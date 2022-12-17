Highlights: Atlanta Hawks 125-106 Charlotte Hornets in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
ABOUT TIME
Hawkslineup
De'Andre Hunter
Okongwu
Trent Forrest
Trae Young
Hornets lineup
McDaniels
Gordon Hayward
Ball
Terry Rozier
How and where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Hawks
Jalen Johnson
Clint Capela
AJ Griffin
Trae Young
Hawks' Situation
Hawks' roster
G: Trent Forrest, Aaron Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Trae Young
G-F: Jarrett Culver
F-C: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu
C: Clint Capela
F-G: De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday
Coach: Nate McMillan
Probable lineup for the Hornets
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre Jr
Mason Plumlee
Ball
Terry Rozier
Hornets' Situation
Hornets' roster
F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.
G: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon
F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards
C-F: Kai Jones
Coach: Steve Clifford
Latest Results
Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls
Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder
Atlanta Hawks 117-109 Denver Nuggets
Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 98-106 Miami Heat
Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 115-106 Sacramento Kings
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors
Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics
Hawks
Latest Results
Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks
Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 117-119 Los Angeles Clippers
Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets 117-116 Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics 140-105 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 110-108 Minnesota Timberwolves
Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic 105-112 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets