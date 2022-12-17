Highlights: Austin Spurs 99-112 Mexico City Capitanes in NBA G-League 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
4Q | 2:05
4Q | 3:12
From deep!
¡3 PUNTOS POR JONEEEES! 🔥— CAPITANES (@CapitanesCDMX) December 17, 2022
Dentro del 4Q.#SomosCapitanes pic.twitter.com/9jKt9Vi9Uz
4Q | 6:49
4Q | 10:31
4Q | 12:00
Bye to the third
3Q | 2:55
The Alley and the Oop!
The team ties the game with this alley-oop 😎— Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) December 17, 2022
@TKhuse2 👉 @Jmamba3 pic.twitter.com/4AJgzGkNJe
3Q | 6:44
3Q | 9:37
3Q | 12:00
Halftime
2Q | 2:11
Full speed!
¡Vamos, Minaya! 🔥— CAPITANES (@CapitanesCDMX) December 17, 2022
Dentro del 2Q.#SomosCapitanes pic.twitter.com/RFsORTCZnk
2Q | 5:25
Supporting!
Things we love to see 👀:— Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) December 17, 2022
The @spurs out here supporting the team in Mexico!!!🫶 pic.twitter.com/h8NieKV56n
2Q | 9:04
2Q | 12:00
End of the first
1Q | 3:49
The spin!
¡¡O K A F O R!! 🔥— CAPITANES (@CapitanesCDMX) December 17, 2022
Dentro del 1Q.#SomosCapitanes pic.twitter.com/lgziDmbrcQ
1Q | 8:23
1Q | 10:02
1Q | 12:00
Spurs lineup!
Capitanes lineup!
Playoffs?
¿Cómo podemos clasificar a Playoffs de Showcase Cup? 🤯🏀#SomosCapitanes pic.twitter.com/rt3iRPR623— CAPITANES (@CapitanesCDMX) December 16, 2022
Referees
The Spurs are here!
YOU HEARD THE MAN❗️🗣 #GSG— Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) December 16, 2022
📍 Mexico City
🆚 @CapitanesCDMX
⏰ 7:00pm
📺 @nbagleague website pic.twitter.com/By75JdnJ3q
The Capitanes are here!
Llegando nuevamente a #TerritorioCapitán con toda la actitud🤩🔥⁰⁰#SomosCapitanes pic.twitter.com/8Bip6wMriQ— CAPITANES (@CapitanesCDMX) December 16, 2022
Last duel!
Standings?
Let's go!
Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs Capitanes live of the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Capitanes CDMX vs Austin Spurs online and live in the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023?
Argentina: 21 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 20 hours in Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Star+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 20 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 02 hours without transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 20 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.