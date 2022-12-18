Highlights: Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Pretty in pink.
How and where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA?
Argentina 21 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 21 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 22 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 21 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 21 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 21 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 4 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 21 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 21 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 21 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 21 pm: NBA League Pass
Antetokumpo
Milwaukee Bucks Probable lineup
SG - Jordan Nwora
SF - MarJon Beaichamp
PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo
C - Brook Lopez.
Interview
"At the end of the day, people are going to make things look the way they want to," Antetokounmpo told reporters. the end? I didn't want to. Only I tried it, I think I pushed it and it got stuck and fell. But people will make it look the way they want. "I know what happened. cameras all over the court. We can show the whole incident of people coming up and catching the ball, people getting in my face. I don’t want to get into all that stuff."
"I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except that the ladder just fell down. It's my right to work on my skills after a horrible free throw night. I think anyone in my position who had a night like I did would go out and work on their free throws.''
Milwaukee Bucks
Utah Jazz Probable lineup
Utah Jazz Situation
Utah Jazz roster
F: Jarred Vanderbilt e Simone Fontecchio
G: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasly, Mike Conley, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji e Nickeil Alexander-Walker
C-F: Udoka Azabuike.
C: Walker Kessler
F-C: Lauri Markkanen e Kelly Olynyk
Coach: Will Hardy
Latest Results (Utah Jazz)
Denver Nugetts 115 - 110 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 108 - 118 Minnesota Timberwolves
Utah Jazz 124 - 123 Golden State Warriors
Utah Jazz 111 - 116 Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz 139 - 119 Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz 125 - 112 Los Angeles Clippers
Utah Jazz 107 - 114 Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns 113 - 112 Utah Jazz
Golden State Warrios 129 - 118 Utah Jazz