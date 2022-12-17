Points and Highlights: Sacramento Kings 122-113 Detroit Pistons in NBA 2022
9:36 PMa day ago

Summary

9:34 PMa day ago

Thanks for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
9:33 PMa day ago

End of the game

The last quarter ends, the Kings are left with the victory.
9:32 PMa day ago

4Q | 1:00

The Sacramento Kings win by 9 points, forcing the Detroit Pistons to call a timeout to organize their offense.
9:19 PMa day ago

Great play by the Detroit Pistons

9:18 PMa day ago

4Q | 5:46

The Sacramento Kings are still up on the scoreboard, everything indicates that they will win.
9:10 PMa day ago

4Q | 9:06

After Kevin Huerter's triple, the Sacramento Kings lead by 6 points a few minutes before the game ends.
9:06 PMa day ago

4Q | 12:00

The last quarter begins, Sacramento Kings 93-86 Detroit Pistons.
9:05 PMa day ago

3Q

The third quarter ends, the Kings win by 7 points, an excellent quarter by Saddiq Bey who gets 14 points off the bench.
9:03 PMa day ago

3Q | 1:46

Very even game, both teams fight to get a big advantage.
8:59 PMa day ago

Great play by the Sacramento Kings

8:53 PMa day ago

3Q | 5:58

The Sacramento Kings already win by 9 points, have a considerable advantage and want to extend it.
8:48 PMa day ago

3Q | 9:20

The game is tied again, all the lead the Detroit Pistons got in the first half is gone.
8:29 PMa day ago

3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins, Sacramento Kings 55-63 Detroit Pistons.
8:22 PMa day ago

2Q

The second quarter ends, the Pistons win by 8 points, an excellent first half by Domantas Sabonis with 10 points and 2 assists.
8:08 PMa day ago

2Q | 1:53

The Sacramento Kings have a lot of trouble defending, they allow a lot of offensive rebounds and that has allowed the Detroit Pistons to have second chances to score.
8:01 PMa day ago

Great play by the Sacramento Kings

7:59 PMa day ago

2Q | 6:53

The Detroit Pistons use a timeout, win by 2 points, and want to give their players a break.
7:47 PMa day ago

2Q | 9:14

The Sacramento Kings start the second quarter very well, playing long positions and attacking the basket.
7:43 PMa day ago

2Q | 12:00

The second quarter begins, Sacramento Kings 28-29 Detroit Pistons.
7:43 PMa day ago

1Q

The first quarter ends, the Pistons take an advantage of 1 point and we must highlight the good first quarter of TBojan Bogdanovic with 6 points and 2 rebounds.
7:36 PMa day ago

1Q | 2:26

Time out for the Sacramento Kings, they lose by 2 points and want to adjust their defense.
7:32 PMa day ago

Great play by the Detroit Pistons

7:31 PMa day ago

1Q | 6:06

The game is tied, so far there have been many points and either team could lead in the first quarter.
7:20 PMa day ago

1Q | 8:57

Both teams play very evenly at the beginning of the first quarter, neither dominates and the game is tied.
7:19 PMa day ago

1Q | 12:00

The game begins, the Sacramento Kings win the jump.
6:49 PMa day ago

Sacramento Kings lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
6:45 PMa day ago

Detroit Pistons lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
6:40 PMa day ago

Injury report

The casualties for this match are as follows:

Sacramento Kings: Alex Len (out) and Kevin Huerter (probable).

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham (out) and Isaiah Livers (out).

6:38 PMa day ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Team Leader: James Capers (#19) .
Referee: Brandon Adair (#67).
Referee: Scott Wall (#31).
Play Center: Tom Washington, Natalie Sago, Mousa Dagher, Dannica Mosher, and Ashley Moyer-Gleich.

6:33 PM2 days ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two teams from the eastern and western conference. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game between these two teams.
ESPN
ESPN
6:28 PM2 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on November 20, 2022 at the Golden 1 Center, in that game the Sacramento Kings won 137-129. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
6:23 PM2 days ago

History between both teams

Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons met a total of 2 times during the 2021-2022 regular season, in which the Sacramento Kings won once and the Detroit Pistons won once.
6:18 PM2 days ago

Detroit Pistons Arrival

The Detroit Pistons are already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
6:13 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the game between the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons kicking off at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
6:08 PM2 days ago

Follow here Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons match for the NBA regular season.
6:03 PM2 days ago

What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2022?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons of December 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.

5:58 PM2 days ago

Sacramento Kings last lineup

The last five of the Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
5:53 PM2 days ago

Detroit Pistons last lineup

Detroit Pistons Ultimate Quintet:
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.
5:48 PM2 days ago

Sacramento Kings Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 16.5 points, 11 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to assisting, he had a bad tournament last season, but he started this season well by averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6 assists.
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
5:43 PM2 days ago

Sacramento Kings in the tournament

The Sacramento Kings had a good start to the regular season, with 15 wins and 12 losses, establishing themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on December 14 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Kings won 124-123 at Scotiabank Arena and thus Sacramento Kings achieved their fifteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
5:38 PM2 days ago

Detroit Pistons Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Isaiah Stewart (#28) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Cade Cunningham (#2) will be key to assisting, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
5:33 PM2 days ago

Detroit Pistons in the tournament

The Detroit Pistons started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 8 wins and 22 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 14 against the Charlotte Hornets, where the Detroit Pistons won 141-134 at the Spectrum Center for their eighth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
5:28 PM2 days ago

The stadium

The Little Caesars Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Detroit, Michigan. It cost 732 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Detroit Pistons. Its opening was on September 5, 2017 and it has a capacity of 20,491 spectators.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
5:23 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2022: Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
