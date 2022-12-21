Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Detroit Pistons

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons of 20th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

3:50 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Utah Jazz
3:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable Jazz lineup

Markkanen

Vanderbilt

Olynyk

Jordan Clarkson

Conley

3:40 PM2 hours ago

Jazz's Situation

Will Hardy also has two absences
  • Collin Sexton (hamstring injury)
  • Johnny Juzang (wrist injury)
3:35 PM3 hours ago

Jazz roster

F-G: Rudy Gay

F: Jarred Vanderbilt e Simone Fontecchio

G: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasly, Mike Conley, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji e Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C-F: Udoka Azabuike.

C: Walker Kessler

F-C: Lauri Markkanen e Kelly Olynyk

Coach: Will Hardy

3:30 PM3 hours ago
Photo: Detroit Pistons
3:25 PM3 hours ago

Probable Pistons lineup

Stewart

Bogdanovic

Jaden Duren

Killian Hayes

Jaden Ivey

3:20 PM3 hours ago

Pistons' Situation

Dwane Casey has two absentees:
  • Cade Cunningham (leg injury)
  • Isaiah Livers (shoulder injury)
3:15 PM3 hours ago

Pistons roster

F: Braxton Key, Isaiah Livers, Kevin Knox II, Buddy Boeheim, Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic

G: Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Cory Joseph, Jaden Ivey

C-F: Nerlens Noel

C: Jalen Duren

F-C: Isaiah Stewart

Coach: Dwane Casey

3:10 PM3 hours ago

Latest Results

Milwaukee Bucks 123-97 Utah Jazz 

Utah Jazz 132-129 New Orleans Pelicans 

Utah Jazz 121-100 New Orleans Pelicans 

Denver Nuggets 115-110 Utah Jazz 

Utah Jazz 108-118 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Utah Jazz 124-123 Golden State Warriors 

Utah Jazz 111-116 Portland Trail Blazers 

Utah Jazz 139-119 Indiana Pacers 

Utah Jazz 125-112 Los Angeles Clippers 

Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls 

Phoenix Suns 113-112 Utah Jazz 

Golden State Warriors 129-118 Utah Jazz 

Utah Jazz 116-125 Detroit Pistons 

Los Angeles Clippers 121-114 Utah Jazz 

Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 Utah Jazz 

3:05 PM3 hours ago

Jazz

The Utah Jazz are in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz have 17 wins and 15 losses in 32 games played.
3:00 PM3 hours ago

Latest Results

Detroit Pistons 121-124 Brooklyn Nets 

Detroit Pistons 113-122 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons 

Detroit Pistons 117-124 Los Angeles Lakers 

Memphis Grizzlies 114-103 Detroit Pistons 

New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons 

Miami Heat 96-116 Detroit Pistons 

Detroit Pistons 112-122 Memphis Grizzlies 

Detroit Pistons 131-125 Dallas Mavericks 

Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks 

Detroit Pistons 94-102 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Phoenix Suns 108-102 Detroit Pistons 

Utah Jazz 116-125 Detroit Pistons 

Denver Nuggets 108-110 Detroit Pistons 

Sacramento Kings 137-129 Detroit Pistons 

2:55 PM3 hours ago

Pistons

Despite ranking 14th in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons have the worst record, as they have 32 games, two more than the Charlotte Hornets. Of those, the Pistons have lost 24 times and won only eight.
2:50 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons, live this Tuesday (20), at the Little Caesars Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
2:45 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
