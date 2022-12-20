Resume and Highlights: Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 New Orleans Pelicans in NBA 2022
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:03 PM3 hours ago

Resume

10:37 PM4 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans, tonight two title contenders faced each other in a great NBA showdown. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any of the NBA regular season duels.
10:35 PM4 hours ago

4Q 0.0

Game ends with victory for Bucks.
10:32 PM4 hours ago

4Q 5.0

Giannis hits a free throw.
10:29 PM4 hours ago

4Q 30.1

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
10:27 PM4 hours ago

4Q 36.2

Lopez adds for Bucks.
10:25 PM4 hours ago

4Q 01:02

Lopez scores for Bucks.
10:23 PM4 hours ago

4Q 02:34

Giannis scores for Bucks.
10:20 PM4 hours ago

4Q 03:25

McCollum scores.
10:17 PM4 hours ago

4Q 04:54

McCollum scores three-pointer for Pelicans.
10:14 PM4 hours ago

4Q 05:21

Lopez adds for Bucks.
10:12 PM4 hours ago

4Q 06:18

Valanciunas scores for Pelicans.
10:09 PM4 hours ago

4Q 07:19

Williamson adds for Pelicans.
10:08 PM4 hours ago

4Q 07:57

Williamson scores for Pelicans.
10:03 PM4 hours ago

4Q 10:03

Giannis adds for Bucks.
10:00 PM4 hours ago

4Q 10:37

Giannis scores for Bucks.
9:59 PM4 hours ago

4Q 10:54

Williamson scores free throw.
9:55 PM4 hours ago

4Q 11:52

Giannis hits a double free throw.
9:54 PM4 hours ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
9:52 PM4 hours ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
9:49 PM4 hours ago

3Q 01:13

McCollum shoots and scores.
9:48 PM4 hours ago

3Q 01:45

Hernangomez scores for Pelicans.
9:47 PM4 hours ago

3Q 02:34

Carter scores for Bucks.
9:41 PM4 hours ago

3Q 03:42

Pat scores for Bucks.
9:38 PM5 hours ago

3Q 05:16

Murphy shoots and scores a triple.
9:38 PM5 hours ago

3Q 05:54

Lopez scores for Bucks.
9:33 PM5 hours ago

3Q 07:01

Valanciunas scores for Pelicans.
9:32 PM5 hours ago

3Q 07:20

Giannis adds for Bucks.
9:28 PM5 hours ago

3Q 08:24

Lopez shoots and scores.
9:27 PM5 hours ago

3Q 09:11

McCollum shoots and scores a triple.
9:26 PM5 hours ago

3Q 09:57

Allen scores for Bucks.
9:26 PM5 hours ago

3Q 10:33

Lopez adds for Bucks.
9:25 PM5 hours ago

3Q 11:45

Jones shoots and scores a triple.
9:24 PM5 hours ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
9:07 PM5 hours ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
9:05 PM5 hours ago

2Q 35.1

Lopez adds for Bucks.
9:02 PM5 hours ago

2Q 02:42

Lopez adds for Bucks.
9:01 PM5 hours ago

2Q 02:58

Williamson hits a double free throw.
9:00 PM5 hours ago

2Q 03:30

Jones adds for Pelicans.
8:56 PM5 hours ago

2Q 04:53

Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
8:55 PM5 hours ago

2Q 05:48

Giannis scores for Bucks.
8:54 PM5 hours ago

2Q 06:46

Holiday adds for Bucks.
8:50 PM5 hours ago

2Q 07:05

Valanciunas shoots and scores a triple.
8:47 PM5 hours ago

2Q 08:54

Jones shoots and scores a triple.
8:45 PM5 hours ago

2Q 09:58

Williamson scores for Pelicans.
8:42 PM5 hours ago

2Q 10:37

Giannis shoots and scores a triple.
8:40 PM6 hours ago

2Q 11:14

Giannis adds for Bucks.
8:38 PM6 hours ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
8:36 PM6 hours ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
8:35 PM6 hours ago

1Q 37.0

Daniels adds for Pelicans.
8:34 PM6 hours ago

1Q 01:01

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
8:34 PM6 hours ago

1Q 01:46

Portis adds for Bucks.
8:29 PM6 hours ago

1Q 02:27

Hernangomez adds for Pelicans.
8:28 PM6 hours ago

1Q 03:24

Carter shoots and scores a triple.
8:27 PM6 hours ago

1Q 03:38

Lopez scores for Bucks.
8:26 PM6 hours ago

1Q 04:36

Marshall shoots and scores a triple.
8:24 PM6 hours ago

1Q 04:53

Giannis adds for Bucks.
8:24 PM6 hours ago

1Q 05:28

Valanciunas shoots and scores a triple.
8:23 PM6 hours ago

1Q 06:01

Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
8:18 PM6 hours ago

1Q 07:02

Lopez adds for Bucks.
8:18 PM6 hours ago

1Q 08:02

Beauchamp anota triple para Bucks.
8:16 PM6 hours ago

1Q 08:21

Giannis adds for Bucks.
8:15 PM6 hours ago

1Q 08:57

Valanciunas adds for Pelicans.
8:15 PM6 hours ago

1Q 09:15

Giannis anota para Bucks.
8:14 PM6 hours ago

1Q 09:29

Valanciunas scores for Pelicans.
8:13 PM6 hours ago

1Q 10:45

Holiday adds for Bucks.
8:13 PM6 hours ago

1Q 11:01

Valanciunas scores a three-pointer.
8:12 PM6 hours ago

1Q 11:34

Valanciunas shoots and scores a triple.
8:11 PM6 hours ago

1Q 12:00

The first period begins.
8:02 PM6 hours ago

Bucks starting five

This is how the visiting team comes out:
7:57 PM6 hours ago

Pelicans with defensive problems

The home team New Orleans Pelicans is going through a complicated moment allowing at least 117 points in the last five games, two of those games were in overtime, but against Bucks a similar score is expected due to the great level of the Bucks star.
7:52 PM6 hours ago

Pelicans already at home

This was the arrival of the local team:
7:47 PM6 hours ago

Giannis is getting better

 Antetokounmpo is averaging more points than last season, he currently has a record of 30.6 points per game, the team when Giannis is on the court has a record of 17-7, no doubt the opponent has a big job to try to mark the Bucks star.
7:42 PM6 hours ago

Pelicans very close to the top

The Pelicans are very close to regaining the lead in the standings and for this they need to beat the Bucks, the New Orleans team faces a great duel and if they beat their rival they will become a serious candidate to win the NBA title.
7:37 PM7 hours ago

Giannis in great shape

Giannis Antetokounmpo, is going through his best years and with that the recognitions to his great seasons have not been long in coming, he was recently named player of the week in the Eastern conference and it is not surprising, since Bucks is leading the East.
7:32 PM7 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans game, tonight we are expecting a great showdown between two teams in great shape. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you should follow before the start of the game.
7:27 PM7 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans live, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
7:22 PM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans live online

The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
The New Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:17 PM7 hours ago

Watch out for this Pelicans player

Zion Williamson, power forward, the 22 year old star is a great NBA prospect and after several seasons lost due to injury, the player seems to have overcome physical problems and is returning to make Pelicans an even more competitive team, Williamson this season averages: 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, if he continues to evolve the player can be fundamental to fight for the NBA title.
7:12 PM7 hours ago

Watch out for this Bucks player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, power forward, one of the best players in the NBA today has already managed to get a championship ring and his current form seems to indicate that he will seek another one, his physique and endurance have transformed him into a great player who can certainly achieve many things, the Bucks player averages: 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, with him on the court Mavericks becomes a very dangerous team.
7:07 PM7 hours ago

Pelicans All-Star Team

McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
7:02 PM7 hours ago

Bucks starting five

Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
6:57 PM7 hours ago

Face to face

Pelicans and Bucks faced each other last season in a two-game series, each team took a victory, now they will start a new series being great candidates to fight for the NBA title, without a doubt there is a lot of expectation for this duel and the teams will be on the lookout to try to snatch the position from the loser.
6:52 PM7 hours ago

Pelicans went on a losing streak

The Pelicans, have been responsible for making the franchise a team that is not satisfied with just qualifying for the Playoffs, the team's plans have changed and its main objective is to win the NBA championship, Pelicans has a very competitive team that has been formed with youth players with great projection and others with a lot of experience of quality more than cover in the NBA, Pelicans in this NBA season has already led in the Western Conference and is still fighting in the second place, for bad fortune of the team is going through a negative streak of three losses away from home, the last one against Suns 118-114, for the duel against Bucks they will play at home again and probably will return the victories soon, because as home they have a positive inertia with a 12-3, their second place with a 18-11 is in danger if they do not cut the bad streak soon.
6:47 PM7 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks with their sights set on the finals

Bucks wants to be an epochal team, as it has already shown that it can be NBA champion and wants to repeat the great achievement, this team knows it can create an important dynasty with Giannis leading the team, the Bucks show that they are great contenders, the team has shown in recent seasons that it is very powerful and that can be noticed with their Playoffs, the team leads the Eastern Conference with a record of 21-8, Bucks already begins to create a significant gap compared to the mid-table, only the fifth place occupied by 76ers already has five wins, Milwaukee in their last matchup crushed Jazz 123-97, now has a big challenge against Pelicans and in subsequent games will face teams that are in the fight for the top places.
Last Bucks duel/Image: Bucks
Last Bucks duel/Image: Bucks
6:42 PM7 hours ago

A possible early final

Pelicans and Bucks will face each other in what could be a fight for the NBA title in the Finals, both teams are at an extraordinary level and by occupying the first places in their conferences, they are the teams to beat in the NBA, in recent years the teams are making their name and in their next clash a great show full of points is expected.
6:37 PM8 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center at 8:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA