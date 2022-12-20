Points and Highlights: Toronto Raptors 101-104 Philadelphia 76ers in NBA 2022
9:52 PM4 hours ago

Summary

9:50 PM4 hours ago

9:49 PM4 hours ago

End of the game

The last quarter ends, the 76ers are left with the victory.
9:33 PM5 hours ago

OV | 1:31

After Tobias Harris' triple, the Philadelphia 76ers lead by 6 points a few minutes before the end of the game.
9:32 PM5 hours ago

OV | 3:03

The game is again tied, both teams fighting to win.
9:31 PM5 hours ago

OV | 5:00

Overtime begins, Toronto Raptors 99-99 Philadelphia 76ers.
9:22 PM5 hours ago

4Q

Joel Embiid misses the final shot, the game is tied 99-99 and we'll have overtime.
9:15 PM5 hours ago

4Q | 2:02

The Philadelphia 76ers are up 3 points, they are a few seconds away from the end of the game and either team could win it.
9:12 PM5 hours ago

Great play by the Toronto Raptors

9:09 PM5 hours ago

4Q | 5:08

The Toronto Raptors call a timeout, win by 4 points and seek to adjust their offense.
8:58 PM5 hours ago

4Q | 8:36

The Toronto Raptors are up 7 points, all the advantage that the Philadelphia 76ers got in the first half is gone.
8:57 PM5 hours ago

4Q | 12:00

The fourth quarter begins, Toronto Raptors 78-78 Philadelphia 76ers.
8:48 PM5 hours ago

3Q

The third quarter ends, the game is tied, an excellent quarter by Chris Boucher who gets 8 points and 6 rebounds off the bench.
8:46 PM5 hours ago

3Q | 1:46

After Pascal Siakam's triple, the Toronto Raptors lower the difference to 6 points and seek to get ahead on the scoreboard.
8:37 PM6 hours ago

Great play by the Philadelphia 76ers

8:34 PM6 hours ago

3Q | 6:16

Philadelphia 76ers time out, they win by 10 points and the coach wants to give his players a break.
8:27 PM6 hours ago

3Q | 9:12

The Philadelphia 76ers start the third quarter very well, playing long positions and attacking the basket.
8:24 PM6 hours ago

3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins, Toronto Raptors 46-57 Philadelphia 76ers.
8:15 PM6 hours ago

2Q

The second quarter ends, the 76ers win by 11 points, an excellent first half by James Harden with 7 points and 5 assists.
8:13 PM6 hours ago

2Q | 2:06

Pascal Siakam and P.J. Tucker receive a flagrant foul 1, after a fight between the two.
8:12 PM6 hours ago

Great play by the Toronto Raptors

8:11 PM6 hours ago

2Q | 5:13

The Philadelphia 76ers start the second quarter very well, winning by 9 points and take the lead in the game.
7:50 PM6 hours ago

2Q | 9:14

The Toronto Raptors have a lot of trouble defending, they allow a lot of offensive rebounds and that has allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to have second chances to score.
7:43 PM6 hours ago

2Q | 12:00

The second quarter begins, Toronto Raptors 23-22 Philadelphia 76ers.
7:42 PM6 hours ago

1Q

The first quarter ends, the Raptors take an advantage of 1 point and we must highlight the good first quarter of Tobias Harris with 10 points and 2 rebounds.
7:35 PM7 hours ago

1Q | 1:22

The game is tied, so far there have been many points and either team could lead in the first quarter.
7:33 PM7 hours ago

Great play by the Philadelphia 76ers

7:33 PM7 hours ago

1Q | 6:58

The Toronto Raptors use their first timeout, trail by 2 points and want to adjust their defense.
7:32 PM7 hours ago

1Q | 9:28

Both teams play very evenly at the beginning of the first quarter, neither dominates and the Philadelphia 76ers win by 2 points.
7:31 PM7 hours ago

1Q | 12:00

The game begins, the Toronto Raptors win the jump.
6:40 PM8 hours ago

Toronto Raptors lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
6:39 PM8 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
6:38 PM8 hours ago

Injury report

The injuries for this match are as follows:

Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey (out) and Furkan Korkmaz (out).

Toronto Raptors: Ron Harper Jr. (out), Gary Trent Jr. (out) and O.G. Anunoby (out).

6:33 PM8 hours ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Pat Fraher (#26).
Referee: Ashley Moyer-Gleich (#13).
Referee: JT Orr (#72).
Play Center: JB DeRosa, Mark Lindsay, Brent Barnaky, and Matt Kallio.

6:28 PM8 hours ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two teams from the eastern conference. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game between these two teams.
ESPN
ESPN
6:23 PM8 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on November 28, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena, in that game the Philadelphia 76ers won 112-90. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
6:18 PM8 hours ago

History between both teams

Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers have met a total of 2 times during the 2022-2023 regular season, in which the Philadelphia 76ers won once and the Toronto Raptors on another occasion.
6:13 PM8 hours ago

Arrival Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
6:08 PM8 hours ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour before the game between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
6:03 PM8 hours ago

Follow here Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers match for the NBA regular season.
5:58 PM8 hours ago

What time is the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA 2022?

This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers of December 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.

5:53 PM8 hours ago

Toronto Raptors lastlineup

The last five of Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
5:48 PM8 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers last lineup

The last five of Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Matisse Thybulle, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.
5:43 PM8 hours ago

Toronto Raptors Players to Watch

The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, center Pascal Siakam (#43), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 24.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Fred VanVleet (#23), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 19 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 18.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
5:38 PM9 hours ago

Toronto Raptors in the tournament

The Toronto Raptors had a bad start to the regular season, with 13 wins and 17 losses, they established themselves in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. Their last game was on December 18 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Toronto Raptors lost 126-110 at Scotiabank Arena and thus the Toronto team got its seventeenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
5:33 PM9 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, center Joel Embiid (#21), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Tobias Harris (#12) who this season has managed to average 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward James Harden (#1) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his thirteenth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
5:28 PM9 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament

The Philadelphia 76ers have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 16 wins and 12 losses, they are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 16 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 118-106 at the Wells Fargo Center for their 16th victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
5:23 PM9 hours ago

The stadium

The Wells Fargo Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since August 31, 1996, it has been the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and has a capacity of 21,600 spectators.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
5:18 PM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2022: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
