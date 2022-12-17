Summary and highlights of Washington Wizards 93-102 Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: THIS LAST MINUTE PLAY WAS DECISIVE
Q4 2:00
Kawhi Leonard scores and 9 more for Los Angeles Clippers
Q4 3:32
Kawhi Leonard wins the defensive rebound and then scores.
Here is the action in which Brandon Boston scored two points and drew a foul.
Q4 6:39
Terance Mann wins the offensive rebound and scores.
Q4 8:29
Will Barton's three-pointer and the Wizards have a 4-point advantage
Q4 10:21
Amir Coffey puts the Clippers over
Q4 11:37
Luke Kennard brings Los Angeles Clippers to within one point
Q3 00:00
The third quarter ended with a three-point lead for Washington;
Q3 00:37
Jordan Goodwin scores for the Washington
Q3 2:58
The Los Angeles Clippers close the gap on the scoreboard after Amir Coffey's three-pointer;
Q3 4:10
Deni Avdija's dunk and the Los Angeles Clippers are within 5.
Here is Kuzma's triple from a far distance.
Q3 7:31
Deni Avdija does not miss from free throws
Q3 9:32
Los Angeles Clippers get within two points after Kawhi Leonard's three-pointer;
Q3 11:45
Kawhi Leonard scores the first basket of the third quarter
Q2 00:00
Seven-point halftime lead over the Washington Wizards
Q2 1:33
Kawhi Leonard brings Los Angeles Clippers within six points
Q2 3:03
Kawhi Leonard's tray
Here is Luke Kennard's exhibition
Q2 4:21
Deni Avdija's three-pointer to put Washington up by 13 points
Q2 6:13
Kawhi Leonard's three-pointer that forces Washington's coach to stop the game;
Q2 9:03
Monte Morris' three-pointer to put the Washington Clippers up +17 and force the Los Angeles Clippers to stop the game.
Q2 11:44
Luke Kennard's three-pointer starts the second quarter;
Q1 00:00
The first quarter ended with a 28-20 favorable score for Washington;
Q1 1:01
John Wall scores and Los Angeles Clippers pull within four points
Q1 2:27
Terance Mann scores to pull within six points of the Los Angeles Clippers
Q1 4:24
Jordan Goodwin to increase income
Q1 6:13
Monte Morris' three-pointer to give Washington a six-point lead
Q1 8:29
Kyle Kuzm scores to put Washington Wizards in front
Q1 10:57
The first basket of the game is a three-pointer by Nicolas Batum.
All set
The players listen to their coaches' final instructions before the start of the match.
Los Angeles Clippers roster
Batum, Diabate, Leonard, Morris, Marc and Wall.
Washington Wizards roster
Avdija, Kispert, Kuzma, Morris and Porzingis
Washington Wizards as a visitor
They are the second-worst visitors in the Eastern Conference with 3 wins and 11 losses and have not won away from home since November 8.
Angeles Clippers at home
They have played 16 home games and have won nine and lost seven. They are ninth in the Western Conference and have won two of their last three home games.
Washington Wizards losses
These are the three casualties of the Washington team, which has finally confirmed the loss of Bradley Beal.
1 hour
In 1 hour the game between Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kickoff time for the game in several countries:
Argentina: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass (ET): 17 hours on NBATV
Spain: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 15 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 15 hours on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours on NBA League Pass
Player to watch in Washington Wizarrds
Kristaps Porzingis is the most outstanding of the Washington team with 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In his most recent game he had 20 points, 3 rebounds and an assist.
Player to watch for the Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George is the most outstanding with 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The American guard in his last game scored 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
How are the Los Angeles Clippers coming along?
They are coming off a 95-111 loss in their most recent meeting against the Phoenix Suns. However, they have won in three of their last four games. In the standings they are eighth in the Western Conference with 17 wins and 14 losses and third in the Pacific Division.
How are the Washington Wizards doing?
They have lost a total of eight consecutive games and have not won since November 29th when they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are in the East standings with 11 wins and 18 losses and in third place in the Southeast Division.
Background
A total of three times these teams have met in 2022, with the Los Angeles Clippers winning all three meetings. The Angels have won eight of the last nine meetings, most recently on Dec. 11, 2022, when the game ended 107-114.
Venue: The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located in Los Angeles, which was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers will square off in the 2022-23 regular season.
