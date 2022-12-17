Points and Highlights: Sacramento Kings 122-113 Detroit Pistons in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thanks for joining us in this game
End of the game
4Q | 1:00
Great play by the Detroit Pistons
.@MB3FIVE going to work in the fourth📈 pic.twitter.com/Wh26wlpieC — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 17, 2022
4Q | 5:46
4Q | 9:06
4Q | 12:00
3Q
3Q | 1:46
Great play by the Sacramento Kings
Keegan getting it done on both ends 💪 😤#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/DNqt7Ljflg — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 17, 2022
3Q | 5:58
3Q | 9:20
3Q | 12:00
2Q
2Q | 1:53
Great play by the Sacramento Kings
Malik hits Keegan with the cross-court bullet for the triple 💦👌#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/4tovg8WTR2 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 17, 2022
2Q | 6:53
2Q | 9:14
2Q | 12:00
1Q
1Q | 2:26
Great play by the Detroit Pistons
Killian's picking up right where he left off🔥#Pistons | @iam_killian pic.twitter.com/fFJFsZbJaP — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 17, 2022
1Q | 6:06
1Q | 8:57
1Q | 12:00
Sacramento Kings lineup
Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Friday.— Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) December 16, 2022
Detroit Pistons lineup
Rev Up Time!!— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 16, 2022
🔹 @iam_killian
🔹 @IveyJaden
🔹 @44Bojan
🔹 @Dreamville_33
🔹 @JalenDuren pic.twitter.com/a41TYWQtzC
Injury report
Sacramento Kings: Alex Len (out) and Kevin Huerter (probable).
Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham (out) and Isaiah Livers (out).
Referees
Team Leader: James Capers (#19) .
Referee: Brandon Adair (#67).
Referee: Scott Wall (#31).
Play Center: Tom Washington, Natalie Sago, Mousa Dagher, Dannica Mosher, and Ashley Moyer-Gleich.
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Detroit Pistons Arrival
🔦🔵🔴— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 16, 2022
🆚 @SacramentoKings
⏰ 7PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/gb3LvVmhd2
Welcome!
Follow here Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Live Score
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2022?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Sacramento Kings last lineup
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
Detroit Pistons last lineup
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.