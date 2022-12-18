Keldon Johnson Shows Commitment To Spurs Organization

When Keldon Johnson arrived to the NBA he was just a 19-year-old boy from the University of Kentucky trying to make a name for himself in the best league in the world.

Just a few years later, Johnson has become the leader of the San Antonio Spurs, a rebuilding franchise preparing for the future.

The 23-year-old demonstrated his leadership during the Spurs' most recent trip to Mexico City. Not only did he fulfill his responsibilities to the franchise but also took time to support Spurs' G-League affiliate, Austin.

The day before the Spurs played in the NBA Mexico City Game against the Miami Heat, Austin faced the Mexico City Capitanes to end the regular season G-League showcase cup.

This provided an opportunity for Johnson to show his leadership and commitment to the organization as he was one of six players from San Antonio who attended the game at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

The Kentucky product was really into the game shouting instructions and slapping hands with the players from his seat.

He was also the only player from San Antonio to stay until the end of the game. After the game, Johnson exchanged hugs on the court and stayed in the Austin Spurs locker room before heading back to the hotel.

When asked following about how the NBA G-League helped his development as a player, Keldon Johnson stated that it's important to trust the process while being assigned there.

''I think 100% the G-League turned my career around. Coming in as a 19 year-old and helped me develop and helped me become a professional. I had the talent to be in the NBA but there were other things that I needed to correct.

I went down there and corrected the things I needed to correct, did the things that they told me to do and that's why I show support. I believe in the process of the G-League and I tell my young guys that every day.''

Johnson, who played 31 games as a 19 year-old in Austin, is leading the San Antonio Spurs in scoring this season averaging a career-high 17 points per contest.