Resume and Highlights: Denver Nuggets 108-126 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2022
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:50 AMa day ago

Resume

12:38 AMa day ago

Thanks

Thanks for following the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game, tonight the Lakers team got a great victory against a good team that was fighting for the top spots. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any duel of the NBA regular season.
12:32 AMa day ago

4Q 0.0

Game ends with victory for Lakers.
12:31 AMa day ago

4Q 01:00

Cancar scores for Nuggets.
12:30 AMa day ago

4Q 01:14

Bryant scores for Lakers.
12:28 AMa day ago

4Q 02:15

Westbrook adds for Lakers.
12:26 AMa day ago

4Q 02:53

Reaves scores for Lakers.
12:23 AMa day ago

4Q 04:34

James adds for Lakers.
12:22 AMa day ago

4Q 04:47

Jokic scores for Nuggets.
12:21 AMa day ago

4Q 06:35

Bryant adds for Lakers.
12:19 AMa day ago

4Q 06:52

Bryant scores for Lakers.
12:17 AMa day ago

4Q 08:07

Murray scores for Nuggets.
12:07 AMa day ago

4Q 09:24

Christie shoots and scores a triple.
12:05 AMa day ago

4Q 11:39

Beverley adds for Lakers.
12:03 AMa day ago

4Q 12.00

The last period begins.
12:01 AMa day ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
12:00 AMa day ago

3Q 41.0

James adds for Lakers.
11:58 PMa day ago

3Q 01:50

Westbrook scores for Lakers.
11:58 PMa day ago

3Q 02:18

Reaves shoots and scores three-pointer for Lakers.
11:56 PMa day ago

3Q 02:27

Jokic scores for Nuggets.
11:54 PMa day ago

3Q 03:47

Schroder adds for Lakers.
11:45 PMa day ago

3Q 05:44

Bryant scores for Lakers.
11:43 PMa day ago

3Q 06:21

Jokic adds for Nuggets.
11:41 PMa day ago

3Q 07:00

James adds for Lakers.
11:40 PMa day ago

3Q 08:03

Murray shoots and scores a triple.
11:38 PMa day ago

3Q 08:39

Jokic adds for Nuggets.
11:34 PMa day ago

3Q 09:06

Brown shoots and scores a triple.
11:34 PMa day ago

3Q 09:28

Murray scores for Nuggets.
11:32 PMa day ago

3Q 11:01

James scores for Lakers.
11:31 PMa day ago

3Q 11:41

Murray scores for Nuggets.
11:30 PMa day ago

3Q 12.00

The third period begins.
11:15 PMa day ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
11:13 PMa day ago

2Q 43.1

James adds for Lakers.
11:11 PMa day ago

2Q 02:15

Gordon scores for Nuggets.
11:10 PMa day ago

2Q 02:30

Reaves scores for Lakers.
11:08 PMa day ago

2Q 03:49

Reaves adds for Lakers.
11:05 PMa day ago

2Q 04:49

Pope adds for Nuggets.
10:59 PMa day ago

2Q 06:10

Gordon scores for Nuggets.
10:59 PMa day ago

2Q 06:49

James adds double-double free throw shooting for Lakers.
10:58 PMa day ago

2Q 06:53

Gordon scores for Nuggets.
10:57 PMa day ago

2Q 07:47

Green adds for Nuggets.
10:55 PMa day ago

2Q 08:19

Jordan scores for Nuggets.
10:50 PMa day ago

2Q 08:59

James shoots and scores a triple.
10:48 PMa day ago

2Q 09:57

Bryant scores for Lakers.
10:48 PMa day ago

2Q 10:18

Hyland scores for Nuggets.
10:47 PMa day ago

2Q 10:32

Westbrook shoots and scores double free throw.
10:46 PMa day ago

2Q 10:56

Westbrook scores for Lakers.
10:45 PMa day ago

2Q 11:46

Murray scores for Nuggets.
10:44 PMa day ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
10:41 PMa day ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
10:40 PMa day ago

1Q 11.0

Green adds for Nuggets.
10:39 PMa day ago

1Q 38.1

Jordan scores for Nuggets.
10:39 PMa day ago

1Q 01:14

Bryant adds for Lakers.
10:36 PMa day ago

1Q 02:11

Hyland scores for Nuggets.
10:31 PMa day ago

1Q 03:09

Davis scores for Lakers.
10:29 PMa day ago

1Q 03:56

Green scores for Nuggets.
10:27 PMa day ago

1Q 04:27

Brown adds for Nuggets.
10:27 PMa day ago

1Q 04:55

Davis hits a double free throw.
10:25 PMa day ago

1Q 05:36

Jokic adds for Nuggets.
10:24 PMa day ago

1Q 06:59

Davis scores for Lakers.
10:23 PMa day ago

1Q 08:12

Walker shoots and scores three-pointer.
10:18 PMa day ago

1Q 09:36

Schroder scores three-pointer for Lakers.
10:17 PMa day ago

1Q 11:43

Jokic adds triple for Nuggets.
10:14 PMa day ago

1Q 12:00

The first period begins.
9:50 PMa day ago

Nuggets starting lineup

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Nuggets starting five/Image: nuggets
Nuggets starting five/Image: nuggets
9:45 PMa day ago

Lakers starting lineup

This is how the home team comes out:
9:40 PMa day ago

Nuggets' tactics to win final game

Nuggets had complications to shoot shots in the previous game, however they found the solution entering the area, not having such tall players Jokic and his teammates saw a possibility and there they took the game, against Lakers it will be more complicated to do that so it will be interesting to see how they attack, but one of the weaknesses of Lakers is in the second plays where they can not hold the rebound.
9:35 PMa day ago

Arrival of Lakers

Thus came the home team:
9:30 PMa day ago

Lakers have a big problem on defense

Among the many problems that the Lakers have been remedying, defense is one that so far they have not been able to solve despite the small improvement, in the last ten games their defense ranked 24th in the NBA, averaging 116.7 per game, if they do not correct soon, the possibility of Playoffs will vanish.
9:25 PMa day ago

Nuggets and Jokic come from delivering their best numbers ever

Nuggets comes from a victory last Wednesday with a score of 141-128, with that score they managed to make it the highest of the season and great merit goes to Jokic who scored 43 points, which have been the maximum this season, if they continue at that level they will have no problem to beat the Lakers.
9:20 PMa day ago

Lakers with two overtime losses

Lakers come from a streak of 3 wins and three losses, but the most remarkable thing is that the last two losses have been by overtime, against 76ers and Celtics, the improvement of the team is notorious, but it is worth nothing if it is not a victory for them.
9:15 PMa day ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game, tonight we are expecting a great showdown between two great NBA teams. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
9:10 PMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
9:05 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live online

The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
9:00 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Nuggets player

Nikola Jokic, center. The player named MVP in the last two seasons has already proven his worth as a player of the Nuggets, to his misfortune they have not transcended in the Playoffs to win the title, the player leads the Nuggets in all areas, recording: 24.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists, his team is very close to first place in the conference and will undoubtedly remain very competitive in the rest of the season.
8:55 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Lakers player

Anthony Davis, power forward. The experienced 29 year old player is coming out of an injury that caused a bad performance in the team, the player is a fundamental piece in the team's project and is responding as such, currently averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, if he continues like this and stays healthy, the player in combination with James, can fight for a Play-In spot and be very dangerous in the Playoffs.
8:50 PMa day ago

Lakers all-star roster

Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
8:45 PMa day ago

Nuggets all-star roster

Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
8:40 PMa day ago

Face to face

Nuggets and Lakers have faced each other twice this season, both have achieved a victory with a difference of eleven points, in this Friday's duel both teams are looking to take the lead in the series and to win it, without a doubt both teams are looking for the victory to stay at the top as well as to climb to the mid-table, the duel looks to be very entertaining and the quality of players will not disappoint.
8:35 PMa day ago

Los Angeles Lakers show improvement

The Lakers went through a very negative streak after winning the championship and that bad moment accompanied them until the beginning of this new season, probably that bad moment was due to the low level of many players and the absence of some others due to injuries, Lakers being one of the teams with more championships in the NBA is always required to fight in the Playoffs, to achieve that you need a roster full of experience and quality in young players, currently Lakers is recovering James and Davis, who have gone through various injuries, after a nightmare start, Lakers wants to fight again for the top positions, but despite they have had an improvement in their game, the results have not yet allowed them to climb positions, Lakers has a record of 11-16, and remains in position twelve, Celtics cut a streak of three consecutive wins in a duel that went to overtime, Lakers expect big duels at home facing Nuggets and Wizards, and then go to visit Suns, so they can not waste more time and must seek victories.
8:30 PMa day ago

Denver Nuggets with a lot to prove

The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA for some years now and one of their main future goals is to win the NBA championship title, the team is coming from a prosperous season where they managed to get into the Playoffs, for this season the return of fundamental pieces will make the team more solid and this will lead them to fight at the top of the conference, currently in third place with a record of 17-10, the team maintains a streak of three consecutive victories, their victims have been Blazers, Jazz and Wizards, their last loss was against Mavericks with a difference of one point, one of their strengths are the home games where they have a better record than away, although both positive, visiting they have suffered seven defeats.
Last Nuggets duel/Image: nuggets
Last Nuggets duel/Image: nuggets
8:25 PMa day ago

The West brings us another great duel

Nuggets and Lakers will meet in a third confrontation in which one of the two could take advantage in the series, the show is guaranteed even though the table says that it is a very uneven duel, however Lakers is improving week by week and Nuggets is maintaining its great pace that began since the beginning of the season, no doubt two great teams that guarantee the show.
8:20 PMa day ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo