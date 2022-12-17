Summary and highlights of Washington Wizards 93-102 Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA
6:33 PM12 hours ago

6:32 PM12 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH: THIS LAST MINUTE PLAY WAS DECISIVE

 

6:18 PM12 hours ago

Q4 2:00

Kawhi Leonard scores and 9 more for Los Angeles Clippers
6:13 PM12 hours ago

Q4 3:32

Kawhi Leonard wins the defensive rebound and then scores.
6:10 PM12 hours ago

Here is the action in which Brandon Boston scored two points and drew a foul.

 

6:06 PM12 hours ago

Q4 6:39

Terance Mann wins the offensive rebound and scores.
6:04 PM13 hours ago

Q4 8:29

Will Barton's three-pointer and the Wizards have a 4-point advantage
5:58 PM13 hours ago

Q4 10:21

Amir Coffey puts the Clippers over 
 
5:57 PM13 hours ago

Q4 11:37

Luke Kennard brings Los Angeles Clippers to within one point
5:56 PM13 hours ago

Q3 00:00

The third quarter ended with a three-point lead for Washington;
 
5:49 PM13 hours ago

Q3 00:37

Jordan Goodwin scores for the Washington 
5:44 PM13 hours ago

Q3 2:58

The Los Angeles Clippers close the gap on the scoreboard after Amir Coffey's three-pointer;
 
5:40 PM13 hours ago

Q3 4:10

Deni Avdija's dunk and the Los Angeles Clippers are within 5.
5:37 PM13 hours ago

Here is Kuzma's triple from a far distance.

 

5:32 PM13 hours ago

Q3 7:31

Deni Avdija does not miss from free throws
5:32 PM13 hours ago

Q3 9:32

Los Angeles Clippers get within two points after Kawhi Leonard's three-pointer;
5:31 PM13 hours ago

Q3 11:45

Kawhi Leonard scores the first basket of the third quarter 
5:07 PM13 hours ago

Q2 00:00

Seven-point halftime lead over the Washington Wizards
 
5:03 PM14 hours ago

Q2 1:33

Kawhi Leonard brings Los Angeles Clippers within six points
 
4:58 PM14 hours ago

Q2 3:03

Kawhi Leonard's tray
4:57 PM14 hours ago

Here is Luke Kennard's exhibition

 

4:56 PM14 hours ago

Q2 4:21

Deni Avdija's three-pointer to put Washington up by 13 points
4:49 PM14 hours ago

Q2 6:13

Kawhi Leonard's three-pointer that forces Washington's coach to stop the game;
4:44 PM14 hours ago

Q2 9:03

Monte Morris' three-pointer to put the Washington Clippers up +17 and force the Los Angeles Clippers to stop the game.
4:40 PM14 hours ago

Q2 11:44

Luke Kennard's three-pointer starts the second quarter;
4:37 PM14 hours ago

Q1 00:00

The first quarter ended with a 28-20 favorable score for Washington;
4:36 PM14 hours ago

Q1 1:01

John Wall scores and Los Angeles Clippers pull within four points
4:29 PM14 hours ago

Q1 2:27

Terance Mann scores to pull within six points of the Los Angeles Clippers
4:27 PM14 hours ago

Q1 4:24

Jordan Goodwin to increase income
4:23 PM14 hours ago

Q1 6:13

Monte Morris' three-pointer to give Washington a six-point lead
 
4:18 PM14 hours ago

Q1 8:29

Kyle Kuzm scores to put Washington Wizards in front
 
4:15 PM14 hours ago

Q1 10:57

The first basket of the game is a three-pointer by Nicolas Batum.
4:02 PM15 hours ago

All set

The players listen to their coaches' final instructions before the start of the match.
3:57 PM15 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers roster

Batum, Diabate, Leonard, Morris, Marc and Wall.
3:52 PM15 hours ago

Washington Wizards roster

Avdija, Kispert, Kuzma, Morris and Porzingis
 

 

3:47 PM15 hours ago

Washington Wizards as a visitor

They are the second-worst visitors in the Eastern Conference with 3 wins and 11 losses and have not won away from home since November 8.
3:42 PM15 hours ago

Angeles Clippers at home

They have played 16 home games and have won nine and lost seven. They are ninth in the Western Conference and have won two of their last three home games.
3:37 PM15 hours ago

Washington Wizards losses

These are the three casualties of the Washington team, which has finally confirmed the loss of Bradley Beal.
3:32 PM15 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the game between Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
 
3:27 PM15 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow the Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena ;Do not miss any details of the game with VAVEL's online minute-by-minute coverage.
 
3:22 PM15 hours ago

Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?

This is the kickoff time for the game in several countries:

Argentina: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Brazil: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Chile: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Colombia: 3 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Ecuador: 3 p.m. on NBA League Pass

USA: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass (ET): 17 hours on NBATV

Spain: 22 hours on NBA League Pass

Mexico: 15 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass

Paraguay: 17 hours on NBA League Pass

Peru: 15 hours on NBA League Pass

Uruguay: 17 hours on NBA League Pass

Venezuela: 16 hours on NBA League Pass

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

3:17 PM15 hours ago

Player to watch in Washington Wizarrds

Kristaps Porzingis is the most outstanding of the Washington team with 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.  In his most recent game he had 20 points, 3 rebounds and an assist.
3:12 PM15 hours ago

Player to watch for the Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George is the most outstanding with 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The American guard in his last game scored 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
3:07 PM15 hours ago

How are the Los Angeles Clippers coming along?

They are coming off a 95-111 loss in their most recent meeting against the Phoenix Suns. However, they have won in three of their last four games. In the standings they are eighth in the Western Conference with 17 wins and 14 losses and third in the Pacific Division.
3:02 PM16 hours ago

How are the Washington Wizards doing?

They have lost a total of eight consecutive games and have not won since November 29th when they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are in the East standings with 11 wins and 18 losses and in third place in the Southeast Division.
2:57 PM16 hours ago

Background

A total of three times these teams have met in 2022, with the Los Angeles Clippers winning all three meetings. The Angels have won eight of the last nine meetings, most recently on Dec. 11, 2022, when the game ended 107-114.
2:52 PM16 hours ago

Venue: The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located in Los Angeles, which was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.

2:47 PM16 hours ago

Preview of the match

The Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers will square off in the 2022-23 regular season.
 
2:42 PM16 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
