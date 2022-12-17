Highlights: Austin Spurs 99-112 Mexico City Capitanes in NBA G-League 2022-2023
10:00 PMa day ago

Summary!

10:00 PMa day ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Capitanes CDMX 112-102 Austin Spurs match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
9:53 PMa day ago

4Q | 2:05

Advantage of 8 for the Captains, triples by Mason Jones and Alfonzo McKinnie so that those from Mexico City go to the front.
9:50 PMa day ago

4Q | 3:12

Alfonzo McKinnie with the double to put the game at 2 difference and force the requested time of the visit.
9:48 PMa day ago

From deep!

Mason Jones with the triple to turn the score around and return the lead to Capitanes:
9:41 PMa day ago

4Q | 6:49

The game is getting tight, the Spurs don't want to lose their last game of the Showcase Cup and Capitanes that with the victory they would be practically inside.
9:33 PMa day ago

4Q | 10:31

Pair of baskets by Shabazz Napier for the Captains to turn the game around.
9:32 PMa day ago

4Q | 12:00

Start the last quarter.
9:30 PMa day ago

Bye to the third

The third quarter ends with an advantage of 2 for the Spurs.
9:24 PMa day ago

3Q | 2:55

The Spurs take advantage of 4 in the match, it is the first time that they have gone ahead on the scoreboard.
9:21 PMa day ago

The Alley and the Oop!

Great combination between Tommy Kuhse and Jalen Adaway for the alley-oop of the Spurs and that they are pressuring the Captains:
9:15 PMa day ago

3Q | 6:44

Time out for the Spurs, those from Austin tie the game at 64 and stop the game to make adjustments.
9:14 PMa day ago

3Q | 9:37

Better restart of the Captains who take the lead of 6 points quickly.
9:08 PMa day ago

3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins.
8:52 PMa day ago

Halftime

We go to halftime with a tie at 52 points between both teams.
8:47 PMa day ago

2Q | 2:11

17-4 run for the Spurs and they put the game 2 points apart.
8:46 PMa day ago

Full speed!

Justin Minaya with the Capitanes counterattack and defining the European:
8:41 PMa day ago

2Q | 5:25

The Captains continue to dominate on the court, but Austin begins to close the gap and they are forced to cool down the opponent.
8:36 PMa day ago

Supporting!

The NBA Spurs are on the court to support their Austin affiliate in the NBA G-League:
8:33 PMa day ago

2Q | 9:04

Time out for Spurs, Capitanes goes up by 13 and forces the visitors to stop them.
8:30 PMa day ago

2Q | 12:00

Start the second quarter.
8:26 PMa day ago

End of the first

The first quarter ends with an advantage of 4 for the Captains.
8:21 PMa day ago

1Q | 3:49

8:20 PMa day ago

The spin!

Jahlil Okafor with the twist to get the basket, a good start for the Capitanes pivot:
8:15 PMa day ago

1Q | 8:23

Those from Mexico City are pressing hard because they know that victory is vital to aspire to qualify for the Playoffs.
8:12 PMa day ago

1Q | 10:02

Great start of Capitanes that takes advantage of 3 with Jahlil Okafor dominating in the paint.
8:10 PMa day ago

1Q | 12:00

The match begins at the Arena Ciudad de México.
7:46 PMa day ago

Spurs lineup!

Here are Austin's headlines for tonight's game:
7:45 PMa day ago

Capitanes lineup!

These are the 5 that start by the Captains for today's game:
7:42 PMa day ago

Playoffs?

The Captains are close to qualifying for the Showcase Cup Playoffs, but what do they need?
7:28 PMa day ago

Referees

Robert Hussey (#12), Julian Scott (#61) and Gerda Gatling (#24) are the refereeing third designated for the match between Capitanes and Spurs, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA G-League Showcase Cup.
7:25 PMa day ago

The Spurs are here!

Those from Austin are already in the vicinity of the Legacy Arena for today's game:
7:24 PMa day ago

The Capitanes are here!

The Mexico City team arrived at their stadium facilities for today's game:
7:14 PMa day ago

Last duel!

The last duel between Capitanes and Spurs was during this Showcase Cup when those from Austin won with a score of 122 to 107. Jordan Murphy was the player of the game with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists.
7:10 PMa day ago

Standings?

This is how the table of the Western Conference South Division goes with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers leading, the Captains in second place and the Austin Spurs at the bottom:
7:02 PMa day ago

Let's go!

We are just under an hour away for the match between Capitanes and Spurs to start at the CDMX Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
1:00 PM2 days ago

Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs Capitanes live of the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the live Austin Spurs vs. Capitanes CDMX corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA G-League Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the CDMX Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
12:55 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Capitanes CDMX vs Austin Spurs online and live in the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023?

This is the start time of the Capitanes vs Spurs match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 20 hours in Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Star+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 20 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 02 hours without transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 20 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

12:50 PM2 days ago

Gary Clark, a must see player!

The Capitanes guard is back on the court with those from Mexico City, he is averaging 21.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the Showcase Cup, making those from Mexico City are fighting in second place in the division South of the Western Conference. Last season with Capitanes he managed to receive an opportunity in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, but the team cut him before the Playoffs. In his return with Capitanes he will seek to remain the leader of the offense and look for another opportunity in the NBA. His connection with players like Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Alfonzo McKinnie and Orlando Méndez to get the Captains to the NBA G-League playoffs.
12:45 PM2 days ago

How does the Capitanes get here?

The Mexico City team starts its first official season as part of the NBA G-League, the Mexican team has not been able to fully take part in the competition and it was not until last season that it managed to participate in the Showcase Cup. In this , the Captains finished with a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, being left out of the ShowCase Cup Playoffs. However, with few games the team managed to get 3 of their players to receive an opportunity in the NBA being Gary Clarck, Alfonzo McKinnie and MattMoney. For its official debut throughout the season, the team has made a significant investment, in addition to now playing home games in Mexico City. The team led by Ramón Sánchez Díaz presents a squad full of young Latin American talent and players with extensive international and NBA experience. These include Alfonzo McKinnie, Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Orlando Mendez and Bruno Caboclo. Although, the Capitanes are not a team affiliated with another in the NBA, but they will seek to leave Mexico on high and fight for a place in the G-League Playoffs and start their history in this competition in the best way. At the moment, they are in first place in the South Division of the Western Conference with a record of 9 wins and 6 losses.
12:40 PM2 days ago

Jordan Hall, a must see player!

The Austin guard is one of the new additions to the team for this new season. The player arrives after a good season with the University of Saint Joseph, unfortunately he was not drafted for the NBA and due to the loss of Alize Johnson from Austin, he was signed by the Spurs. At the moment he marches as the team's offensive leader with an average of 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Now, it seems that this will be one of the team's starters and his mission will be to lead the Spurs to the G-League Playoffs and show his high level to attract the NBA spotlight and earn a call with the San Juan team. Anthony. His connection with the likes of Charles Bassey and Jordan Goldwire will be critical to fulfilling the team's aspirations.
12:35 PM2 days ago

How does the Spurs arrive?

Those from Austin start a new season after being left out in the Eastern Conference Playoffs in the first round, after finishing a good season with a record of 13 wins and 19 losses to finish in eleventh place in the Western Conference . Like every G-League season, the teams are almost entirely renewed and this is the case of the Austin Spurs. For the 2022-2023 season the team has great players like Jordan Goldwire, Stephen Zimmerman, Chaundee Brown Jr. and Alphonso Anderson, in addition to the 2 players who will have the "Two-Way" contract, which will participate with the San Antonio Spurs and those from Austin, these players are Dominick Barlow and Charles Bassey. The objective of those led by Petar Bozic will be to seek to get back into the NBA G-League playoffs. At the moment, the team is in the penultimate place in the South Division of the Western Conference with a record of 4 wins and 7 losses.
12:30 PM2 days ago

Where's the game?

The CDMX Arena located in Mexico City will host this season duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 8,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
12:25 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Austin Spurs vs. Capitanes CDMX match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA G-League Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the CDMX Arena, at 8:00 p.m.
