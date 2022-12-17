Resume and Highlights: Denver Nuggets 108-126 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for following the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game, tonight the Lakers team got a great victory against a good team that was fighting for the top spots.
4Q 0.0
Game ends with victory for Lakers.
4Q 01:00
Cancar scores for Nuggets.
4Q 01:14
Bryant scores for Lakers.
4Q 02:15
Westbrook adds for Lakers.
4Q 02:53
Reaves scores for Lakers.
4Q 04:34
James adds for Lakers.
4Q 04:47
Jokic scores for Nuggets.
4Q 06:35
Bryant adds for Lakers.
4Q 06:52
Bryant scores for Lakers.
4Q 08:07
Murray scores for Nuggets.
4Q 09:24
Christie shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 11:39
Beverley adds for Lakers.
4Q 12.00
The last period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 41.0
James adds for Lakers.
3Q 01:50
Westbrook scores for Lakers.
3Q 02:18
Reaves shoots and scores three-pointer for Lakers.
3Q 02:27
Jokic scores for Nuggets.
3Q 03:47
Schroder adds for Lakers.
3Q 05:44
Bryant scores for Lakers.
3Q 06:21
Jokic adds for Nuggets.
3Q 07:00
James adds for Lakers.
3Q 08:03
Murray shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 08:39
Jokic adds for Nuggets.
3Q 09:06
Brown shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 09:28
Murray scores for Nuggets.
3Q 11:01
James scores for Lakers.
3Q 11:41
Murray scores for Nuggets.
3Q 12.00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 43.1
James adds for Lakers.
2Q 02:15
Gordon scores for Nuggets.
2Q 02:30
Reaves scores for Lakers.
2Q 03:49
Reaves adds for Lakers.
2Q 04:49
Pope adds for Nuggets.
2Q 06:10
Gordon scores for Nuggets.
2Q 06:49
James adds double-double free throw shooting for Lakers.
2Q 06:53
Gordon scores for Nuggets.
2Q 07:47
Green adds for Nuggets.
2Q 08:19
Jordan scores for Nuggets.
2Q 08:59
James shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 09:57
Bryant scores for Lakers.
2Q 10:18
Hyland scores for Nuggets.
2Q 10:32
Westbrook shoots and scores double free throw.
2Q 10:56
Westbrook scores for Lakers.
2Q 11:46
Murray scores for Nuggets.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 11.0
Green adds for Nuggets.
1Q 38.1
Jordan scores for Nuggets.
1Q 01:14
Bryant adds for Lakers.
1Q 02:11
Hyland scores for Nuggets.
1Q 03:09
Davis scores for Lakers.
1Q 03:56
Green scores for Nuggets.
1Q 04:27
Brown adds for Nuggets.
1Q 04:55
Davis hits a double free throw.
1Q 05:36
Jokic adds for Nuggets.
1Q 06:59
Davis scores for Lakers.
1Q 08:12
Walker shoots and scores three-pointer.
1Q 09:36
Schroder scores three-pointer for Lakers.
1Q 11:43
Jokic adds triple for Nuggets.
1Q 12:00
The first period begins.
Nuggets starting lineup
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Lakers starting lineup
This is how the home team comes out:
Opening crew #SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/KvITCPViG6— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2022
Nuggets' tactics to win final game
Nuggets had complications to shoot shots in the previous game, however they found the solution entering the area, not having such tall players Jokic and his teammates saw a possibility and there they took the game, against Lakers it will be more complicated to do that so it will be interesting to see how they attack, but one of the weaknesses of Lakers is in the second plays where they can not hold the rebound.
Arrival of Lakers
Thus came the home team:
Bucket hat for a bucket 🪣 pic.twitter.com/zAEW7k56Gj— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2022
Lakers have a big problem on defense
Among the many problems that the Lakers have been remedying, defense is one that so far they have not been able to solve despite the small improvement, in the last ten games their defense ranked 24th in the NBA, averaging 116.7 per game, if they do not correct soon, the possibility of Playoffs will vanish.
Nuggets and Jokic come from delivering their best numbers ever
Nuggets comes from a victory last Wednesday with a score of 141-128, with that score they managed to make it the highest of the season and great merit goes to Jokic who scored 43 points, which have been the maximum this season, if they continue at that level they will have no problem to beat the Lakers.
Lakers with two overtime losses
Lakers come from a streak of 3 wins and three losses, but the most remarkable thing is that the last two losses have been by overtime, against 76ers and Celtics, the improvement of the team is notorious, but it is worth nothing if it is not a victory for them.
We continue
Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. The player named MVP in the last two seasons has already proven his worth as a player of the Nuggets, to his misfortune they have not transcended in the Playoffs to win the title, the player leads the Nuggets in all areas, recording: 24.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists, his team is very close to first place in the conference and will undoubtedly remain very competitive in the rest of the season.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. The experienced 29 year old player is coming out of an injury that caused a bad performance in the team, the player is a fundamental piece in the team's project and is responding as such, currently averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, if he continues like this and stays healthy, the player in combination with James, can fight for a Play-In spot and be very dangerous in the Playoffs.
HEARD YOU @AntDavis23 pic.twitter.com/h9CuXB5Aen— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 14, 2022
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Face to face
Nuggets and Lakers have faced each other twice this season, both have achieved a victory with a difference of eleven points, in this Friday's duel both teams are looking to take the lead in the series and to win it, without a doubt both teams are looking for the victory to stay at the top as well as to climb to the mid-table, the duel looks to be very entertaining and the quality of players will not disappoint.
Los Angeles Lakers show improvement
The Lakers went through a very negative streak after winning the championship and that bad moment accompanied them until the beginning of this new season, probably that bad moment was due to the low level of many players and the absence of some others due to injuries, Lakers being one of the teams with more championships in the NBA is always required to fight in the Playoffs, to achieve that you need a roster full of experience and quality in young players, currently Lakers is recovering James and Davis, who have gone through various injuries, after a nightmare start, Lakers wants to fight again for the top positions, but despite they have had an improvement in their game, the results have not yet allowed them to climb positions, Lakers has a record of 11-16, and remains in position twelve, Celtics cut a streak of three consecutive wins in a duel that went to overtime, Lakers expect big duels at home facing Nuggets and Wizards, and then go to visit Suns, so they can not waste more time and must seek victories.
Denver Nuggets with a lot to prove
The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA for some years now and one of their main future goals is to win the NBA championship title, the team is coming from a prosperous season where they managed to get into the Playoffs, for this season the return of fundamental pieces will make the team more solid and this will lead them to fight at the top of the conference, currently in third place with a record of 17-10, the team maintains a streak of three consecutive victories, their victims have been Blazers, Jazz and Wizards, their last loss was against Mavericks with a difference of one point, one of their strengths are the home games where they have a better record than away, although both positive, visiting they have suffered seven defeats.
The West brings us another great duel
Nuggets and Lakers will meet in a third confrontation in which one of the two could take advantage in the series, the show is guaranteed even though the table says that it is a very uneven duel, however Lakers is improving week by week and Nuggets is maintaining its great pace that began since the beginning of the season, no doubt two great teams that guarantee the show.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00 pm ET.