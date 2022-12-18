Highlights: Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks in NBA
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

10:10 PM8 hours ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game. Bucks win!
10:05 PM9 hours ago

Q4 - 1'

Ochai Agbaji takes tray
10:00 PM9 hours ago

Q4 - 3'

Talen Horton-Tucker makes a dunk
9:55 PM9 hours ago

Q4 - 5'

Jrue Holiday hits 3-pointer
9:50 PM9 hours ago

Q4 - 7'

MarJon Beauchamp hits 3-point shot
9:45 PM9 hours ago

Q4 - 9'

Grayson Allen hits 3-point shot
9:40 PM9 hours ago

Q4 - 10'

Sandro Mamukelashvili hits 3-pointer
9:35 PM9 hours ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
9:30 PM9 hours ago

Q3 - 1'

End of third quarter.
9:25 PM9 hours ago

Q3 - 1'

Malik Beasley hits 3-pointer
9:20 PM9 hours ago

Q3 - 3'

Lauri Markkanen hits 3-pointer
9:15 PM9 hours ago

Q3 - 4'

Jordan Clarkson scores layup
9:10 PM9 hours ago

Q3 - 5'

Wesley Matthews hits 3-point shot
9:05 PM10 hours ago

Q3 - 8'

Lauri Markkanen dunks down
9:00 PM10 hours ago

Q3 - 9'

Brook Lopez scores layup
8:55 PM10 hours ago

Q3 - 10'

Kelly Olynyk hits 3-point shot
8:50 PM10 hours ago

Q3 - 11'

Jrue Holiday scores tray
8:45 PM10 hours ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
8:40 PM10 hours ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
8:35 PM10 hours ago

Q2 - 4'

Jrue Holiday hits 3-pointer
8:30 PM10 hours ago

Q2 - 6'

Malik Beasley hits 3-pointer
8:25 PM10 hours ago

Q2 - 8'

MarJon Beauchamp notes layup
8:20 PM10 hours ago

Q2 - 10'

MarJon Beauchamp hits 3-point shot
8:15 PM10 hours ago

Q1 - 11'

Malik Beasley hits 3-pointer
8:10 PM10 hours ago

Q2 - 12'

The second quarter begins.
8:05 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
8:00 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 1'

George Hill notes tray
7:55 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 2'

Jordan Clarkson hits 3-point shot
7:50 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 3'

Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits 3-point shot
7:45 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 4'

Malik Beasley hits 3-pointer
7:40 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 5'

Jordan Clarkson hits 3-point shot
7:35 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 6'

Bobby Portis hits dunk
7:30 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 8'

Lauri Markkanen hits 3-pointer
7:25 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 9'

Bobby Portis scores layup
7:20 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 10'

Brook Lopez anota enterrada
7:15 PM11 hours ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
7:10 PM11 hours ago

Style

7:05 PM12 hours ago

Style

7:00 PM12 hours ago

How and where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:55 PM12 hours ago

What time is Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks of 17th December 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina 21 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 21 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 22 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 21 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 21 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 21  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 4 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 21 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 21 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 21 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 21 pm: NBA League Pass

6:50 PM12 hours ago

Go Utah!

6:45 PM12 hours ago

Go Bucks!

6:40 PM12 hours ago

Antetokumpo

6:35 PM12 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks Probable lineup

PG - Jevon Carter

SG - Jordan Nwora

SF - MarJon Beaichamp

PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo

C - Brook Lopez.

6:30 PM12 hours ago

Interview

"I never try to disrespect anyone, in any shape or form," Antetokounmpo told reporters afterward. "I feel like today was just an unfortunate event that happened."

"At the end of the day, people are going to make things look the way they want to," Antetokounmpo told reporters.  the end? I didn't want to. Only I tried it, I think I pushed it and it got stuck and fell. But people will make it look the way they want. "I know what happened.   cameras all over the court. We can show the whole incident of people coming up and catching the ball, people getting in my face. I don’t want to get into all that stuff."

"I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except that the ladder just fell down.   It's my right to work on my skills after a horrible free throw night. I think anyone in my position who had a night like I did would go out and work on their free throws.''

6:25 PM12 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference. In 28 games, there were 20 wins and 8 defeats. The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
6:20 PM12 hours ago

Utah Jazz Probable lineup

Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk; Jarred Vanderbilt; Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
6:15 PM12 hours ago

Utah Jazz Situation

The Utah Jazz will not be able to count on Conley, Bolmaro, Juzang and Rudy Gay as they are all injured.
6:10 PM12 hours ago

Utah Jazz roster

FG: Rudy Gay

F: Jarred Vanderbilt e Simone Fontecchio

G: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasly, Mike Conley, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji e Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C-F: Udoka Azabuike.

C: Walker Kessler

F-C: Lauri Markkanen e Kelly Olynyk

Coach: Will Hardy

6:05 PM13 hours ago

Latest Results (Utah Jazz)

Utah Jazz 121 - 100 New Orleans Pelicans

Denver Nugetts 115 - 110 Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz 108 - 118 Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz 124 - 123 Golden State Warriors

Utah Jazz 111 - 116 Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz 139 - 119 Indiana Pacers

Utah Jazz 125 - 112 Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz 107 - 114 Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns 113 - 112 Utah Jazz

 Golden State Warrios 129 - 118 Utah Jazz

6:00 PM13 hours ago

Utah Jazz

7th in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz comes to the duel with 17 victories in their luggage and 14 defeats. The team comes from two straight victories.
5:55 PM13 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah  Jazz, live this Saturday (17), at the Fiserv Forum, at 10:00 pm ET, for the NBA.
5:50 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA