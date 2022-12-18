Highlights: Dallas Mavericks 99-100 Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION
HOW WAS IT?
END OF THE GAME
2'
4'
END OF NORMAL TIME
1'
1'
1'
3'
4'
6'
7'
10'
END OF THIRD PERIOD
2'
6'
10'
END OF SECOND PERIOD
1'
3'
7'
10'
END FIRST PERIOD
2'
6'
9'
GAME STARTED
Historic
Watch Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score Here
Doncic on Mitchell
Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!
SG - Donovan Mitchell
SF - Caris LeVert
PF - Evan Mobely
C - Jarrett Allen.
How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?
Speak up, Jaden Hardy!
“Jaden mostly went to every camp inside Michigan that the pro players put on,” Ramsay Hardy said.“ go to high school.”
“The reason I wanted to do a boot camp is because I wanted to do a boot camp. that I wanted to give back to; I love this community and give back to these kids,” very important to do the same thing.
“I wanted to give these kids a chance to talk to me and advise them, and I wanted to teach them the basics of basketball.”
“I used to look up to those pro basketball guys and say this is what I wanted to do,”, he said.“Listening to them and hearing what they told me when I was younger, I took it and ran with that.
“This is what helped me get to where I am today.”
“I was the oldest guy on the block and they would always see me walking down the street, and I never got in trouble,” was just a role model for a lot of guys in the neighborhood.
“Ramsay and his brother, Ray, always watched me. You can read a person without getting a lot of information from them face to face. They saw how I was just a nice guy. They saw our family as an athletic family and just watched us and watched us for many years.''
“When did you start? Do you have a friend in the community and are there? So Ramsay saw that I was involved with Top Achievers, he saw that I had my own business, and he said, 'Holy shit, how did you do that? Did you get all this from a ghetto? So when his kids became top-notch athletes, he wanted me to mentor him to help him raise his kids, and that's how we became so connected.”
“I went to Las Vegas and watched his first game with Ignite, we went back to his house after the game and watched the way Jaden interacted with people,” Well, there wasn't a lot of drinking, it wasn't about girls. It was just clean family fun.
"No. 1, Jaden is here. of punishment. He is a hard worker. And because he was chosen to be chosen in the lottery and it didn't happen, he is still working hard. He's focused on proving to the world that he can go and that he should be among the top choices. So happy the Mavericks picked him and he's happy! willing to do whatever it can to help them overcome the obstacle and win.
Likely Dallas Mavericks!
SG - Luka Doncic
SF - Reggie Bullock
PF - Finney-Smith
C - Dwight Powell.