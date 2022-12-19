Highlights: Chicago Bulls 126-150 Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
The Timberwolves flew on the court to build a 150-126 victory over the Bulls!
4'
Edwards, with his 31 points, combines with D'Angelo Russell's 29 to lead the Timberwolves to a 130-114 victory at the moment!
7'
The Bulls pass 100 points, but still see the Wolves distant on the scoreboard, tallying 121 to 109 at the moment.
END OF 3RD Q!
This ends the third quarter, where the Timberwolves go on to win 113-97, on a spectacular move by Edwards, with a last-second three-point basket, after the scoreboard burst, and maintaining a good lead in front!
2'
The Wolves go on top and pass 100 points on the scoreboard, having now 104-88!
7'
D'Angelo Russel is bursting on the court and scoring 23 points so far for the Timberwolves' 85-75 win!
SECOND HALF STARTS
And the second half begins, with the ball already flying for Wolves x Bulls, with Wolves looking even more to increase the score, already at 79-71!
END OF FIRST HALF
The Wolves go on to beat the Bulls 71-65 and take the game into halftime with a good distance in front on the scoreboard!
6'
On a beautiful table with D'Angelo Russell, Knight went for the buzzer and added two more points in spectacular fashion, dropping the score to 52-46!
9'
And the second quarter starts in the same excitement as the first, getting already 43-40 to the Wolves!
END OF 1ST Q
In a spectacular first quarter, the Bulls take the lead and go on to win 34-32!
4'
And after a disputed start, the Timberwolves begin to increase their lead and come in 23-16 ahead!
HERE WE GO
The ball is already flying for the match between Wolves and Bulls, with the visitors 5-2, but seeing the Wolves seek a 5-5 tie in this early game!
Teams on the court!
The players take to the court to start the match!
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of another NBA match here on VAVEL, today having Timberwolves vs Bulls!
Target Center
The match will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, home of the Timberwolves, which has a capacity of 19,356 fans.
Injury Report
The Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Prince and McLaghlin, all injured, as well as having the doubts of Rudy Gobert and D'Angelo Russell. On the Bulls' side only Lonzo Ball is injured, while Dosunmu and Green are doubts for the match.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference the Bulls are in 11th place with 11 wins and 17 losses, ranking above the Wizards, who are 11-19, the Magic, who are 10-20 and the Pistons, 8-23 on the season, as well as falling below the Raptors, 13-16, the Hawks and Pacers, who are 15-15 and the Heat, who are 16-15 on the season.
Western Conference
In the Western Conference the Timberwolves are in 10th position, with 14 wins and 15 losses on the season, ranking above the Warriors, who are 14-16, the Lakers, 12-16, and the Thunder, who are 12-18, and below the Mavericks, who are 15-15, the Jazz, who are 17-15, and the Clippers, 18-14 on the season.
Last Matches: Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls come into this game on the back of two wins and three losses. The wins came first and in sequence, on Wednesday (7), by 115-111 over the Wizards and on Saturday (10), by 144-115, over the Mavericks. Then, after that, came the defeats. On Sunday (11) the loss was to the Hawks, by 123 to 122. After that, on Wednesday (14), the loss was to the Knicks, by 128 to 120. Closing this sequence, on Friday (16), the loss was to the Knicks again, by 114 to 91.
Last Matches: Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves come into this game on the back of two wins and three losses in their last few games. The streak started on Friday (9), when they beat the Jazz by 118 to 108. After that came the losses, one after the other, being two in a row to the Trail Blazers, the first on Sunday (11), by 124 to 118, and the second on Tuesday (13), by 133 to 112. Closing the losses, on Thursday (15), came to the Clippers, by 99 to 88. Finally, on Friday (16), the victory happened again, now over the Thunder, by 112 to 110.
