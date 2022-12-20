Highlights: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
On the way pic.twitter.com/ue84tAC8qf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2022
Damion Lee made 10 threes in a row! 👌
Unfortunately he needed 11 straight to win this morning’s shooting game 😅😂
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/xEFENI65Ex — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/e9pHemDGQP — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 19, 2022
How and where to watch theLos Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Phoenix Suns probable lineup
Phoenix Suns Situation
Darvin Ham: "The confidence comes from him being healthy, getting in great, great shape and being able to play without pain. Once you are physically in that place, his game speaks for itself. People didn't see that a while ago because he dealt with different injuries, but now they are seeing it. [...] we wouldn't be in the position we are in now without him playing like that."
Probable lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Dennis Schröder
Patrick Beverley
Los Angeles Lakers situation
Lakers' roster
F-C: Anthony Davis
G: Patrick Beverley, Max Christie, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schröder, Russell Westbrook, Scotty Pippen Jr
G-F: Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV
C: Damian Jones
C-F: Thomas Bryant
Coach: Darvin Ham
Latest Results (Los Angeles Lakers)
Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers 115-116 Indiana Pacers
San Antonio Spurs 138-143 Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs 94-105 Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns 115-105 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 123-92 San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers 128-121 Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers 114-120 Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Clippers 114-101 Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz 139-116 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 100-114 Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers 116-130 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers 120-117 New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers 121-110 Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets 110-99 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 104-106 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers 97-103 Los Angeles Clippers
Golden State Warriors 123-109 Los Angeles Lakers