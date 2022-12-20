Points and Highlights: Toronto Raptors 101-104 Philadelphia 76ers in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
OV | 1:31
OV | 3:03
OV | 5:00
4Q
4Q | 2:02
Great play by the Toronto Raptors
.@pskills43 TIES IT 👌
4Q | 5:08
4Q | 8:36
4Q | 12:00
3Q
3Q | 1:46
Great play by the Philadelphia 76ers
hope the basket is doing ok. 😲
3Q | 6:16
3Q | 9:12
3Q | 12:00
2Q
2Q | 2:06
Great play by the Toronto Raptors
.@FredVanVleet with the dime to @Khem_Birch 🎯
2Q | 5:13
2Q | 9:14
2Q | 12:00
1Q
1Q | 1:22
Great play by the Philadelphia 76ers
count it from the corner!
1Q | 6:58
1Q | 9:28
1Q | 12:00
Toronto Raptors lineup
Tonight's Starting Lineup
Philadelphia 76ers lineup
tonight's starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias31
🔔 @JoelEmbiid
🔔 @DeAnthonyMelton
🔔 @JHarden13
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/Q0YI4ic0Mb
Injury report
Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey (out) and Furkan Korkmaz (out).
Toronto Raptors: Ron Harper Jr. (out), Gary Trent Jr. (out) and O.G. Anunoby (out).
Referees
Crew Chief: Pat Fraher (#26).
Referee: Ashley Moyer-Gleich (#13).
Referee: JT Orr (#72).
Play Center: JB DeRosa, Mark Lindsay, Brent Barnaky, and Matt Kallio.
History between both teams
Arrival Philadelphia 76ers
Monday matchup
🕖 7:00PM
📺 @NBCSPhilly
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @Raptors
pres. by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/PdNQHwvoS8
Toronto Raptors lastlineup
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers last lineup
P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Matisse Thybulle, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.