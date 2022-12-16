Resume and Highlights: Phoenix Suns 111-95 Los Angeles Clippers in NBA 2022
Image:VAVEL

1:06 AM2 days ago

1:04 AM2 days ago

Thank you for following the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game, tonight we lived a great duel in the Clippers duel, the visitors broke their bad streak and went on to break their good moment of the locals. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any game of the NBA regular season.
12:59 AM2 days ago

4Q 0.0

The game ends with a win for Suns.
12:54 AM2 days ago

4Q 20.1

Coffey scores for Clippers.
12:49 AM2 days ago

4Q 01:26

Craig adds for Suns.
12:44 AM2 days ago

4Q 02:27

Diabate scores for Clippers.
12:39 AM2 days ago

4Q 02:42

Landale scores for Suns.
12:34 AM2 days ago

4Q 03:43

Diabate adds for Clippers.
12:29 AM2 days ago

4Q 04:16

Boston adds for Clippers.
12:24 AM2 days ago

4Q 04:30

Booker scores for Suns.
12:19 AM2 days ago

4Q 05:18

Landale adds for Suns.
12:14 AM2 days ago

4Q 06:07

Mann adds for Clippers.
12:09 AM2 days ago

4Q 07:53

Shamet scores for Suns.
12:04 AM2 days ago

4Q 09:16

Boston scores for Clippers.
11:59 PM2 days ago

4Q 09:33

Bridges scores for Suns.
11:54 PM2 days ago

4Q 11:15

Diabate scores for Clippers. 
11:49 PM2 days ago

4Q 11:28

Shamet scores for Suns.
11:44 PM2 days ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
11:39 PM2 days ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
11:34 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:15

Okogie scores for Suns.
11:29 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:44

Morris scores three-pointer for Clippers.
11:24 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:05

Morris scores for Clippers.
11:19 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:45

Landale adds for Suns.
11:14 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:10

Paul scores for Suns.
11:09 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:48

Wall scores for Clippers.
11:04 PM2 days ago

3Q 04:56

Wall scores for Clippers.
10:59 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:46

Coffey adds triple for Clippers.
10:54 PM2 days ago

3Q 06:36

Mann scores for Clippers.
10:49 PM2 days ago

3Q 07:15

Landale scores three-pointer for Suns.
10:44 PM2 days ago

3Q 07:56

Okogie scores for Suns.
10:39 PM2 days ago

3Q 08:49

Bridges scores for Suns.
10:34 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:12

Mann scores for Clippers.
10:29 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:43

Bridges adds for Suns.
10:24 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:37

Craig adds triple for Suns.
10:19 PM2 days ago

3Q 11:48

Bridges scores for Suns.
10:14 PM2 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
10:09 PM2 days ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
10:04 PM2 days ago

2Q 01:25

Okogie scores for Suns.
9:59 PM2 days ago

2Q 02:38

Bridges adds for Suns.
9:54 PM2 days ago

2Q 03:00

Paul scores for Suns.
9:49 PM2 days ago

2Q 03:18

Morris scores for Clippers.
9:44 PM2 days ago

2Q 04:59

Landale adds for Suns.
9:39 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:03

Mann scores for triple for Clippers.
9:34 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:14

Morris adds for Clippers.
9:29 PM2 days ago

2Q 07:12

Booker shoots and scores a triple.
9:24 PM2 days ago

2Q 07:45

Biyombo scores for Suns.
9:19 PM2 days ago

2Q 08:22

Paul adds for Suns.
9:14 PM2 days ago

2Q 08:40

Brown adds for Clippers.
9:09 PM2 days ago

2Q 09:08

Bridges scores for Suns.
9:04 PM2 days ago

2Q 09:58

Lee adds for Suns.
8:59 PM2 days ago

2Q 10:28

Okogie shoots and scores a triple.
8:54 PM2 days ago

2Q 11:25

Landale scores a free throw.
8:49 PM2 days ago

2Q 12.00

The second period begins.
8:44 PM2 days ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
8:39 PM2 days ago

1Q 35.1

Lee adds for Clippers.
8:34 PM2 days ago

1Q 56.2

Shamet adds double free throw for Suns.
8:29 PM2 days ago

1Q 02:09

Boston adds for Clippers.
8:24 PM2 days ago

1Q 02:35

Diabate scores for Clippers.
8:19 PM2 days ago

1Q 02:52

Booker adds for Suns.
8:14 PM2 days ago

1Q 03:50

Booker adds for Suns.
8:09 PM2 days ago

1Q 04:51

Bridges adds for Suns.
8:04 PM2 days ago

1Q 05:30

Bridges shoots and scores a triple.
7:59 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:14

Brown shoots and scores free throw.
7:54 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:35

Booker adds for Suns.
7:49 PM2 days ago

1Q 07:20

Bridges shoots and scores a triple.
7:44 PM2 days ago

1Q 08:23

Mann adds for Clippers.
7:39 PM2 days ago

1Q 09:40

Biyombo scores free throw.
7:34 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:04

Paul adds for Suns.
7:29 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:25

Mann adds for Clippers.
7:24 PM2 days ago

1Q 11:32

Brown scores double for Clippers.
7:19 PM2 days ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
7:14 PM2 days ago

Suns starting five

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Suns starting five/Image: Suns
Suns starting five/Image: Suns
7:09 PM2 days ago

Clippers starting five

This is how the home team comes out:
Clippers starting five/Image:LAClippers
Clippers starting five/Image:LAClippers
7:04 PM2 days ago

Paul on the Clippers

Chris Paul, the Suns shooting guard, played six seasons for the Los Angeles team, during his time with the team he became the all-time leader in assists with 4023, undoubtedly one of the best in the NBA.
6:59 PM2 days ago

Clippers are already at home

Thus came the home team:
6:54 PM2 days ago

George player of the week

Paul George is slowly starting to give his best moments to the Clippers and was recently named player of the week, thanks to his extraordinary numbers averaging 32.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
6:49 PM2 days ago

Clippers maintain good defense

The Clippers are ranked as the fourth best defensive team in the NBA this season, averaging 108.9 points, which is why the team is fighting to climb to the top of the conference.
6:44 PM2 days ago

Clippers putting up good numbers

Clippers have the second best record in the NBA regular season with 558-338, this since the 2011-2012 season, for Clippers it is a good momentum and they hope to continue this way for the rest of the season.
6:39 PM2 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game, tonight we expect a great showdown in search of a better place in the standings. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
6:34 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:29 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers live online

The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
 
6:24 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Clippers player

Kawhi Leonard. Small forward. The experienced player is looking for his best form after a series of injuries that kept him away from the court for a long time, the NBA champion with only 9 games played is looking to gradually regain the rhythm that made him stand out in the NBA, the important thing at this time is to avoid another injury and so he along with the team will begin to fight at the top of the table, the player is likely to have minutes against Timberwolves and will arrive with caution against Suns.
6:19 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Suns player

Mikal Bridges, small forward. the experienced Suns player is the one chosen to be the important player when the stars are absent, now in this low Suns game, the player must take advantage to improve his numbers and be a more reliable option for the team, with Booker in doubt they can not afford to lose more games and must weigh more on the court.
6:14 PM3 days ago

Clippers All-Star Team

Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
6:09 PM3 days ago

Suns all-star quintet

Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
6:04 PM3 days ago

Clippers to improve the streak

Clippers is at its best level so far this season and has to take advantage of the momentum to climb positions, the team in the Western Conference knows that the level of difficulty of the West is maximum, as they are always very close to each other in search of qualifying for the next round, this season has shown its intention to compete in the Playoffs, Clippers has been recovering its key players and little by little they are seeing more minutes, the team has a record of 16-13, before facing Timberwolves and can reach a streak of three consecutive victories, Clippers should take advantage of the games they will have in the following days and that could give them a better place in the table.
5:59 PM3 days ago

Phoenix Suns at their best

The Phoenix Suns know they have the perfect opportunity to seek the NBA title with the team they currently have and is working since a few seasons ago to achieve it, the team last season had a great performance leading with a 64-18, unfortunately for the team was eliminated unexpectedly in Playoffs, this season they are looking for revenge with a more experienced team, They are currently going through their worst moment in the season accumulating five consecutive losses, that is why they lost the top of the conference and have fallen to fourth place, Blazers and Clippers are very close to displace them and that is why Suns will have to start winning or they will have problems to compete later in the season.
Suns in last game/Image: Suns
Suns in last game/Image: Suns
5:54 PM3 days ago

Duel for position in the West

The Western Conference is in a moment in which those who were at the bottom are starting to pick up the level and are getting closer to the leaders, such is the case of Suns, who with five consecutive losses could lose the door position to Clippers if they win their next matchup, next Thursday awaits a great duel that could have great repercussions for the loser.
5:49 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 pm ET.
