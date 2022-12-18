Summary and highlights of the New York Knicks 109-106 Indiana Pacers in the NBA
Photo: VAVEL

7:42 PM11 hours ago

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
7:41 PM11 hours ago

NEW YORK KNICKS WIN, THEIR SEVENTH IN A ROW

 

7:30 PM11 hours ago

Q4 00:45

Julius Randle scores both free throws and the Knicks are only one point behind.
 
7:25 PM11 hours ago

Q4 1:21

Jalen Brunson brings Knicks back within one point
7:20 PM11 hours ago

Q4 2:30

Buddy Hield hits a three-pointer and Pacers take 4-point lead
7:15 PM11 hours ago

Q3 3:04

Quentin Grimes' triple brings Knicks within one
7:10 PM11 hours ago

Q4 3:40

Mitchell Robinson wins the rebound and scores and the Knicks get closer 
7:05 PM12 hours ago

Q4 5:19

Aaron Nesmith's slam dunk forces Indiana Pacers to stop the game
7:00 PM12 hours ago

Here is McConnell's basket

 

6:55 PM12 hours ago

Q4 6:55

+4 for the Pacer after Bennedict Mathurin's basket;
6:50 PM12 hours ago

Q4 8:39

 McConnell put the tie at 89 
6:45 PM12 hours ago

Q4 11:04

Jalen Smith scores the first basket of the final quarter;
6:40 PM12 hours ago

Q3 00:00

The third quarter is over and the Indiana Pacers have a one-point lead.
6:35 PM12 hours ago

Q3 1:39

Aaron Nesmith makes a basket and ties the game 
6:30 PM12 hours ago

Q3 4:08

Aaron Nesmith's three-pointer brings Pacers to within three points
6:25 PM12 hours ago

Here is Aaron Nesmith's triple

 

6:20 PM12 hours ago

Q3 5:00

+3 Knicks, Pacers call timeout
6:15 PM12 hours ago

Q3 7:26

Buddy Hield's three-pointer puts the Pacers ahead
6:10 PM12 hours ago

Q3 9:02

Jalen Brunson's basket to put the Knicks up by one.
6:05 PM13 hours ago

Q3 9:59

Tyrese Haliburton basket and 3-10 lead for the Pacers, forcing the Knicks to call a timeout.
6:00 PM13 hours ago

Q3 11:30

Buddy Hield scores; to tie the score
 
5:55 PM13 hours ago

Q2 00:00

Knicks break with a one-point advantage
5:50 PM13 hours ago

Q2 1:52

Mitchell Robinson scores to tie the game
5:45 PM13 hours ago

Q2 3:26

Tyrese Haliburton scores, Pacers pull within one point
5:40 PM13 hours ago

Here is Rj Barrett's dunk

 

5:35 PM13 hours ago

Q2 6:39

Jalen Brunson's three-pointer to put the four-pointer at four points.
5:30 PM13 hours ago

Q2 7:33

Bennedict Mathurin and the Knicks are only one point behind
5:25 PM13 hours ago

Q2 8:37

Jalen Smith scores and ties the score.
5:20 PM13 hours ago

Q2 10:33

Barrett pulls Knicks to within eight points
5:15 PM13 hours ago

Q2 11:47

Jericho Sims scores and 5 more for Knicks
5:10 PM13 hours ago

Q1 00:00

First quarter ends with the New York Knicks up by one.
5:05 PM14 hours ago

Q1 00:35

Isaiah Hartenstein wins rebound and scores
5:00 PM14 hours ago

Q1 2:00

Quentin Grimes scores one of two free throws.
4:55 PM14 hours ago

Q1 3:00

Tyrese Haliburton's three-pointer brings Indian Pacers to within five points
 
4:50 PM14 hours ago

Q1 6:10

Julius Randle scores to tie the game
4:45 PM14 hours ago

Q1 6:50

Barrett scores to close the gap
4:40 PM14 hours ago

Q1 8:01

Plus 4 for the Pacers after Andrew Nembhard's basket.
4:35 PM14 hours ago

Q1 9:42

Andrew Nembhard scores and Pacers one up 
4:30 PM14 hours ago

1C 11:43

The game started with Myles Turner's three-pointer.
4:25 PM14 hours ago

All set

In a few minutes the game will start, the players listen to the last indications of their coaches.
4:20 PM14 hours ago

The New York Knicks roster

Barrent, Brunson, Grimes, Randle and Robinson
 
4:15 PM14 hours ago

Indiana Pacers roster

Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith y Turner
Photo: Indiana Pacers
4:10 PM14 hours ago

New York Knicks as a visitor

They are the second best visitors in the Eastern Conference with 9 wins and 6 losses, only surpassed by the Boston Celtics. They have won the last five games they have played in away condition;
4:05 PM15 hours ago

Indiana Pacers at home

They are the eighth best home team in the Eastern Conference with nine wins and six losses, but have won only one of their last three home games.
4:00 PM15 hours ago

Coach Carlisie confirms availability of Chris Duarte

Indiana Pacers coach on player who suffered sprained ankle: "He'll be active tonight, and I expect him to play."
3:55 PM15 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
 
3:50 PM15 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game as well as the latest information coming out of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Don't miss a single detail of the game update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:45 PM15 hours ago

What time is the game and where to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers in NBA?

This is the start time of the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game on December 18, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 23:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass

3:40 PM15 hours ago

Player to watch for the Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists this season. He was the best of his team in the last game of the Indiana Pacers with 17 points and 14 assists, although they were not enough to avoid defeat. 
Photo: Getty Images
3:35 PM15 hours ago

Player to watch on the New York Knicks

Julius Randle is the most outstanding player this season with an average of 22.4 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The power forward in the last game had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to contribute in the New York Knicks' win over the Chicago Bulls.
Photo: Getty Images
3:30 PM15 hours ago

How are the Indiana Pacers coming along?

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 118-112 loss in their most recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have won only one of their last four games. In the Eastern Conference standings they are in seventh place with 15 wins and 15 losses and third in the Central Division.
3:25 PM15 hours ago

How are the New York Knicks coming along?

The New York Knicks, who beat the Chicago Bulls 91-114 in their last game, have now won six consecutive games. They have not lost since December 3 when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks. In the standings, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, i.e. in the Playoffs with 16 wins and 13 losses, and fourth in the Atlantic Division.
 
3:20 PM15 hours ago

Background

A total of three times these two teams have met during this 2022 with a balance of two wins for the New York Knicks and one for the Indiana Pacers. The last time they met was on October 13 when the Indiana Pacers won 109-100;
3:15 PM15 hours ago

Venue: The game will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse located in Indianapolis, which was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.

Photo: Hispanos NBA
3:10 PM15 hours ago

Preview of the match

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will meet in a regular season game for the 2022/23 season.
 
3:05 PM16 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's NBA coverage of New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers in NBA

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
