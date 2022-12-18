Highlights: Portland Trail Blazers 107-95 Houston Rockets in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
IT STARTED
Blazerslineup
Winslow
Nurkic
Anfernee Simons
Lillard
Rockets lineup
Gordon
Sengun
Porter
Jalen Green
Basket
Preparation
Rockets coming
How and where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets match for NBA?
Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 8 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant
Nurkic
Anfernee Simons
Damian Lillard
Trail Blazers' Situation
- Josh Hart (ankle injury)
- Nassir Little (hip injury)
- Drew Eubanks (knee injury)
- Trendon Watford (hamstring injury)
Trail Blazers roster
F-G: Nassir Little, Justise Winslow
C: Ibou Badji, Jusuf Nurkic
G: Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe
F: Trendon Watford, Greg Brown III, Jerami Grant
F-C: Drew Eubanks
Coach: Chauncey Billups
Probable lineup for the Rockets
Eric Gordon
Sengun
Kevin Porter
Jalen Green
Rockets' Situation
- Jae'Sean Tate (ankle injury)
Rockets roster
G-F: Kevin Porter Jr
G: TyTy Washington Jr, Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, Eric Gordon, Trevor Hudgins, Daishen Nix, Garrison Mathews
F-C: Bruno Fernando
C: Alperen Sengun, Boban Marjanovic
Coach: Stephen Silas
Latest Results
Portland Trail Blazers 133-112 Minnesota Timberwolves
Portland Trail Blazers 124-118 Minnesota Timberwolves
Portland Trail Blazers 120-121 Denver Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz 111-116 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 112-118 Los Angeles Clippers
Brooklyn Nets 111-97 Portland Trail Blazers
New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-96 Portland Trail Blazers
Milwaukee Bucks 119-111 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 Utah Jazz
Portland Trail Blazers 107-109 Brooklyn Nets
Portland Trail Blazers 117-110 San Antonio Spurs
Trail Blazers
Latest Results
Houston Rockets 111-97 Phoenix Suns
Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers
Golden State Warriors 120-101 Houston Rockets
Phoenix Suns 121-122 Houston Rockets
Denver Nuggets 120-100 Houston Rockets
Denver Nuggets 129-113 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 118-105 Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks
Houston Rockets 120-127 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 91-99 Indiana Pacers
Dallas Mavericks 92-101 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 106-122 Los Angeles Clippers