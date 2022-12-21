Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

4:12 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

4:07 PM2 hours ago

What time is Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns of 20th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

4:02 PM2 hours ago

Go Suns!

3:57 PM2 hours ago

Washington Wizards

Coming from 10 straight defeats, the Washington Wizards are only 12th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Of the 31 games played, the Washington Wizards won 11 times and lost another 20.
3:52 PM2 hours ago

Phoenix Suns at their best

The Phoenix Suns just overcame a bad streak by defeating Clippers as a visitor, the team last season had a great performance leading with a 64-18, now with 12 losses it seems that they will not manage to have such a low percentage of defeats, and it is not surprising, since the previous season was almost historic for the franchise, the team arrives with the same ambition to reach the finals and this time be more competitive in the Playoffs, this season they are looking for revenge with a more experienced team, for quality in the team they can not complain, since their stars are at a great level, Suns went through a slump of five consecutive losses and ended Thursday night, now four home games await them.
3:47 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Suns player

Mikal Bridges, small forward. the experienced Suns player is the one chosen to be the important player when the stars are absent, now in this low Suns game, the player must take advantage to improve his numbers and be a more reliable option for the team, with Booker in doubt they can not afford to lose more games and must weigh more on the court.
3:42 PM2 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Situation

Phoenix Suns will be without Ayton, Washington, Payne, Crowder, Johnson, Booker and Landale. Everyone is injured.
3:37 PM3 hours ago

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns are third in the Western Conference. In 31 games, there were 19 wins and 12 losses. The Phoenix Suns are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
3:32 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns, live this Tuesday (20), at the Footprint, at 9 pm ET, for the NBA.
3:27 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
