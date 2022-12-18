Points and Highlights: Golden State Warriors 126-110 Toronto Raptors in NBA 2022
Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

9:37 PM9 hours ago

Summary

8:35 PM10 hours ago

Thanks for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
8:34 PM10 hours ago

End of the game

The last quarter ends, the Warriors are left with the victory.
8:29 PM10 hours ago

4Q | 2:21

Both teams draw their starting players, the Golden State Warriors win by 26 points and thus the Toronto Raptors surrender.
8:29 PM10 hours ago

Great play by the Golden State Warriors

8:28 PM10 hours ago

4Q | 5:51

Golden State Warriors win by 20 points, but they have a lot of trouble defending and already have 2 fouls in this quarter.
8:26 PM10 hours ago

4Q | 8:55

The Golden State Warriors are still up on the scoreboard, everything indicates that they will win.
8:24 PM10 hours ago

4Q | 12:00

The fourth quarter begins, Golden State Warriors 102-80 Toronto Raptors.
8:22 PM10 hours ago

3Q

The third quarter ends, the Warriors win by 22 points, an excellent quarter by JaMychal Green who gets 15 points off the bench.
8:21 PM10 hours ago

3Q | 1:48

The Toronto Raptors managed to reduce the difference, now they only lose by 9 points and are looking to get up on the scoreboard.
7:59 PM11 hours ago

Great play by the Golden State Warriors

7:58 PM11 hours ago

3Q | 5:50

The Golden State Warriors continue to dominate the game, they win by 16 points and the Raptors fail to defend.
7:45 PM11 hours ago

3Q | 9:04

The Toronto Raptors start the third quarter very well, playing long positions and attacking the basket.
7:31 PM11 hours ago

3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins, Golden State Warriors 68-54 Toronto Raptors.
7:15 PM11 hours ago

2Q

The second quarter ends, the Warriors win by 14 points, an excellent first half by Jordan Poole with 25 points and 4 assists.
7:13 PM11 hours ago

2Q | 1:57

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green lead the offense for the Golden State Warriors, who win by 12 points and want to keep their lead.
7:07 PM11 hours ago

Great play by the Toronto Raptors

6:59 PM12 hours ago

2Q | 6:16

The Toronto Raptors have a lot of trouble defending, they allow a lot of offensive rebounds and that has allowed the Golden State Warriors to have second chances to score.
6:58 PM12 hours ago

2Q | 9:09

The Toronto Raptors lower the difference to 6 points and force the Golden State Warriors to call a timeout.
6:55 PM12 hours ago

2Q | 12:00

The second quarter begins, Golden State Warriors 36-26 Toronto Raptors.
6:54 PM12 hours ago

1Q

The first quarter ends, the Raptors take a 10-point lead and Draymond Green's good first quarter must be highlighted with 15 points and 4 assists.
6:52 PM12 hours ago

1Q | 2:02

The Golden State Warriors get the first lead of the game, win by 9 points and want to make their lead bigger.
6:51 PM12 hours ago

Great play by the Golden State Warriors

6:26 PM12 hours ago

1Q | 5:59

The Toronto Raptors use their first timeout, loss by 2 points and want to adjust their defense.
6:24 PM12 hours ago

1Q | 9:11

Both teams play very evenly at the beginning of the first quarter, neither dominates and the Golden State Warriors win by 3 points.
6:23 PM12 hours ago

1Q | 12:00

The game begins, the Toronto Raptors win the jump.
5:49 PM13 hours ago

Toronto Raptors lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
5:47 PM13 hours ago

Golden State Warriors lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
5:46 PM13 hours ago

Injury report

The casualties for this match are as follows:

Toronto Raptors: Otto Porter Jr. (out), Precious Achiuwa (out), Ron Harper Jr. (out) and O.G. Anunoby (out).

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry (out), Andrew Wiggins (out), Draymond Green (probable) and Klay Thompson (probable).

5:38 PM13 hours ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Eric Lewis (#42).
Referee: Natalie Sago (#9).
Referee: Suyash Mehta (#82).
Play Center: JB DeRosa, Mark Lindsay, and JT Orr.

5:33 PM13 hours ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two teams from the eastern and western conference. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game between these two teams.
ESPN
ESPN
5:28 PM13 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on December 18, 2021 at the Scotiabank Arena, in that game the Toronto Raptors won 119-100. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
5:23 PM13 hours ago

History between both teams

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors met a total of 2 times during the 2021-2022 regular season, with the Toronto Raptors winning once and the Golden State Warriors winning once.
5:18 PM13 hours ago

Arrival Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
5:13 PM13 hours ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour before the game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors kicks off at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
5:08 PM13 hours ago

Follow here Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors match for the NBA regular season.
5:03 PM14 hours ago

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA 2022?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors of December 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.

4:58 PM14 hours ago

Golden State Warriors last lineup

The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
4:53 PM14 hours ago

Toronto Raptors last lineup

The last five of Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
4:48 PM14 hours ago

Golden State Warriors Players to Watch

The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
4:43 PM14 hours ago

Golden State Warriors in the tournament

The current NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 14 wins and 16 losses, they are in eleventh place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 16 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Golden State Warriors lost 118-106 at the Wells Fargo Center and thus earned their sixteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
4:38 PM14 hours ago

Toronto Raptors Players to Watch

The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, center Pascal Siakam (#43), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 24.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Fred VanVleet (#23), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 19 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 18.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
4:33 PM14 hours ago

Toronto Raptors in the tournament

The Toronto Raptors had a bad start to the regular season, with 13 wins and 16 losses, they established themselves in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. Their last game was on December 16 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Toronto Raptors lost 119-116 at Scotiabank Arena and thus the Toronto team got its sixteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
4:28 PM14 hours ago

The Stadium

The Scotiabank Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It cost 265 million Canadian dollars to build, it is the home of the Toronto Raptors. Its opening was on February 19, 1999 and it has a capacity of 19,800 spectators.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
4:23 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2022: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA