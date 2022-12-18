Highlights: Magic 95-92 Celtics in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Orlando Magic 95-92 Boston Celtics game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 2:19
Very even closing, we could have extra times. Jaylen Brown has been the great revelation of the Celtics' offense to get them into the game.
4Q | 5:13
The game is tied at 80 points, a very even closing awaits us.
Full speed!
Franz Wagner with the escape and the definition to the European to get the baskets:
scooooop @franzboogie pic.twitter.com/4HotJKT7ZG— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 18, 2022
4Q | 8:59
Tight restart between both teams, the Magic retake the lead and move away by 3 points.
4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with a 3-point advantage for the Celtics.
3Q | 1:53
Better closing of the Celtics who regain the advantage in the game and try to win.
3Q | 3:12
The Celtics tie the game at 59 points and are slowing Orlando's offense by avoiding baskets against.
Long shot!
Marcus Smart with the triple to cut the difference and for the Celtics to tie the game:
D leads to transition 3 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/eEi6B4Vfc2— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2022
3Q | 9:06
Strong pressure from the Celtics who seek to tie the game and fight for the victory.
3Q | 12:00
Start of the third quarter.
Halftime
We go to halftime with an 9 lead for the Magic.
From deep!
Paolo Banchero with the triple so that Orlando continues in front and moves away on the scoreboard:
he's on fireeee https://t.co/Yxwyg8sA1n pic.twitter.com/F3pi2EQvGa— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 18, 2022
2Q | 3:00
Orlando takes the lead again and goes away by 8, Paolo Banchero already has 19 points and is the leader of the offense.
2Q | 5:15
The Celtics begin to react and turn the score around, a minimum advantage of 1 point.
Up and down!
Robert Williams III recovering a loose ball for the two-handed dunk:
Big Rob for the slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/rraGXEkPV7— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2022
2Q | 9:47
Very few points in this start of the quarter, the ring is closed for both teams and the score does not move.
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with a 3-point advantage for the Magic.
Leading the way!
Paolo Banchero already with 11 points leading the Magic in this early lead:
casual 🤧— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 18, 2022
11 PTS in 10 MIN for @Pp_doesit pic.twitter.com/DQSebRpWKS
1Q | 3:31
Orlando continues to lead the game and is getting further and further away, Boston's defense has not been able to contain the Magic's high game.
1Q | 6:52
Time out for the Celtics, those from Orlando get 3 away from the locals and they stop the game.
Great assists!
Great pass from Markelle Fultz for Bol Bol to get the basket:
lob spelled backward is bol @MarkelleF + @BolBol pic.twitter.com/0NcF712JyN— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 18, 2022
1Q | 9:18
Strong start on the court, both teams try to prevail and take the lead.
1Q | 12:00
Start the game at the TD Garden.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Injury Report
Magic starting 5!
These are the 5 that the Magic start for today's game:
same five let’s get it 🪄— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 18, 2022
🪄 @MarkelleF
🪄 @franzboogie
🪄 @Pp_doesit
🪄 @moritz_weasley
🪄 @BolBol pic.twitter.com/4XJmu5YfCd
Celtics lineup!
These are the Celtics headlines for tonight's game:
Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Grant Williams, Horford on Sunday.— Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) December 18, 2022
Last lineups!
Referees
Ed Malloy (#14), Marat Kogut (#32) and Dannica Mosher (#89) are the designated referees for the game between the Celtics and Magic, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
Here is the Magic!
Those from Orlando are already in the vicinity of the TD Garden for today's game:
the varsity jacket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UpQO66qPJb— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 18, 2022
Last duel!
The last time the Celtics and Magic saw each other was during this regular season when Boston won the visit by a score of 127 to 91. Jayson Tatum was the player of the game with 32 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Let's go!
We're just under an hour before the Celtics vs. Magic game kicks off at the Amway Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics live from the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic get here?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the Celtics' top figure and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet the objectives set. Tatum has been having a spectacular season leading the team in points and rebounds and is aiming to be an All-Star.
How does the Celtics arrive?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and getting into the NBA finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to comply with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, has taken over and will lead the team this season. For now, doubts about the Celtics have been dispelled due to the good start of the team, who are in first place in the Eastern Conference with 22 wins and 8 losses.
Where's the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the TD Garden, at 3:00 p.m.