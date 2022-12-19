Highlights: Charlotte Hornets 115-119 Denver Nuggets in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Thank you once again for your audience on this NBA match. Have a good night, and see you next time!
END OF GAME
Nikola Jokic broke up the game, scored 40 points and led the Nuggets to a 119-115 victory over the Hornets!
8'
The Hornets tried a recovery, but the Nuggets already have a good lead again, winning 97-88!
END OF 3RD Q!
The Nuggets close out the third quarter by beating the Hornets 94-80, shooting up the scoreboard!
5'
The Nuggets stay ahead on the scoreboard and manage to open up some distance. At the moment the victory is 77-64!
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players return to the court and start the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
At that end of the first half the Nuggets turn the score around and go on to beat the Hornets 55-52!
9'
The Hornets have opened up a gap on the scoreboard, already leading by 12 points at 36-24!
END OF 1ST Q!
The first quarter closes with a 25-20 victory for the Hornets over the Nuggets!
3'
The Nuggets go ahead on the scoreboard and make it 13-12!
HERE WE GO
The ball is flying and it's a slow start to the game with few chances, where the Hornets go on to win 7-3!
Teams on the court!
The teams appear on the court to start the match!
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of another NBA match here on VAVEL, today featuring the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets!
Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets match.
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Ball Arena
The match will take place at the Ball Arena, which is in Denver, Colorado, home of the Denver Nuggets, with a capacity of 20,000 fans.
Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie and Michael Porter Jr, both injured, as well as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic as doubts for the match. The Hornets on the other side will be without the injured Cody Martin, Dennis Smith Jr and Mark Williams.
Western Conference
In the Western Conference, the Nuggets are in third place, with 17 wins and 11 losses, behind only the Grizzlies, with 19 wins and 10 losses, and the Pelicans, with 18 wins and 11 losses, staying above the Suns, who are 18-12, the Kings, 16-12, the Trail Blazers, That is 17-13 and the Clippers, 18-14 on the season.
Eastern Conference
Last Matches: Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets on the other side comes from five losses in the last games they played. On Wednesday (7), the first came to the Nets, by 122 to 116. After that, on Friday (9), by 121 to 102, the loss was to the Knicks. On Sunday (11), it was by 131 to 113, to the 76ers. On Wednesday (14), came one more, now to the Pistons, by 141 to 134 and, finally, to the Hawks, by 125 to 106.
Views from the court 📸#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/IvzbkcuAgx— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 17, 2022
Last Matches: Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the back of two losses and three wins in their last few games. The sequence starts with a loss, by 116 to 115, on Wednesday (7), to the Mavericks. After that came the wins, the first on Friday (9), over the Trail Blazers, by 121-120. The second was on Saturday (10), over the Jazz, by 115 to 110, and on Wednesday (14), the victory was over the Wizards, by 141 to 128. The loss happened again last Saturday (17), to the Lakers, by 126 to 108.
Mally cookies + the slam pic.twitter.com/35uRDt1HaX— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 17, 2022
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.