Highlights: Dallas Mavericks 99-100 Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA
Photo: Disclosure/Cavs

10:51 PM8 hours ago

10:50 PM8 hours ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the result, the Cavs reached 20 wins in the league, while the Mavs knew their 15th loss.
10:48 PM8 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Cavs 100-99 Mavs.
10:46 PM8 hours ago

2'

Cavs scored four straight points and lead the score by 100 to 99.
10:46 PM8 hours ago

4'

Too many mistakes in overtime. Both teams struggled to score.
10:35 PM8 hours ago

END OF NORMAL TIME

Cavs 96-96 Mavs.
10:35 PM8 hours ago

1'

DROPPED DOWN! Kemba Walker's ball fell and the game goes into overtime.
10:27 PM8 hours ago

1'

23 seconds left in the game and Cavs have one more point.
10:17 PM8 hours ago

1'

Cavs up three points with just over a minute left in the game.
10:11 PM8 hours ago

3'

PASSED ON! Cavs with a sequence of seven points, goes ahead on the scoreboard in the final stretch.
10:06 PM8 hours ago

4'

Cavs gets another reaction, scores five straight points and touches the scoreboard again. Home straight in Ohio.
9:58 PM9 hours ago

6'

Mavs with six points in a row, cools the reaction of the Cavs in the match and returns to open six more points.
9:54 PM9 hours ago

7'

Cavs took advantage in the first minutes of the last period and tied the game in the overall score.
9:50 PM9 hours ago

10'

Cavs have small advantage in the period, but the Mavs follow with six points in the scoreboard.
9:45 PM9 hours ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

Cavs 67-75 Mavs.
9:40 PM9 hours ago

2'

Mavs with two straight threes, taking the lead back to eight points. Cavs then respond with Jarrett Allen, bringing it down to six down the stretch.
9:39 PM9 hours ago

6'

Cavs packs eight straight points and approaches the scoreboard again, falling behind by two points.
9:23 PM9 hours ago

10'

Mavs started better in the third period and is now 11-3, increasing the lead to 10 points.
9:02 PM10 hours ago

END OF SECOND PERIOD

Cavs 47-49 Mavs.
9:00 PM10 hours ago

1'

Cavs opened another six points, in sequence the Mavs scored two more points and the game is still balanced on the overall scoreboard. Kemba Walker is the top scorer with 17 points.
8:55 PM10 hours ago

3'

Very balanced game. Mavs with six in a row, tying the duel again.
8:54 PM10 hours ago

7'

Cavs with eight straight points, opening a seven-point lead on the scoreboard.
8:53 PM10 hours ago

10'

Cavs started better in the second period and already managed to tie the duel.
8:35 PM10 hours ago

END FIRST PERIOD

Cavs 27-29 Mavs.
8:34 PM10 hours ago

2'

Kevin Love is the Cavs' top scorer, while Remember is the game's top scorer.
8:22 PM10 hours ago

6'

Match balanced and canned at 14 points. Very competitive game.
8:21 PM10 hours ago

9'

The game started evenly with both teams exchanging points.
8:16 PM10 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's NBA at VAVEL.
7:15 PM11 hours ago

Historic

In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Mavs sold 11 times while the Cavs won nine.
3:00 PM16 hours ago

2:55 PM16 hours ago

Doncic on Mitchell

" He is a great pitcher.   very fast and athletic. He can penetrate the defense, obviously. He can kick.   You're a complete player... They're winning a lot of games and they have an incredible team."
2:50 PM16 hours ago

Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Caris LeVert

PF - Evan Mobely

C - Jarrett Allen.

2:45 PM16 hours ago

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers also beat the Indiana Pacers this Friday (16), after being behind most of the game on the scoreboard. The team had a show by Mitchell, who scored 41 points, in addition to Garland, who scored a double-double.
2:40 PM16 hours ago

Speak up, Jaden Hardy!

"Jaden played hoops within weeks of being born," his father, Ramsay Hardy, told Mavs.com. "And he was dribbling well by the time he was two."

“Jaden mostly went to every camp inside Michigan that the pro players put on,” Ramsay Hardy said.“ go to high school.”

“The reason I wanted to do a boot camp is because I wanted to do a boot camp. that I wanted to give back to; I love this community and give back to these kids,” very important to do the same thing.

“I wanted to give these kids a chance to talk to me and advise them, and I wanted to teach them the basics of basketball.”

“I used to look up to those pro basketball guys and say this is what I wanted to do,”, he said.“Listening to them and hearing what they told me when I was younger, I took it and ran with that.

“This is what helped me get to where I am today.”

“I was the oldest guy on the block and they would always see me walking down the street, and I never got in trouble,” was just a role model for a lot of guys in the neighborhood.

“Ramsay and his brother, Ray, always watched me.  You can read a person without getting a lot of information from them face to face. They saw how I was just a nice guy. They saw our family as an athletic family and just watched us and watched us for many years.''

“When did you start? Do you have a friend in the community and are there? So Ramsay saw that I was involved with Top Achievers, he saw that I had my own business, and he said, 'Holy shit, how did you do that? Did you get all this from a ghetto? So when his kids became top-notch athletes, he wanted me to mentor him to help him raise his kids, and that's how we became so connected.”

“I went to Las Vegas and watched his first game with Ignite, we went back to his house after the game and watched the way Jaden interacted with people,” Well, there wasn't a lot of drinking, it wasn't about girls. It was just clean family fun.

"No. 1, Jaden is here. of punishment.     He is a hard worker. And because he was chosen to be chosen in the lottery and it didn't happen, he is still working hard. He's focused on proving to the world that he can go and that he should be among the top choices.  So happy the Mavericks picked him and he's happy! willing to do whatever it can to help them overcome the obstacle and win.

2:35 PM16 hours ago

Likely Dallas Mavericks!

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Luka Doncic

SF - Reggie Bullock

PF - Finney-Smith

C - Dwight Powell.


 

2:30 PM16 hours ago

How do the Dallas Mavericks arrive?

The Dallas Mavericks won the Portland Trail Blazers this Friday (16) with ease and  added to 15º victory in the season, recovering from a loss to the own Cleveland Cavaliers by 105 to 90 in the last game.
2:25 PM16 hours ago

NBA!

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
2:20 PM16 hours ago

The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity of 19.432 people.
2:15 PM16 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
