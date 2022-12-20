Resume and Highlights: Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 New Orleans Pelicans in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
Thank you for following the Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans, tonight two title contenders faced each other in a great NBA showdown. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any of the NBA regular season duels.
4Q 0.0
Game ends with victory for Bucks.
4Q 5.0
Giannis hits a free throw.
4Q 30.1
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
4Q 36.2
Lopez adds for Bucks.
4Q 01:02
Lopez scores for Bucks.
4Q 02:34
Giannis scores for Bucks.
4Q 03:25
McCollum scores.
4Q 04:54
McCollum scores three-pointer for Pelicans.
4Q 05:21
Lopez adds for Bucks.
4Q 06:18
Valanciunas scores for Pelicans.
4Q 07:19
Williamson adds for Pelicans.
4Q 07:57
Williamson scores for Pelicans.
4Q 10:03
Giannis adds for Bucks.
4Q 10:37
Giannis scores for Bucks.
4Q 10:54
Williamson scores free throw.
4Q 11:52
Giannis hits a double free throw.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 01:13
McCollum shoots and scores.
3Q 01:45
Hernangomez scores for Pelicans.
3Q 02:34
Carter scores for Bucks.
3Q 03:42
Pat scores for Bucks.
3Q 05:16
Murphy shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 05:54
Lopez scores for Bucks.
3Q 07:01
Valanciunas scores for Pelicans.
3Q 07:20
Giannis adds for Bucks.
3Q 08:24
Lopez shoots and scores.
3Q 09:11
McCollum shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 09:57
Allen scores for Bucks.
3Q 10:33
Lopez adds for Bucks.
3Q 11:45
Jones shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 35.1
Lopez adds for Bucks.
2Q 02:42
Lopez adds for Bucks.
2Q 02:58
Williamson hits a double free throw.
2Q 03:30
Jones adds for Pelicans.
2Q 04:53
Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
2Q 05:48
Giannis scores for Bucks.
2Q 06:46
Holiday adds for Bucks.
2Q 07:05
Valanciunas shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 08:54
Jones shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 09:58
Williamson scores for Pelicans.
2Q 10:37
Giannis shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 11:14
Giannis adds for Bucks.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 37.0
Daniels adds for Pelicans.
1Q 01:01
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
1Q 01:46
Portis adds for Bucks.
1Q 02:27
Hernangomez adds for Pelicans.
1Q 03:24
Carter shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 03:38
Lopez scores for Bucks.
1Q 04:36
Marshall shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 04:53
Giannis adds for Bucks.
1Q 05:28
Valanciunas shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 06:01
Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
1Q 07:02
Lopez adds for Bucks.
1Q 08:02
Beauchamp anota triple para Bucks.
1Q 08:21
Giannis adds for Bucks.
1Q 08:57
Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
1Q 09:15
Giannis anota para Bucks.
1Q 09:29
Valanciunas scores for Pelicans.
1Q 10:45
Holiday adds for Bucks.
1Q 11:01
Valanciunas scores a three-pointer.
1Q 11:34
Valanciunas shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 12:00
The first period begins.
Bucks starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
MarJon gets the start tonight. pic.twitter.com/uq68Nviuok— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2022
Pelicans with defensive problems
The home team New Orleans Pelicans is going through a complicated moment allowing at least 117 points in the last five games, two of those games were in overtime, but against Bucks a similar score is expected due to the great level of the Bucks star.
Pelicans already at home
This was the arrival of the local team:
Hall of Fame respect 🫡 @treymurphy | @Finisher_11 pic.twitter.com/RAEyWRjHTj— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 20, 2022
Giannis is getting better
Antetokounmpo is averaging more points than last season, he currently has a record of 30.6 points per game, the team when Giannis is on the court has a record of 17-7, no doubt the opponent has a big job to try to mark the Bucks star.
Pelicans very close to the top
The Pelicans are very close to regaining the lead in the standings and for this they need to beat the Bucks, the New Orleans team faces a great duel and if they beat their rival they will become a serious candidate to win the NBA title.
Giannis in great shape
Giannis Antetokounmpo, is going through his best years and with that the recognitions to his great seasons have not been long in coming, he was recently named player of the week in the Eastern conference and it is not surprising, since Bucks is leading the East.
We continue
Thank you for following the Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans game, tonight we are expecting a great showdown between two teams in great shape. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you should follow before the start of the game.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
Zion Williamson, power forward, the 22 year old star is a great NBA prospect and after several seasons lost due to injury, the player seems to have overcome physical problems and is returning to make Pelicans an even more competitive team, Williamson this season averages: 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, if he continues to evolve the player can be fundamental to fight for the NBA title.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, power forward, one of the best players in the NBA today has already managed to get a championship ring and his current form seems to indicate that he will seek another one, his physique and endurance have transformed him into a great player who can certainly achieve many things, the Bucks player averages: 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, with him on the court Mavericks becomes a very dangerous team.
Through adversity you find growth. pic.twitter.com/my9d0KW97F— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 16, 2022
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Bucks starting five
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Face to face
Pelicans and Bucks faced each other last season in a two-game series, each team took a victory, now they will start a new series being great candidates to fight for the NBA title, without a doubt there is a lot of expectation for this duel and the teams will be on the lookout to try to snatch the position from the loser.
Pelicans went on a losing streak
The Pelicans, have been responsible for making the franchise a team that is not satisfied with just qualifying for the Playoffs, the team's plans have changed and its main objective is to win the NBA championship, Pelicans has a very competitive team that has been formed with youth players with great projection and others with a lot of experience of quality more than cover in the NBA, Pelicans in this NBA season has already led in the Western Conference and is still fighting in the second place, for bad fortune of the team is going through a negative streak of three losses away from home, the last one against Suns 118-114, for the duel against Bucks they will play at home again and probably will return the victories soon, because as home they have a positive inertia with a 12-3, their second place with a 18-11 is in danger if they do not cut the bad streak soon.
Milwaukee Bucks with their sights set on the finals
Bucks wants to be an epochal team, as it has already shown that it can be NBA champion and wants to repeat the great achievement, this team knows it can create an important dynasty with Giannis leading the team, the Bucks show that they are great contenders, the team has shown in recent seasons that it is very powerful and that can be noticed with their Playoffs, the team leads the Eastern Conference with a record of 21-8, Bucks already begins to create a significant gap compared to the mid-table, only the fifth place occupied by 76ers already has five wins, Milwaukee in their last matchup crushed Jazz 123-97, now has a big challenge against Pelicans and in subsequent games will face teams that are in the fight for the top places.
A possible early final
Pelicans and Bucks will face each other in what could be a fight for the NBA title in the Finals, both teams are at an extraordinary level and by occupying the first places in their conferences, they are the teams to beat in the NBA, in recent years the teams are making their name and in their next clash a great show full of points is expected.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center at 8:00 pm ET.