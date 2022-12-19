Highlights: Charlotte Hornets 115-119 Denver Nuggets in NBA
10:34 PM8 hours ago

10:34 PM8 hours ago

END OF GAME

Nikola Jokic broke up the game, scored 40 points and led the Nuggets to a 119-115 victory over the Hornets!
 
10:03 PM9 hours ago

8'

The Hornets tried a recovery, but the Nuggets already have a good lead again, winning 97-88!
9:54 PM9 hours ago

END OF 3RD Q!

The Nuggets close out the third quarter by beating the Hornets 94-80, shooting up the scoreboard!
9:37 PM9 hours ago

5'

The Nuggets stay ahead on the scoreboard and manage to open up some distance. At the moment the victory is 77-64!
9:37 PM9 hours ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The players return to the court and start the second half of the match!
 
9:09 PM9 hours ago

END OF FIRST HALF

At that end of the first half the Nuggets turn the score around and go on to beat the Hornets 55-52!
8:47 PM10 hours ago

9'

The Hornets have opened up a gap on the scoreboard, already leading by 12 points at 36-24!
8:36 PM10 hours ago

END OF 1ST Q!

The first quarter closes with a 25-20 victory for the Hornets over the Nuggets!
8:28 PM10 hours ago

3'

The Nuggets go ahead on the scoreboard and make it 13-12!
8:18 PM10 hours ago

HERE WE GO

The ball is flying and it's a slow start to the game with few chances, where the Hornets go on to win 7-3!
8:03 PM11 hours ago

Teams on the court!

The teams appear on the court to start the match!
7:19 PM11 hours ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of another NBA match here on VAVEL, today featuring the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets!
7:14 PM11 hours ago

7:09 PM11 hours ago

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Live in TV and Stream

7:04 PM12 hours ago

Ball Arena

The match will take place at the Ball Arena, which is in Denver, Colorado, home of the Denver Nuggets, with a capacity of 20,000 fans.
6:59 PM12 hours ago

Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie and Michael Porter Jr, both injured, as well as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic as doubts for the match. The Hornets on the other side will be without the injured Cody Martin, Dennis Smith Jr and Mark Williams.
6:54 PM12 hours ago

Western Conference

In the Western Conference, the Nuggets are in third place, with 17 wins and 11 losses, behind only the Grizzlies, with 19 wins and 10 losses, and the Pelicans, with 18 wins and 11 losses, staying above the Suns, who are 18-12, the Kings, 16-12, the Trail Blazers, That is 17-13 and the Clippers, 18-14 on the season.
6:49 PM12 hours ago

Eastern Conference

In the Eastern Conference the Hornets are last place, with seven wins and 22 losses on the season, seeing the Pistons above them, with eight wins and 23 losses, as well as the Magic, 10-20, Wizards, 11-19, Bulls, 11-17 and Raptors, 13-16.
6:44 PM12 hours ago

Last Matches: Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets on the other side comes from five losses in the last games they played. On Wednesday (7), the first came to the Nets, by 122 to 116. After that, on Friday (9), by 121 to 102, the loss was to the Knicks. On Sunday (11), it was by 131 to 113, to the 76ers. On Wednesday (14), came one more, now to the Pistons, by 141 to 134 and, finally, to the Hawks, by 125 to 106.
6:39 PM12 hours ago

Last Matches: Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the back of two losses and three wins in their last few games. The sequence starts with a loss, by 116 to 115, on Wednesday (7), to the Mavericks. After that came the wins, the first on Friday (9), over the Trail Blazers, by 121-120. The second was on Saturday (10), over the Jazz, by 115 to 110, and on Wednesday (14), the victory was over the Wizards, by 141 to 128. The loss happened again last Saturday (17), to the Lakers, by 126 to 108.
6:34 PM12 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

