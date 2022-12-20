Highlights: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns in NBA
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

11:16 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game. Phoenix Suns win!
11:11 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 4'

Scotty Pippen Jr. hits 3-point shot
11:06 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 7'

Ish Wainright hits 3-point shot
11:01 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 9'

Damion Lee hits 3-point shot
10:56 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 10'

Chris Paul hits 3-point shot
10:51 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 11'

Landry Shamet hits 3-point shot
10:46 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
10:41 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 0'

End of third quarter.
10:36 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 1'

Ish Wainright hits 3-point shot
10:31 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 3'

Thomas Bryant scores layup
10:26 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 4'

Dennis Schroder scores layup
10:21 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 5'

Torrey Craig hits 3-point shot
10:16 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 7'

Lonnie Walker hits the 3-point shot
10:11 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 9'

Damion Lee hits 3-point shot
10:06 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 10'

Patrick Beverley scores layup
10:01 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
9:56 PM4 hours ago

Q2 - 0'

The second half ends.
9:51 PM4 hours ago

Q2 - 1'

Dennis Schroder hits 3-pointer
9:46 PM4 hours ago

Q2 - 2'

Patrick Beverley scores layup
9:41 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 3'

Torrey Craig hits 3-point shot
9:36 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 5'

Thomas Bryant scores dunk
9:31 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 8'

Damion Lee hits 3-point shot
9:26 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 9'

Kendrick Nunn hits 3-point shot
9:21 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 12'

The second quarter begins.
9:16 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 0'

End of first quarter.
9:11 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 2'

Chris Paul hits 3-point shot
9:06 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 3'

Dennis Schroder scores layup
9:01 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 4'

Dennis Schroder scores layup
8:56 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 5'

lakers calls time out
8:51 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 9'

Thomas Bryant hits 3-point shot
8:46 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 10'

Damion Lee hits 3-point shot
8:41 PM6 hours ago

Q1 - 11'

Lonnie Walker IV hits 3-point shot
8:36 PM6 hours ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match
8:31 PM6 hours ago

Style

8:26 PM6 hours ago

Trainning

8:21 PM6 hours ago

Game day

8:16 PM6 hours ago

How and where to watch theLos Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:11 PM6 hours ago

What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns of 19th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

8:06 PM6 hours ago

Go Lakers!

8:01 PM6 hours ago

Phoenix Suns at their best

The Phoenix Suns just overcame a bad streak by defeating Clippers as a visitor, the team last season had a great performance leading with a 64-18, now with 12 losses it seems that they will not manage to have such a low percentage of defeats, and it is not surprising, since the previous season was almost historic for the franchise, the team arrives with the same ambition to reach the finals and this time be more competitive in the Playoffs, this season they are looking for revenge with a more experienced team, for quality in the team they can not complain, since their stars are at a great level, Suns went through a slump of five consecutive losses and ended Thursday night, now four home games await them.
7:56 PM6 hours ago

Watch out for this Suns player

Mikal Bridges, small forward. the experienced Suns player is the one chosen to be the important player when the stars are absent, now in this low Suns game, the player must take advantage to improve his numbers and be a more reliable option for the team, with Booker in doubt they can not afford to lose more games and must weigh more on the court.
7:51 PM6 hours ago

Phoenix Suns probable lineup

Mikal Bridges and Torrey Craig; Bismack Biyombo; Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
7:46 PM6 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Situation

Phoenix Suns will be without Ayton, Washington, Payne, Crowder, Johnson, Booker and Landale. Everyone is injured.
7:41 PM7 hours ago

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns are fourth in the Western Conference. In 30 games, there were 18 wins and 12 losses. The Phoenix Suns are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Clippers.
7:36 PM7 hours ago

What they say

LeBron James: "He's been unbelievable, man (Anthony Davis). On both sides of the court. I mean, playing like the MVP of this league. Just direct dominance. Direct dominance."

 

Darvin Ham: "The confidence comes from him being healthy, getting in great, great shape and being able to play without pain. Once you are physically in that place, his game speaks for itself. People didn't see that a while ago because he dealt with different injuries, but now they are seeing it. [...] we wouldn't be in the position we are in now without him playing like that."

7:31 PM7 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers

Lonnie Walker

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Dennis Schröder

Patrick Beverley

7:26 PM7 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers situation

Due to a shoulder injury, Wenyen Gabriel is doubtful for Darvin Ham.
7:21 PM7 hours ago

Lakers' roster

F:  Wenyen Gabriel, LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Cole Swider

F-C: Anthony Davis

G: Patrick Beverley, Max Christie, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schröder, Russell Westbrook, Scotty Pippen Jr

G-F: Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV

C: Damian Jones

C-F: Thomas Bryant

Coach: Darvin Ham

7:16 PM7 hours ago

Latest Results (Los Angeles Lakers)

Washington Wizards 119-130 Los Angeles Lakers 

Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 Portland Trail Blazers 

Los Angeles Lakers 115-116 Indiana Pacers 

San Antonio Spurs 138-143 Los Angeles Lakers 

San Antonio Spurs 94-105 Los Angeles Lakers 

Phoenix Suns 115-105 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 123-92 San Antonio Spurs 

Los Angeles Lakers 128-121 Detroit Pistons 

Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 Brooklyn Nets 

Los Angeles Lakers 114-120 Sacramento Kings 

Los Angeles Clippers 114-101 Los Angeles Lakers 

Utah Jazz 139-116 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 100-114 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Los Angeles Lakers 116-130 Utah Jazz 

Los Angeles Lakers 120-117 New Orleans Pelicans 

Los Angeles Lakers 121-110 Denver Nuggets 

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 Los Angeles Lakers 

Denver Nuggets 110-99 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 104-106 Portland Trail Blazers 

Los Angeles Lakers 97-103 Los Angeles Clippers 

Golden State Warriors 123-109 Los Angeles Lakers

7:11 PM7 hours ago

Los Angeles

Coming off two straight wins, the Los Angeles Lakers are only 12th out of 15 teams in the Western Conference. Of the 29 games played, the Los Angeles Lakers won 13 times and lost another 16.
7:06 PM7 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns, live this Monday (19), at the Footprint, at 9 pm ET, for the NBA.
7:01 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA