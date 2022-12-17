Highlights: Orlando Magic 117-109 Boston Celtics in NBA
Photo: Disclosure/Boston Celtics

ADVERTISEMENT

10:12 PMa day ago

END OF TRANSMISSION!

Thank you so much for following Celtics and Magic on VAVEL. Have a great night everyone and see you next time.
10:12 PMa day ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, the Magic reached 10 victories in the season, while the Celtics suffered their 8th defeat in the league.
10:10 PMa day ago

END OF THE GAME

Celtics 109-117 Magic.
10:05 PMa day ago

2'

Celtics try the last attacks, but Magic's advantage is too superior. Visiting team will guarantee another victory in the league.
9:56 PMa day ago

4'

Teams exchange points, Magic manages the advantage in the final stretch. 12 point lead this time.
9:50 PMa day ago

7'

Celtics with five straight points, snapping the Magic's six-point streak. Advantage remains high. Tatum is the game's top scorer with 26 points.
9:44 PMa day ago

9'

Magic with an advantage at the beginning of the last period, further increasing the advantage in the final stretch.
9:34 PMa day ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

Celtics 81-88 Magic.
9:24 PMa day ago

2'

Magic manages the score on the final stretch of the third period.
9:19 PMa day ago

5'

Celtics with four more points and drops the Magic's lead to just 10 points.
9:19 PMa day ago

7'

Now it was Celtic's turn to score seven points in a row and return to the clash again.
9:17 PMa day ago

9'

Magic with nine straight points, opening 19 points on the scoreboard.
8:38 PMa day ago

END OF SECOND PERIOD

Celtics 54-62 Magic.
8:31 PMa day ago

3'

Celtics with three straight free throws. Magic's advantage is six points and Tatum being the game's top scorer at the moment with 20 points.
8:30 PMa day ago

4'

Celtics with four straight points, touch again on the scoreboard.
8:18 PMa day ago

8'

Tatum charged three free throws and Celtics are one point away from the tie.
8:17 PMa day ago

10'

Game balanced at the beginning of the second period, but Magic continues with advantage.
8:08 PMa day ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Celtics 28-32 Magic.
8:04 PMa day ago

2'

Celtics took the lead again late in the first period.
7:58 PMa day ago

4'

Magic improved in the last few minutes and closed the gap to just three points. Very balanced game in TD Garden.
7:51 PMa day ago

7'

SHOWTIME! Of the Celtics' six baskets in the game, five were from the perimeter. Celtics with 10 more points and Tatum with eight points.
7:50 PMa day ago

10'

Celtics started with two balls of three in a row, but the confrontation is balanced at the beginning of the game.
7:44 PMa day ago

GAME STARTED

It's NBA at VAVEL.
6:45 PMa day ago

Historic

The Orlando Magic haven't beaten the Boston Celtics in 10 games. The last one was in 2019.
6:42 PMa day ago

Historic

In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Boston Celtics won 15, while the Orlando Magic only won five duels.
3:00 PM2 days ago

Watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 PM2 days ago

Open quotes!

“It was better for us to push, not for us to call a time out and let them set up their defense,” and just get to my place. That's it. what I did. I tried not to settle. That's what I did. It's something I work on all the time, getting into midfield, playing on the line and a shot I feel very comfortable with.''

“Push the ball, and for me, find an opportunity, find space, and just get to my seat.   What did I do. I tried not to settle.   It's something I work on all the time, getting into midfield, playing on the line, and a shot I'm very comfortable with.


“I saw a great player make a great shot and a guy who wanted the moment. I thought that spurred us into overtime, him embracing that moment. Our team fed off of that. and our team embraced the momentum for the rest of overtime.”

“I think constantly maintaining perspective is key. "It's good for the long run," he said.“I understand it's important.  It’s been a long year and you’   There are ups and downs. Each time we lose a game, it can't be the end of the world.  understands: 'Yes, it is; It's a shame to lose, but at the same time we have to figure out what we're doing well and where we can improve, and then how do we build habits throughout the season'', Mazzulla said.

2:50 PM2 days ago

Boston Celtics likely!

PG - Marcus Smart

SG - Jaylen Brown

SF - Derrick White

PF - Jayson Tatum

C - Al Hoford.


 

2:45 PM2 days ago

How do the Boston Celtics arrive?

The Boston Celtics have a campaign of 22 wins and seven losses in the season, being the team with the best result in the NBA. The team beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the last match and recovered from the two losses to the Warriors and Clippers.
2:40 PM2 days ago

Open quotes!

“Our defense. Our ability to sit back and defend, protecting the paint," said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley of the common thread during the last three wins of the Orlando. “Understanding the game plan was huge. Defensive rebound. So our ability to share basketball.”

<p>“Defensively, I think we made statements in every one (of our last three wins)&rdquo ;, said Magic point guard Cole Anthony. &ldquo;That was the main thing that allowed us to get some easy buckets on attack and translated into victories.”</p>

<p>&ldquo;I think they pose a big challenge for us there&rdquo;, Mosley said. &ldquo;&Eacute; a great opportunity for us to test what we've done. Being able to protect the paint & where we want to hang our hat. Defensive rebound. And the only thing with this team is also: that we have to defend without committing fouls”.</p>

<p>&ldquo;Trae Young (&is) a great player who draws a lot of attention,” from Magic, Moe Wagner.&nbsp;&ldquo;I think, like every night, if we focus on our bases, we can beat anyone.&nbsp;I think hitting against them is the best. It’s already a topic. that they have big ones that break glass and hit a lot of threes.&nbsp;If we recover and come back in the transition, I think we'll be fine.”&nbsp; </p>

2:35 PM2 days ago

Orlando Magic likely!

PG - Markelle Fultz

SG - Cole Anthony

SF - Franz Wagner

PF - Paolo Banchero

C - Bol Bol.

2:30 PM2 days ago

How does the Orlando Magic arrive?

The Orlando Magic has a campaign of nine wins and 20 losses in the season, with four straight wins, taking the team from the last place in the Eastern Conference.
2:25 PM2 days ago

ORLANDO MAGIC!

Photo: Disclosure/Orlando Magic
Photo: Disclosure/Orlando Magic
2:20 PM2 days ago

The game will be played at TD Garden

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game will be played at TD Garden, with a capacity of 19.580 people.
2:15 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.