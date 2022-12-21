Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks match live?
What time is Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable Warriors lineup
Green
Kevon Looney
Thompson
Jordan Poole
Warriors' Situation
Warriors roster
F-C: JaMychal Green
C: James Wiseman
G-F: Andre Iguodala, Ty Jerome
G: Ryan Rollins, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry
Coach: Steve Kerr
Probable Knicks lineup
Julius Randle
Robinson
Jalen Brunson
Grimes
Knicks' Situation
Knicks roster
F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt
G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono
G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk
C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein
C: Jericho Sims
F-C: Julius Randle
Coach: Tom Thibodeau
Latest Results
Toronto Raptors 110-126 Golden State Warriors
Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors
Indiana Pacers 125-119 Golden State Warriors
Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors 123-107 Boston Celtics
Utah Jazz 124-123 Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors 104-112 Indiana Pacers
Golden State Warriors 120-101 Houston Rockets
Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks 116-113 Golden State Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves114-137 Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors 129-118 Utah Jazz
Golden State Warriors 124-107 Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans 128-83 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 120-127 Golden State Warriors
Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings
Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks
New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies
New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks
Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks
Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks
Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder
