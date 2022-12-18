Resume and Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans 114-118 Phoenix Suns in NBA 2022
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:55 PM7 hours ago

Resume

11:43 PM7 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns, tonight Suns get an important victory to regain the first position, be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any game of the NBA regular season.
11:31 PM7 hours ago

4Q 0.0

The game ends with a win for Suns.
11:19 PM7 hours ago

4Q 01:02

Paul scores for Suns.
11:13 PM7 hours ago

4Q 03:06

Williamson scores for Pelicans.
11:12 PM7 hours ago

4Q 03:20

Okogie adds for Suns.
11:07 PM7 hours ago

4Q 04:11

Biyombo adds for Suns.
11:04 PM8 hours ago

4Q 05:24

Paul scores a three-pointer.
11:03 PM8 hours ago

4Q 05:51

Bridges adds for Suns.
11:01 PM8 hours ago

4Q 06:12

Williamson scores for Pelicans.
11:01 PM8 hours ago

4Q 06:43

Williamson scores for Pelicans.
10:57 PM8 hours ago

4Q 07:04

Okogie scores for Suns.
10:55 PM8 hours ago

4Q 07:43

Booker scores for Suns.
10:54 PM8 hours ago

4Q 08:00

Alvarado scores for Pelicans.
10:53 PM8 hours ago

4Q 08:16

Booker scores for Suns.
10:52 PM8 hours ago

4Q 09:35

Booker scores for Suns.
10:51 PM8 hours ago

4Q 10:15

Booker adds for Suns.
10:48 PM8 hours ago

4Q 11:22

Marshall shoots and scores a triple.
10:47 PM8 hours ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
10:44 PM8 hours ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
10:43 PM8 hours ago

3Q 46.0

Booker adds for Suns.
10:43 PM8 hours ago

3Q 46.1

Alvarado adds for Pelicans.
10:40 PM8 hours ago

3Q 02:12

Booker scores for Suns.
10:38 PM8 hours ago

3Q 02:58

Booker scores for Suns.
10:37 PM8 hours ago

3Q 03:16

Marshall shoots and scores a triple.
10:37 PM8 hours ago

3Q 03:30

Booker scores for Suns.
10:36 PM8 hours ago

3Q 03:59

Paul shoots and scores three-pointer for Suns.
10:30 PM8 hours ago

3Q 05:47

Bridges shoots and scores a triple.
10:29 PM8 hours ago

3Q 06:57

Paul adds for Suns.
10:28 PM8 hours ago

3Q 07:14

Jones shoots and scores a triple.
10:25 PM8 hours ago

3Q 07:55

Murphy shoots and scores a triple.
10:24 PM8 hours ago

3Q 08:27

Jones adds for Pelicans.
10:23 PM8 hours ago

3Q 09:35

Paul scores for Suns.
10:22 PM8 hours ago

3Q 10:24

Williamson scores for Pelicans.
10:21 PM8 hours ago

3Q 10:54

Williamson scores for Pelicans.
10:20 PM8 hours ago

3Q 11:38

McCollum shoots and scores a triple.
10:18 PM8 hours ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
10:04 PM9 hours ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
10:03 PM9 hours ago

2Q 31.1

Booker adds for Suns.
10:02 PM9 hours ago

2Q 01:45

Bridges scores for Suns.
10:01 PM9 hours ago

2Q 02:13

Bridges adds for Suns.
9:56 PM9 hours ago

2Q 03:34

Williamson adds for Pelicans.
9:52 PM9 hours ago

2Q 05:36

McCollum adds for Pelicans.
9:50 PM9 hours ago

2Q 06:52

Booker adds free throw.
9:45 PM9 hours ago

2Q 07:21

Jones shoots and scores a triple for Pelicans.
9:44 PM9 hours ago

2Q 07:32

Booker shoots and scores a triple.
9:42 PM9 hours ago

2Q 08:18

Graham adds for Pelicans.
9:41 PM9 hours ago

2Q 09:03

Landale hits a double free throw.
9:39 PM9 hours ago

2Q 09:44

Alvarado shoots and scores a triple.
9:38 PM9 hours ago

2Q 10:39

Alvarado scores for Pelicans.
9:36 PM9 hours ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
9:33 PM9 hours ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
9:33 PM9 hours ago

1Q 11.1

Marshall scores double free throw.
9:31 PM9 hours ago

1Q 49.1

Daniels scores for Pelicans.
9:30 PM9 hours ago

1Q 01:40

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
9:26 PM9 hours ago

1Q 03:01

Marshall shoots and scores a triple.
9:25 PM9 hours ago

1Q 03:29

Booker scores for Suns.
9:24 PM9 hours ago

1Q 03:37

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
9:23 PM9 hours ago

1Q 04:55

Valanciunas scores for Pelicans.
9:21 PM9 hours ago

1Q 05:34

Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
9:21 PM9 hours ago

1Q 06:01

McCollum shoots and scores a triple.
9:20 PM9 hours ago

1Q 06:30

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
9:16 PM9 hours ago

1Q 07:28

Booker adds for Suns.
9:15 PM9 hours ago

1Q 08:36

Paul shoots and scores a triple.
9:14 PM9 hours ago

1Q 10:31

Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
9:09 PM9 hours ago

1Q 11:13

Bridges scores for Suns.
9:04 PM10 hours ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
8:59 PM10 hours ago

Pelicans starting lineup

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Pelicans starting five/Image: PelicansNBA
Pelicans starting five/Image: PelicansNBA
8:54 PM10 hours ago

Suns starting five

This is how the home team comes out:
Suns starting five/Image: Suns
Suns starting five/Image: Suns
8:49 PM10 hours ago

Jones debuts against Suns

Pelicans player extraordinaire Jones, who was very useful for the team last season, has not been able to be regular for this season due to injuries and it will be this Saturday when he gets to face Suns for the first time after eight months.
8:44 PM10 hours ago

Suns ya está en casa

This was the arrival of the local team:
8:39 PM10 hours ago

Injury-related departures

Ingram will not be available for this matchup, Pelicans are missing their second best scorer of the season, Suns also arrive with the losses of three offensive rotation players, so points are likely to be loaded on a couple of players.
8:34 PM10 hours ago

A new rivalry

Pelicans and Suns have taken their rivalry off the court, every time these teams meet you can feel that the rivalry is growing basket by basket, if this continues we would be seeing the resurgence of a great NBA classic.
8:29 PM10 hours ago

Williamson standing out against Suns

Pelicans' big bet, Zion Williamson, scored 35 points in the last two victories against Suns, the former Duke scored 71% of his shots inside the zone, tonight he could achieve something similar to add another victory.
8:24 PM10 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns game, tonight we are expecting a great game between two great teams looking to take the lead. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
8:19 PM10 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns live, as well as the latest information from the Footprint Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
8:14 PM10 hours ago

Where and how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns live online

The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
8:09 PM10 hours ago

Watch out for this Suns player

Mikal Bridges, small forward. the experienced Suns player is the one chosen to be the important player when the stars are absent, now in this low Suns game, the player must take advantage to improve his numbers and be a more reliable option for the team, with Booker in doubt they can not afford to lose more games and must weigh more on the court.
8:04 PM11 hours ago

Watch out for this Pelicans player

CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the last Pelicans games, with injury prone players like Williamson and McCollum, this player is left as the one responsible for making the team work inside the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best in case injuries come, as it has happened last season, now in this season, he is scoring 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
7:59 PM11 hours ago

Suns all-star quintet

Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
7:54 PM11 hours ago

Pelicans All-Star Team

McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
7:49 PM11 hours ago

Face to face

Last season Suns and Pelicans played a four-game series where the Phoenix team won the series 3-1, for this season Suns won the first matchup and Pelicans won the next two in a row, now Suns will look to even the series and end it in a tie, but Pelicans will want to win it no matter what.
7:44 PM11 hours ago

Phoenix Suns at their best

The Phoenix Suns just overcame a bad streak by defeating Clippers as a visitor, the team last season had a great performance leading with a 64-18, now with 12 losses it seems that they will not manage to have such a low percentage of defeats, and it is not surprising, since the previous season was almost historic for the franchise, the team arrives with the same ambition to reach the finals and this time be more competitive in the Playoffs, this season they are looking for revenge with a more experienced team, for quality in the team they can not complain, since their stars are at a great level, Suns went through a slump of five consecutive losses and ended Thursday night, now four home games await them and complicated duels against Pelicans and Lakers are expected.
7:39 PM11 hours ago

Pelicans look to break losing streak

The Pelicans, a great franchise that has been responsible for exporting players to many teams in the current NBA, now the team's plans have changed a bit and their main goal is to win the championship, the team has been able to recruit great players in recent years, and they know they are about to give that blow of quality in the NBA, last season they were in Playoffs, but to bad fortune the team arrived dragging players with maximum wear, That led them to withdraw quickly from the postseason, for this season the team remains with a competitive roster and at the highest physical level, this has led them to occupy the first place in the conference and is currently located in second place, Pelicans drags two consecutive losses to Jazz, not to move further away from the top the team needs to get wins in the upcoming games against Suns and Bucks, two major contenders.
Pelicans in last duel/Image: PelicansNBA
Pelicans in last duel/Image: PelicansNBA
7:34 PM11 hours ago

Duel for the lead in the West

Pelicans and Suns will face each other in a great clash in search of the first places in the conference, both teams have been in the first position and after losing it, both are looking to regain it at all costs, what awaits us this Saturday will undoubtedly be one of the best duels in the season and surely a preview of what is coming in the Playoffs.
7:29 PM11 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Footprint Center at 9:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA