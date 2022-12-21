Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons match live?
What time is Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable Jazz lineup
Vanderbilt
Olynyk
Jordan Clarkson
Conley
Jazz's Situation
- Collin Sexton (hamstring injury)
- Johnny Juzang (wrist injury)
Jazz roster
F: Jarred Vanderbilt e Simone Fontecchio
G: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasly, Mike Conley, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji e Nickeil Alexander-Walker
C-F: Udoka Azabuike.
C: Walker Kessler
F-C: Lauri Markkanen e Kelly Olynyk
Coach: Will Hardy
Probable Pistons lineup
Bogdanovic
Jaden Duren
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Pistons' Situation
- Cade Cunningham (leg injury)
- Isaiah Livers (shoulder injury)
Pistons roster
G: Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Cory Joseph, Jaden Ivey
C-F: Nerlens Noel
C: Jalen Duren
F-C: Isaiah Stewart
Coach: Dwane Casey
Latest Results
Utah Jazz 132-129 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 121-100 New Orleans Pelicans
Denver Nuggets 115-110 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 108-118 Minnesota Timberwolves
Utah Jazz 124-123 Golden State Warriors
Utah Jazz 111-116 Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz 139-119 Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz 125-112 Los Angeles Clippers
Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns 113-112 Utah Jazz
Golden State Warriors 129-118 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 116-125 Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Clippers 121-114 Utah Jazz
Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 Utah Jazz
Jazz
Latest Results
Detroit Pistons 113-122 Sacramento Kings
Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons 117-124 Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies 114-103 Detroit Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons
Miami Heat 96-116 Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons 112-122 Memphis Grizzlies
Detroit Pistons 131-125 Dallas Mavericks
Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks
Detroit Pistons 94-102 Cleveland Cavaliers
Phoenix Suns 108-102 Detroit Pistons
Utah Jazz 116-125 Detroit Pistons
Denver Nuggets 108-110 Detroit Pistons
Sacramento Kings 137-129 Detroit Pistons
