of the games they will have in the following days and that could give them a better place in the table.
Phoenix Suns at their best
The Phoenix Suns know they have the perfect opportunity to seek the NBA title with the team they currently have and is working since a few seasons ago to achieve it, the team last season had a great performance leading with a 64-18, unfortunately for the team was eliminated unexpectedly in Playoffs, this season they are looking for revenge with a more experienced team, They are currently going through their worst moment in the season accumulating five consecutive losses, that is why they lost the top of the conference and have fallen to fourth place, Blazers and Clippers are very close to displace them and that is why Suns will have to start winning or they will have problems to compete later in the season.
Duel for position in the West
The Western Conference is in a moment in which those who were at the bottom are starting to pick up the level and are getting closer to the leaders, such is the case of Suns, who with five consecutive losses could lose the door position to Clippers if they win their next matchup, next Thursday awaits a great duel that could have great repercussions for the loser.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 pm ET.