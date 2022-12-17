Highlights: Atlanta Hawks 125-106 Charlotte Hornets in NBA
Photo: Charlotte Hornets

9:26 PMa day ago

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
9:23 PMa day ago

Q4 - 1:36

Due to errors, neither team can score
9:15 PMa day ago

Q4 - 4:38

Gordon Hayward takes a dunk
9:09 PMa day ago

Q4 - 7:26

Ball hits 2 of 2 free throws
9:00 PMa day ago

Q4 - 10:05

AJ Griffin makes a 3-pointer
8:59 PMa day ago

Q4 - 11:40

Nick Richards scores with a dunk
8:58 PMa day ago

Q3 - 00:00

Finish Q3, 98-92
8:52 PMa day ago

Q3 - 1:16

Kelly Oubre Jr scores a 3-pointer
8:46 PMa day ago

Q3 - 3:43

Trae Young hits 2 of 2 free throws
8:40 PMa day ago

Q3 - 5:47

Kelly Oubre Jr misses a 3 basket
8:35 PMa day ago

Q3 - 7:32

Okongwu has a string of errors and can't put it in the tray
8:32 PMa day ago

Q3 - 9:38

Ball hits a 3 basket
8:27 PMa day ago

Q3 - 11:39

McDaniels takes note of dunk
8:10 PMa day ago

Q2 - 00:00

Ends Q2, 75-59
8:01 PMa day ago

Q2 - 3:45

Okongwu 2 of 2 free throws
7:58 PMa day ago

Q2 - 5:51

Ball tries, but can't make the 3 points
7:54 PMa day ago

Q2 - 6:23

Ball notes 3 points
7:50 PMa day ago

Q2 -8:51

Aaron Holiday hits 2 of 2 free throws
7:40 PMa day ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 38-24
7:35 PMa day ago

Q1 - 1:02

Kaminsky trying to make a basket of 3
7:34 PMa day ago

Q1 - 2:46

Kaminsky scores 3 points
7:26 PMa day ago

Q1 - 5:22

De'Andre Hunter acerta 2 of 2 lance book
7:25 PMa day ago

Q1 - 5:47

Trae Young scores two in a row
7:19 PMa day ago

Q1 - 7:48

Terry Rozier scores 2 points
7:14 PMa day ago

Q1 - 10:40

Ball hits a 3-point basket
7:06 PMa day ago

ABOUT TIME

Ball high
6:58 PMa day ago

Hawkslineup

Bogdanovic

De'Andre Hunter

Okongwu

Trent Forrest

Trae Young

6:41 PMa day ago

Hornets lineup

Mason Plumlee

McDaniels

Gordon Hayward

Ball

Terry Rozier

6:29 PM2 days ago

How and where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:24 PM2 days ago

What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets of 16th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

6:19 PM2 days ago
Foto: Atlanta Hawks
6:14 PM2 days ago

Probable lineup for the Hawks

De'Andre Hunter

Jalen Johnson

Clint Capela

AJ Griffin

Trae Young

6:09 PM2 days ago

Hawks' Situation

John Collins and Dejounte Murray, both with ankle injuries, will not be at Nate McMillan's disposal.
6:04 PM2 days ago

Hawks' roster

F: Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin

G: Trent Forrest, Aaron Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Trae Young

G-F: Jarrett Culver

F-C: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu

C: Clint Capela

F-G: De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday

Coach: Nate McMillan

5:59 PM2 days ago
Foto: Charlotte Hornets
5:54 PM2 days ago

Probable lineup for the Hornets

PJ Washington

Kelly Oubre Jr

Mason Plumlee

Ball

Terry Rozier

5:49 PM2 days ago

Hornets' Situation

Steve Clifford will be without Dennis Smith Jr and Mark Williams with ankle injuries, Gordon Hayward with a shoulder injury, and Cody Martin with a muscle problem.
5:44 PM2 days ago

Hornets' roster

F: Cody Martin, Gordon Hayward, JT Thor, P.J. Washington

F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.

G: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon

F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee

C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards

C-F: Kai Jones

Coach: Steve Clifford

5:39 PM2 days ago

Latest Results

Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks 

Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls 

Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Atlanta Hawks 117-109 Denver Nuggets 

Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 98-106 Miami Heat 

Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 115-106 Sacramento Kings 

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors 

Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics 

5:34 PM2 days ago

Hawks

In a better position, the Atlanta Hawks are in a new one, being defeated in 15 games and getting the better of them in 14 of the 29 played.
5:29 PM2 days ago

Latest Results

Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons 

Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 117-119 Los Angeles Clippers 

Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks 

Charlotte Hornets 117-116 Washington Wizards 

Boston Celtics 140-105 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 110-108 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers 

Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets 

Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Indiana Pacers 

Orlando Magic 105-112 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets 

5:24 PM2 days ago

Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are in last place, specifically 15th, in the Eastern Conference. Of the 28 games played, the Hornets have lost 21 times and won only seven.
5:19 PM2 days ago

Eye on the Game

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets, live this Friday (16), at the Spectrum Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
5:14 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
