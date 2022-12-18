Highlights: Portland Trail Blazers 107-95 Houston Rockets in NBA
Photo: Portland Trail Blazers

ADVERTISEMENT

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
Q4 - 00:48

Eason gets hit by Sharpe
Q4 - 1:53

Lillard makes a 3 basket
Q4 - 2:37

Eason notes 3 points
Q4 - 4:39

Porter hits 2 of 2 free throws
Q4 - 6:30

Lillard hits 3 of 3 free throws
Q4 -7:48

Martin Jr puts it on the tray
Q4 - 10:17

Daishen Nix scores two points in a row, including a 3 basket
Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 85-65
Q3 - 1:53

Watford is blocked by Martin Jr
Q3 - 3:59

Green hits 1 of 2 free throws
Q3 - 7:00

Lillard shoots a 3-pointer
Q3 - 9:51

Gordon scores 2 points
Q3 - 11:44

Porter hits 2 of 2 free throws
Q2 - 00:00

Ends Q2, 57-51
Q2 - 1:35

Lillard tries a dunk, but is blocked by Green
Q2 - 2:33

Martin Jr takes a dunk
Q2 - 5:25

Sengun on a patting basis
Q2 - 7:01

Watford misses a 3-point basket
Q2 - 11:06

Bruno Fernando makes 2 of 2 free throws
Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 33-27
Q1 - 00:21

Tari Eason scores
Q1 - 2:06

TyTy Washington Jr scores 2 points
Q1 - 4:32

Lillard puts it in the tray
Q1 - 6:46

Green is fouled during the throw-in. Simons takes advantage and hits all 3 of 3 free throws
Q1 - 7:49

Simons hits a 3 basket
Q1 - 9-58

Porter makes 2 of 2 free throws
IT STARTED

Ball high
Blazerslineup

Josh Hart

Winslow

Nurkic

Anfernee Simons

Lillard

Rockets lineup

Smith Jr

Gordon

Sengun

Porter

Jalen Green

Basket

Preparation

Rockets coming

How and where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets of 17th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 8 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Foto: Portland Trail Blazers
Probable lineup for the Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe

Jerami Grant

Nurkic

Anfernee Simons

Damian Lillard

Trail Blazers' Situation

Chauncey Billups has four losses: 

- Josh Hart (ankle injury)

- Nassir Little (hip injury)

- Drew Eubanks (knee injury)

- Trendon Watford (hamstring injury)

Trail Blazers roster

F: John Butler Jr., Jabari Walker

F-G: Nassir Little, Justise Winslow

C: Ibou Badji, Jusuf Nurkic

G: Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe

F: Trendon Watford, Greg Brown III,  Jerami Grant

F-C: Drew Eubanks

Coach: Chauncey Billups

Photo: Houston Rockets
Probable lineup for the Rockets

Smith Jr.

Eric Gordon

Sengun

Kevin Porter

Jalen Green

Rockets' Situation

Stephen Silas has only one loss:

- Jae'Sean Tate (ankle injury)

Rockets roster

F: Jabari Smith Jr, Darius Days, Kenyon Martin Jr, Jae'Sean Tate, Usman Garuba, Tari Eason

G-F: Kevin Porter Jr

G: TyTy Washington Jr, Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, Eric Gordon, Trevor Hudgins, Daishen Nix, Garrison Mathews

F-C: Bruno Fernando

C: Alperen Sengun, Boban Marjanovic

Coach: Stephen Silas

Latest Results

San Antonio Spurs 112-128 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 133-112 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Portland Trail Blazers 124-118 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Portland Trail Blazers 120-121 Denver Nuggets 

Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 Indiana Pacers 

Utah Jazz 111-116 Portland Trail Blazers 

Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 112-118 Los Angeles Clippers 

Brooklyn Nets 111-97 Portland Trail Blazers 

New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers 

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-96 Portland Trail Blazers 

Milwaukee Bucks 119-111 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 Utah Jazz 

Portland Trail Blazers 107-109 Brooklyn Nets 

Portland Trail Blazers 117-110 San Antonio Spurs 

Trail Blazers

In the opposite situation, the Portland Trail Blazers are on a three-game unbeaten streak, and are in fifth place. In 28 games, they have won 16-12 in the Western Conference.
Latest Results

Houston Rockets 108-111 Miami Heat 

Houston Rockets 111-97 Phoenix Suns 

Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks 

San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers 

Golden State Warriors 120-101 Houston Rockets 

Phoenix Suns 121-122 Houston Rockets 

Denver Nuggets 120-100 Houston Rockets 

Denver Nuggets 129-113 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 118-105 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks 

Houston Rockets 120-127 Golden State Warriors 

Houston Rockets 91-99 Indiana Pacers 

Dallas Mavericks 92-101 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 106-122 Los Angeles Clippers 

Rockets

The worst campaign of the Western Conference, alongside the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Rockets occupy the 14th place, with 19 losses and only nine wins in 28 games played.
Eye on the Game

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets, live this Saturday (17), at the Toyota Center at 8 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
