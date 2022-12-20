Highlights: Charlotte Hornets 125-119 Sacramento Kings in NBA
12:39 AM2 hours ago

12:38 AM2 hours ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, the Hornets reached their 8th league victory, while the Kings experienced their 13th loss.
12:36 AM2 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Kings 119-125 Hornets.
12:27 AM2 hours ago

1'

Hornets with four straight points with 56 seconds left in the game.
12:26 AM2 hours ago

1'

Kings with seven points in the last minutes of the game and the difference drops to two points.
12:20 AM2 hours ago

2'

Fox with two points and a free-throw basket to cut the lead to six points.
12:14 AM2 hours ago

3'

Ball and Plumlee put four more points for the Hornets in the final stretch and lead up to seven points.
12:12 AM2 hours ago

4'

Showtime! Teams trade threes with twos in a row for the Hornets.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

7'

Teams exchange points.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

9'

Sabonis and Fox with four straight points for the Kings to get back in the game.
11:58 PM2 hours ago

10'

Hornets 8-0 at the start of the fourth quarter and back in the lead.
11:53 PM2 hours ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

Kings 82-81 Hornets.
11:49 PM2 hours ago

2'

Mitchell with three ball makes the Kings take the lead on the scoreboard.
11:44 PM2 hours ago

3'

THERE'S GAME! Kings with six straight points and touch the scoreboard for good. Hornets have just one point lead.
11:41 PM2 hours ago

4'

The two teams trade points and the Hornets lead by 13 points.
11:41 PM2 hours ago

6'

Kings reacts and scores seven points, reducing the lead on the scoreboard.
11:34 PM3 hours ago

7'

Hornets with seven straight points and lead rises to 12 points. Oubre is the game's top scorer with 20 points.
11:33 PM3 hours ago

10'

Hornets start best early in the third period.
11:15 PM3 hours ago

END OF SECOND PERIOD

Kings 63-66 Hornets.
11:15 PM3 hours ago

1'

Game with leaderless owner. Hornets score six points in a row and lead the scoreboard again.
11:01 PM3 hours ago

3

Kings dominate the second period with 28 points and turning the score to 58 to 52.
10:55 PM3 hours ago

6'

GAME TAKEN! Streak of 10 straight points for the Kings and equal duel at 46 points.
10:46 PM3 hours ago

9'

Kings got off to a better start in the second quarter with six points to the Hornets' three. Difference in six points.
10:40 PM4 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Kings 30-39 Hornets.
10:39 PM4 hours ago

1'

Hornets with seven points in a row in the last seconds of the first period, opening up a nine-point lead. Richards is the match's top scorer with 11 points.
10:26 PM4 hours ago

5'

Hornets with seven straight points and tied the game at 18 points.
10:19 PM4 hours ago

8'

Hornets improve while running with Oubre Jr. being the scorer of the team with seven points. Kings lead by five more points.
10:14 PM4 hours ago

10'

Kings with eight straight points, opens advantage at the beginning of the confrontation.
10:13 PM4 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's NBA at VAVEL.
9:23 PM5 hours ago

Highest scorers

Fox is the Kings' leading scorer, averaging 22.6 points per game, while Rozier is the Hornets' points leader at 20.9.
9:21 PM5 hours ago

Historic

In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Hornets have won 12 times, while the Kings have won eight times.
5:00 PM9 hours ago

4:55 PM9 hours ago

“Sport is the way to go! the humblest one,” said Malik.“ you feel humiliated every time you step on the court because there is no two days are the same and you You have to have mental strength to stay balanced.  you can't go too low because it's very low. It's very hard to work to come back.  you can't get too high because when you do it.   When you're knocked down, it hurts when you're knocked down. falls.”

“ went through everything I was going through before and knew there was always going to be some adversity going on,” Malik said. “He just told me to work and we would get through this together, with our family.”

“She sacrificed everything for me,” “My mother had been [in Lepanto] for 40-something years, but [she wanted] a better situation for me in terms of school, basketball.   history."

“We are so close; together with me, we had an army around us, just our relatives, close friends, Malik's coaching staff, his teammates, his sister Malik. and my mother's brothers,' said Malik. “It brought everyone together. It passed and ended up working out for both sides.”

“We connected,” Monk said, snapping his fingers, “instantly. We were talking before we left for Kentucky. We clicked right away because we were some of the highest rated guards in the class. We've been together every day since I arrived in Kentucky.

“My main thing back then was just to help him be patient,” “I always tell him, “ it cannot go in the microwave; as far as your role and your career are concerned, sometimes it takes time.' In Charlotte, he made things difficult for himself at times. He was more frustrated for the wrong reasons. He needed to get hit on the head because I truly believe that really helped him become the player that he is. becoming now”.

“[Fox] called me as soon as free agency opened,” “He said a few things, but I didn’t think of anything. LA made an offer, but it didn’t match what I wanted to do. The next day I signed with the Kings. I am happy to be here now.”


4:50 PM9 hours ago

Probable Sacramento Kings!

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.


 

4:45 PM9 hours ago

How do the Sacramento Kings arrive?

The Sacramento Kings has a positive campaign in the season with 16 wins and 12 losses, being in the 5º Western Conference placement, heading to the playoffs at this point. The Kings have won the last two matchups against Pistons and Raptors.
4:40 PM10 hours ago

"I thought our defense was much better," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said afterwards. "The dirt just crushed us." [Trae] Young was fantastic and [Bogdan] Bogdanović was fantastic. It's fantastic. When these two guys play like that, they'll be in the game. We were much more objective. Even in the first quarter we didn't score offensively, but we made good shots, the The ball was passing. I thought we had good energy. In the first three quarters, our offense was good.  It's just dirt. We've got to stop. We've got minus 15 at the free-throw line. Every time these guys are driving and you see it.   hitting and other things, it becomes difficult to win.

“Before we worry about anything other than how many points we score, we are not going to win much,” ;Our offense was good. We are not playing defense. No guy. There is no defense. It's a bright spot. We didn't run back in defense, we didn't keep the ball. I think we were 12 or 13  in defense there are; It's about  10 games, and we're back where we started, point zero All we want is: 'Let's try It doesn't work in the NBA. It never works,' commented Steve Clifford after the victory over the Pistons.

“All that matters is the score," said Clifford. "  this.     It's better to have five All-Stars, and we don't have that kind of talent.   something that will work. Or will we decide to go back to play with a defensive effort (or not).   it’s like we’re not trying to win, it&#ff7de8;s that we do it all wrong.   You can't decide that you won't do it. the things that take effort, like hitting, catching loose balls, or putting your body in front of the ball. It just doesn't work that way.   That's what we're trying to do now.”

4:35 PM10 hours ago

Probable Charlotte Hornets!

PG - LaMelo Ball

SG - Terry Rozier

SF - Gordon Hayward

PF - Jalen McDaniels

C - Mason Plumlee.


 

4:30 PM10 hours ago

How do the Charlotte Hornets arrive?

The Charlotte Hornets has a negative season campaign. There are 22 losses and only seven wins, being the worst campaign in the entire NBA. The Hornets have lost their last seven straight games.
4:25 PM10 hours ago

NBA

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
4:20 PM10 hours ago

The game will be played at Golden 1 Center

The Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings game will be played at Golden 1 Center, with a capacity of 17.608 people.
4:15 PM10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
