Resume and Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans 114-118 Phoenix Suns in NBA 2022

4Q 0.0
The game ends with a win for Suns.
4Q 01:02
Paul scores for Suns.
4Q 03:06
Williamson scores for Pelicans.
4Q 03:20
Okogie adds for Suns.
4Q 04:11
Biyombo adds for Suns.
4Q 05:24
Paul scores a three-pointer.
4Q 05:51
Bridges adds for Suns.
4Q 06:12
Williamson scores for Pelicans.
4Q 06:43
Williamson scores for Pelicans.
4Q 07:04
Okogie scores for Suns.
4Q 07:43
Booker scores for Suns.
4Q 08:00
Alvarado scores for Pelicans.
4Q 08:16
Booker scores for Suns.
4Q 09:35
Booker scores for Suns.
4Q 10:15
Booker adds for Suns.
4Q 11:22
Marshall shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 12:00
The fourth period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 46.0
Booker adds for Suns.
3Q 46.1
Alvarado adds for Pelicans.
3Q 02:12
Booker scores for Suns.
3Q 02:58
Booker scores for Suns.
3Q 03:16
Marshall shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 03:30
Booker scores for Suns.
3Q 03:59
Paul shoots and scores three-pointer for Suns.
3Q 05:47
Bridges shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 06:57
Paul adds for Suns.
3Q 07:14
Jones shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 07:55
Murphy shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 08:27
Jones adds for Pelicans.
3Q 09:35
Paul scores for Suns.
3Q 10:24
Williamson scores for Pelicans.
3Q 10:54
Williamson scores for Pelicans.
3Q 11:38
McCollum shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 31.1
Booker adds for Suns.
2Q 01:45
Bridges scores for Suns.
2Q 02:13
Bridges adds for Suns.
2Q 03:34
Williamson adds for Pelicans.
2Q 05:36
McCollum adds for Pelicans.
2Q 06:52
Booker adds free throw.
2Q 07:21
Jones shoots and scores a triple for Pelicans.
2Q 07:32
Booker shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 08:18
Graham adds for Pelicans.
2Q 09:03
Landale hits a double free throw.
2Q 09:44
Alvarado shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 10:39
Alvarado scores for Pelicans.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 11.1
Marshall scores double free throw.
1Q 49.1
Daniels scores for Pelicans.
1Q 01:40
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
1Q 03:01
Marshall shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 03:29
Booker scores for Suns.
1Q 03:37
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
1Q 04:55
Valanciunas scores for Pelicans.
1Q 05:34
Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
1Q 06:01
McCollum shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 06:30
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
1Q 07:28
Booker adds for Suns.
1Q 08:36
Paul shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 10:31
Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
1Q 11:13
Bridges scores for Suns.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Pelicans starting lineup
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Suns starting five
This is how the home team comes out:
Jones debuts against Suns
Pelicans player extraordinaire Jones, who was very useful for the team last season, has not been able to be regular for this season due to injuries and it will be this Saturday when he gets to face Suns for the first time after eight months.
Suns ya está en casa
This was the arrival of the local team:
Injury-related departures
Ingram will not be available for this matchup, Pelicans are missing their second best scorer of the season, Suns also arrive with the losses of three offensive rotation players, so points are likely to be loaded on a couple of players.
A new rivalry
Pelicans and Suns have taken their rivalry off the court, every time these teams meet you can feel that the rivalry is growing basket by basket, if this continues we would be seeing the resurgence of a great NBA classic.
Williamson standing out against Suns
Pelicans' big bet, Zion Williamson, scored 35 points in the last two victories against Suns, the former Duke scored 71% of his shots inside the zone, tonight he could achieve something similar to add another victory.
Watch out for this Suns player
Mikal Bridges, small forward. the experienced Suns player is the one chosen to be the important player when the stars are absent, now in this low Suns game, the player must take advantage to improve his numbers and be a more reliable option for the team, with Booker in doubt they can not afford to lose more games and must weigh more on the court.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the last Pelicans games, with injury prone players like Williamson and McCollum, this player is left as the one responsible for making the team work inside the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best in case injuries come, as it has happened last season, now in this season, he is scoring 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Face to face
Phoenix Suns at their best
The Phoenix Suns just overcame a bad streak by defeating Clippers as a visitor, the team last season had a great performance leading with a 64-18, now with 12 losses it seems that they will not manage to have such a low percentage of defeats, and it is not surprising, since the previous season was almost historic for the franchise, the team arrives with the same ambition to reach the finals and this time be more competitive in the Playoffs, this season they are looking for revenge with a more experienced team, for quality in the team they can not complain, since their stars are at a great level, Suns went through a slump of five consecutive losses and ended Thursday night, now four home games await them and complicated duels against Pelicans and Lakers are expected.
Pelicans look to break losing streak
The Pelicans, a great franchise that has been responsible for exporting players to many teams in the current NBA, now the team's plans have changed a bit and their main goal is to win the championship, the team has been able to recruit great players in recent years, and they know they are about to give that blow of quality in the NBA, last season they were in Playoffs, but to bad fortune the team arrived dragging players with maximum wear, That led them to withdraw quickly from the postseason, for this season the team remains with a competitive roster and at the highest physical level, this has led them to occupy the first place in the conference and is currently located in second place, Pelicans drags two consecutive losses to Jazz, not to move further away from the top the team needs to get wins in the upcoming games against Suns and Bucks, two major contenders.
Duel for the lead in the West
Pelicans and Suns will face each other in a great clash in search of the first places in the conference, both teams have been in the first position and after losing it, both are looking to regain it at all costs, what awaits us this Saturday will undoubtedly be one of the best duels in the season and surely a preview of what is coming in the Playoffs.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Footprint Center at 9:00 pm ET.