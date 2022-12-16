Highlights: Portland Trail Blazers 110-130 Dallas Mavericks in NBA
With the win, the Mavs reached 15 wins for the season, while the Blazers lost to their 13th.
Mavs 130-110 Blazers.
The two teams with the reserve teams on the court.
Mavs lead remains above 20 points. The game is reaching the final stretch and the teams are losing their breath.
Mavs lead by 21 points. Doncic is the scorer of the game with 33 points.
Mavs 110-85 Blazers.
Mavs manages the advantage.
Mavs with another 10-point streak, increasing lead to 25 points and leaving the Blazers in a delicate situation.
Mavs with 10 straight points at the beginning of the third period, opening the lead on the scoreboard.
Mavs 71-63 Blazers.
Good time for the Blazers in the game, pulling over and reducing the lead to five points. Wood remains the top scorer with 20.
Blazers with six straight points and decreases the Mavs' lead.
Mavs up 12 points at this point. Wood is the top scorer with 17 points.
Mavs 10-2 in the second period, opening up the lead on the overall score.
Mavs 31-32 Blazers.
Teams trade points and hit a lot of 3s, but the Blazers lead by seven more points.
Blazers with a six-point streak.
Fairly balanced game at the beginning of the game. Blazers lead 7-4.
Doncic is averaging 33 points per game, while Lillard is averaging 28.8. Both are their team's top scorers this season.
In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Mavs have won 11 times, while the Blazers have won nine.
''If I 100% knew the answer to that question, I would be relaxing by the pool in Las Vegas. What I will say is; What is this team doing? feeling the loss of Jalen Brunson more than most people expected. The Knicks knew what they were doing when they were watching the Mavericks-Jazz first round playoff series. They zeroed in on Brunson and made him a priority, and while the Knicks' 15-13 record isn't much better than the Mavericks right now, Brunson's 20.4 points and 6.3 assists would certainly stay. right next to Luka Dončić now. The Mavericks are the poster boys now for parity in the Western Conference. New Orleans is in New Orleans. leading the West. Does this tell you? the conference is on. open. Points one through 11 are separated by 5 and a half games. A big losing streak could put you out of the playoffs or at least the play-in tournament. A winning streak and you're on your way.   in line for home field advantage in the playoffs. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out. And as for which Mavericks team are you?   hiring. Everything will depend on which night you attend. shows up to watch. They are good enough to beat anyone. Inconsistent enough to lose to anyone, as we've seen many times before. now this season.''

        You are certain that decisions will be difficult. Feelings will be hurt. Players will have to swallow their egos. They can't pout. No if the Mavericks want to be a factor in the second half of the season. I'm not sure Kemba Walker is the right choice. This is the long-term answer as a reserve ball handler. As a respected member of the media told me recently, he can help you win a few games this year. But Jaden Hardy can help you win a few games this year. win a few games in the next eight or 10 years. Do you want to put the ball in rookie hands more often and live with the mistakes that come with that decision? Or do we try to maximize this season, which now doesn't seem to come close to last year's success. But then again, the Mavericks were down . 1º January of the last season. Then things can change.''

''Not sure about free throws or points. Referees don’t have agendas (most of the time). Once in a while, if If a player criticizes the referees to the media or publicly, you   some officials look the other way for a play or two when the offending player is making some physical play against him. I mean, they are human. And, by the way, coaches and players send messaging each other the hard way all the time.  That's why the referees can't do the same. But in general I think the referees do a good job and are certainly trying to be as perfect as they can. But the part of your question that makes sense is; There's the part about more energy. Luka doesn't do much that isn't awesome, but two things he has trouble with are coming back defensively instead of complaining about a call; What is it like to waste emotional or physical energy chasing a referee or dancing and twirling a finger in the air for a challenge? does. Refs will not change a call (unless contested).''

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Luka Doncic

SF - Reggie Bullock

PF - Finney-Smith

C - Dwight Powell.


 

The Dallas Mavericks have a campaign of 14 wins and 14 losses in the season, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers by 105 to 90 in the last match.
"The Blazers are one of three teams - the Mavs and Suns are the others - that lost multiple games they led by double digits in the fourth quarter. The second of their two losses came on Thursday against Denver, when (with mostly reserves on the ground) they blew an 11-point lead early in the fourth. The game went to the wire, but Damian Lillard was defeated by Jamal Murray in the final seconds, spoiling a game in which Lillard had 40 points and 12 assists with just one turnover (the Blazers won 12 of the previous 13 regular season games, in which Lillard scored at least 40)."

"Always good to see Dame back in the flow of things. Consequently, Portland has won three of its last four to return above .500. They should have at least three more wins this week as they face the Wolves, Spurs, Mavs and Rockets.

"Portland started the week with back-to-back wins over the Jazz and Pacers, and came close to going three straight before Jamal Murray's dagger gave Denver the victory on Saturday night. Thursday. Damian Lillard returned from a seven-game absence against Indiana, and then went up for 40 points and 12 assists with just one turnover in a loss to the Nuggets. Jerami Grant continued his productive season, averaging 26.3 points for the week, while Anfernee Simons added 24.3 points and five assists per game.

"Damian Lillard's 40-point game against the Nuggets was spoiled by Murray's last-second three. He made another vintage out a few nights later, which, combined with 31 by Anfernee Simons, was enough to top the Timberwolves. It was a light week for Portland, which in addition to Gary Payton II (who has not yet debuted as a Blazer), is also in the mix. healthy once more. Monday brings another game against Minnesota, and then a six-game road trip begins on Wednesday in San Antonio. "

PG - Damian Lillard

SG - Josh Hart

SF - Anfernee Simons

PF - Jaremi Grant

C - Jusuf Nurkic.


 

The  Portland Trail Blazers have a positive season campaign with 16 wins and 12 losses, with three straight wins against Minnesota Timberwolves - twice - and San Antonio Spurs.
Photo: Disclosure/Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericksgame will be played at American Airlines Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
