Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz in NBA
Photo: NBA

12:02 AM2 days ago

ET - 0'

End of the game. Utah win!
11:57 PM2 days ago

ET - 26"

Zion Williamson scores layup
11:52 PM2 days ago

ET - 1'

Zion Williamson scores layup
11:47 PM2 days ago

ET - 3'

Jordan Clarkson scores layup
11:42 PM2 days ago

ET - 5'

Overtime begins!
11:37 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 0'

End of last quarter. Habemus extra time!
11:32 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 3'

CJ McCollum hits 3-point shot
11:27 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 4'

Herbert Jones notes tray
11:22 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 7'

Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits 3-pointer
11:17 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 9'

Malik Beasley scores layup
11:12 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
11:07 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 0'

End of third quarter.
11:02 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 3'

Jordan Clarkson scores dunk
10:57 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 5'

Dyson Daniels hits 3-point shot
10:52 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 6'

Malik Beasley hits 3-pointer
10:47 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 7'

Kelly Olynyk notes layup
10:42 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 8'

Trey Murphy III hits a 3-pointer.
10:37 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 9'

Jordan Clarkson makes a 3-point shot.
10:32 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 10'

Zion Williamson scores layup
10:27 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 11'

Lauri Markkanen hits the 3-pointer.
10:22 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 12'

Third quarter begins.
10:17 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
10:12 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 3'

Mike Conley scores layup
10:07 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 5'

Herbert Jones makes a 3-point shot.
10:02 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 6'

Zion Williamson scores layup
9:57 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 7'

Udoka Azubuike dunks down.
9:52 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 8'

Lauri Markkanen hits the 3-pointer.
9:47 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 10'

CJ McCollum scores layup
9:42 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 11'

Lauri Markkanen takes the tray.
9:37 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 12'

second quarter begins.
9:32 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
9:27 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 1'

Malik Beasley hits a 3-pointer.
9:22 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 3'

Malik Beasley hits a 3-pointer.
9:17 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 4'

Larry Nance Jr. buried note.
9:12 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 5'

Jordan Clarkson scores layup.
9:07 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 7'

Jonas Valanciunas dunks.
9:02 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 8'

Jordan Clarkson makes a 3-point shot.
8:57 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
8:52 PM2 days ago

8:47 PM2 days ago

8:42 PM2 days ago

8:37 PM2 days ago

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:32 PM2 days ago

What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz of 15th December 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina 22 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 22 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 23 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 22 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 22 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 22  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 9 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 6 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 22 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 22 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 22 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 22 pm: NBA League Pass

8:27 PM2 days ago

8:22 PM2 days ago

8:17 PM2 days ago

8:12 PM2 days ago

New Orleans PelicansProbable lineup

Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy; Valaciunas; Dyson Daniels and McCollum.
8:07 PM2 days ago

Utah Jazz Probable lineup

Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk; Jarred Vanderbilt; Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
8:02 PM2 days ago

Utah Jazz Situation

The Utah Jazz will not be able to count on Conley, Bolmaro, Juzang and Rudy Gay as they are all injured.
7:57 PM2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans Situation

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Liddell, Jones and Ingram. All players are injured.
7:52 PM2 days ago

Utah Jazz roster

FG: Rudy Gay

F: Jarred Vanderbilt e Simone Fontecchio

G: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasly, Mike Conley, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji e Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C-F: Udoka Azabuike.

C: Walker Kessler

F-C: Lauri Markkanen e Kelly Olynyk

Coach: Will Hardy

7:47 PM2 days ago

Latest Results (Orleans Pelicans)

Utah Jazz 121 - 100 New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs 117 - 99 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans 126 - 108 Toronto Raptors 

New Orleans Pelicans 105 - 101 Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies 132 - 111 New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs 110 - 129 New Orleans Pelicans

 New Orleans Pelicans 128 - 83 Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans 109 - 117 Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans 124 - 110 Chicago Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans 113 - 102 Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans 119 - 106 Houston Rockets

7:42 PM2 days ago

Latest Results (Utah Jazz)

Utah Jazz 121 - 100 New Orleans Pelicans

Denver Nugetts 115 - 110 Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz 108 - 118 Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz 124 - 123 Golden State Warriors

Utah Jazz 111 - 116 Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz 139 - 119 Indiana Pacers

Utah Jazz 125 - 112 Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz 107 - 114 Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns 113 - 112 Utah Jazz

 Golden State Warrios 129 - 118 Utah Jazz

7:37 PM2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans is the first place in the Western Conference. In 27 games, there were 18 wins and 9 losses. The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Utah Jazz.
7:32 PM2 days ago

Utah Jazz

8th in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz comes to the duel with 16 wins and 14 losses. The team comes from victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
7:27 PM2 days ago

Eye on the Game

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz, live this Thursday (15), at the Energy Solutions Arena, at 9:00 pm ET, for the NBA.
7:22 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
