Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: New York Knicks

4:30 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:25 PM2 hours ago

What time is Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks of 20th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

4:20 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Golden State Warriors
4:15 PM2 hours ago

Probable Warriors lineup

DiVincenzo

Green

Kevon Looney

Thompson

Jordan Poole

4:10 PM2 hours ago

Warriors' Situation

Steve Kerr will be without Andre Iguodala, a hip injury, Stephen Curry, a shoulder injury, and Andrew Wiggins, a groin injury.
4:05 PM2 hours ago

Warriors roster

F: Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Patrick Baldwin Jr, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Anthony Lamb

F-C: JaMychal Green

C: James Wiseman

G-F: Andre Iguodala, Ty Jerome

G: Ryan Rollins, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry

Coach: Steve Kerr

4:00 PM2 hours ago
Foto: New York Knicks
3:55 PM2 hours ago

Probable Knicks lineup

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Robinson

Jalen Brunson

Grimes

3:50 PM2 hours ago

Knicks' Situation

Tom Thibodeau will not have Obi Toppin, with a knee injury, at his disposal.
3:45 PM2 hours ago

Knicks roster

F-G: Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett

F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt

G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono

G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk

C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein

C: Jericho Sims

F-C:  Julius Randle

Coach: Tom Thibodeau

3:40 PM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Toronto Raptors 110-126 Golden State Warriors 

Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors 

Indiana Pacers 125-119 Golden State Warriors 

Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors 

Golden State Warriors 123-107 Boston Celtics 

Utah Jazz 124-123 Golden State Warriors 

Golden State Warriors 104-112 Indiana Pacers 

Golden State Warriors 120-101 Houston Rockets 

Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls 

Dallas Mavericks 116-113 Golden State Warriors 

Minnesota Timberwolves114-137  Golden State Warriors 

Golden State Warriors 129-118 Utah Jazz 

Golden State Warriors 124-107 Los Angeles Clippers 

New Orleans Pelicans 128-83 Golden State Warriors 

Houston Rockets 120-127 Golden State Warriors 

3:35 PM3 hours ago

Warriors

Golden State Warriors are 11th in the Western Conference, just outside the qualification zone. In 31 games, they have lost 16 and won 15.
3:30 PM3 hours ago

Latest Results

Indiana Pacers 106-109 New York Knicks

Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks

New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers 

New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies 

New York Knicks 129-132  Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks 

Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks 

Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks 

Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks 

Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder

3:25 PM3 hours ago

Knicks

New York Knicks are sixth in the playoff standings. In 30 games played, it has accumulated 17 wins and 13 losses in the Eastern Conference.
3:20 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks, live this Tuesday (20), at the Madison Square Garden at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
3:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
