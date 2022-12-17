Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 119-116 Toronto Raptors in NBA
Photo: Brooklyn Nets

10:00 PMa day ago

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
9:55 PMa day ago

Q4 - 00:15

Watanabe notes 3 points
9:50 PMa day ago

Q4 - 1:01

VanVleet scores 2 points
9:44 PMa day ago

Q4 - 3:40

Simmons misses both free throw attempts
9:38 PMa day ago

Q4 - 4:57

Barnes scores with a dunk
9:31 PMa day ago

Q4 - 8:48

Kyrie Irving puts it on the tray
9:30 PMa day ago

Q4 - 9:08

Kyrie Irving shoots a 3 basket
9:22 PMa day ago

Q3 - 00:00

End Q3, 88-84
9:21 PMa day ago

Q3 - 00:01

TJ Warren makes a dunk
9:20 PMa day ago

Q3 - 1:22

Claxton hits 2 of 2 free throws
9:10 PMa day ago

Q3 - 4:02

Ball does not go in on Kevin Durant's attempt
9:08 PMa day ago

Q3 - 6:13

Hernangomez acerta 1 de 2 lance livre
9:00 PMa day ago

Q3 - 8:03

Kyrie Irving scores 3 points
8:57 PMa day ago

Q3 - 9:37

Koloko hits 2 of 2 free throws
8:52 PMa day ago

Q3 - 11:39

Kyrie Irving scores first Q3 points
8:38 PMa day ago

Q2 - 00:00

End Q2, 52-62
8:33 PMa day ago

Q2 - 00:54

Kevin Durant drives Watanabe, who scores a 3-pointer
8:33 PMa day ago

Q2 - 2:37

Watanabe is fouled during the opposition's attack. VanVleet hits 1 of 1 free throws
8:28 PMa day ago

Q2 - 4:42

Flynn scores 2 points
8:21 PMa day ago

Q2 - 6:38

Barnes is blocked by Claxton
8:16 PMa day ago

Q2 - 7:38

Claxton takes note of the dunk
8:12 PMa day ago

Q2 - 10:20

Barnes misses a 3 point basket
8:12 PMa day ago

Q2 - 11:35

Flynn takes advantage of VanVleet's assist and scores a 3-pointer
8:11 PMa day ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 19-29
8:05 PMa day ago

Q1 - 00:21

Siakam increases the Raptors' lead
8:01 PMa day ago

Q1 - 2:54

Siakam hits 2 of 2 free throws
7:56 PMa day ago

Q1 - 3:11

Kyrie Irving puts it inside the tray
7:55 PMa day ago

Q1 - 5:17

Simmons scores with a dunk
7:54 PMa day ago

Q1 -5:49

VanVleet makes a 3 basket
7:49 PMa day ago

Q1 - 7:07

Kyrie Irving scores 2 points
7:43 PMa day ago

Q1 - 11:14

Raptors controls offensive actions and opens advantage
7:34 PMa day ago

IT STARTED

Ball high
7:22 PMa day ago

Nets lineup

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Claxton

O'Neale

Kyrie Irving

7:21 PMa day ago

Raptors lineup

Hernangomez

Siakam

Koloko

VanVleet

Barnes

7:03 PMa day ago

Nets also in the preparation

Yuta Watanabe, Kyrie Irving and TJ Warren
7:01 PMa day ago

Raptors in the warm-up

Chris Boucher
6:59 PMa day ago

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:54 PMa day ago

What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors of 16th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

6:49 PMa day ago
6:44 PMa day ago

Probable lineup for the Nets

Kevin Durant

Joe Malcolm Harris

Nicolas Claxton

Kyrie Irving

Ben Simmons

6:39 PMa day ago

Nets' Situation

Jacque Vaughn will not be able to count on the following players:

- Otto Porter (toe injury)

- Ogugua Anunoby (hip injury)

- Precious Achiuwa (ankle injury)

6:34 PMa day ago

Nets roster

F: Royce O'Neale, T.J. Warren, Kevin Durant, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards

G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe

G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams

C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

6:29 PM2 days ago
6:24 PM2 days ago

Probable lineup for the Raptors

Pascal Siakam

Scott Barnes

Thaddeus Young

Fred VanVleet

Gary Trent

6:19 PM2 days ago

Raptors' Situation

Nick Nurse does not have any absentees for the game.
6:14 PM2 days ago

Raptors roster

F: O.G Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Ron Harper Jr., Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton

G-F: Gary Trent Jr, Justin Champagnie

G: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn

F-C: Chris Boucher

C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Coach: Nick Nurse

6:09 PM2 days ago

Latest Results

Washington Wizards 100-112 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 133- 136 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 120-116  Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets 92 - 103 Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets 114 - 105 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 109 - 102 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers 

Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets

6:04 PM2 days ago

Nets

With four straight wins, the Brooklyn Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference, with 17 wins and 12 losses from 29 games played.
5:59 PM2 days ago

Latest Results

Toronto Raptors 123-124 Sacramento Kings

Orlando Magic 111-99 Toronto Raptors 

Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 126-113 Los Angeles Lakers 

Toronto Raptors 110-116 Boston Celtics 

Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic 

Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 100-88 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks 

Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets 

Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat 

Detroit Pistons 111-115 Toronto Raptors 

Indiana Pacers 118-104 Toronto Raptors 

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 116-109 Houston Rockets 

Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 113-104 Chicago Bulls 

Dallas Mavericks 111-110 Toronto Raptors 

San Antonio Spurs 100-143 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks 

Toronto Raptors 90-112 Philadelphia 76ers 

Toronto Raptors 119-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors 

Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors 

Brooklyn Nets 109-105 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 108-105 Cleveland Cavaliers 

5:54 PM2 days ago

Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. In 28 games, they have 15 losses, three in a row, and 13 wins.
5:49 PM2 days ago

Eye on the Game

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors, live this Friday (16), at the Air Canada Centre at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
5:44 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
