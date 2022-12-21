Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns match live?
What time is Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns of 20th December 2022 in several countries:
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Washington Wizards
Coming from 10 straight defeats, the Washington Wizards are only 12th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Of the 31 games played, the Washington Wizards won 11 times and lost another 20.
Phoenix Suns at their best
The Phoenix Suns just overcame a bad streak by defeating Clippers as a visitor, the team last season had a great performance leading with a 64-18, now with 12 losses it seems that they will not manage to have such a low percentage of defeats, and it is not surprising, since the previous season was almost historic for the franchise, the team arrives with the same ambition to reach the finals and this time be more competitive in the Playoffs, this season they are looking for revenge with a more experienced team, for quality in the team they can not complain, since their stars are at a great level, Suns went through a slump of five consecutive losses and ended Thursday night, now four home games await them.
Watch out for this Suns player
Mikal Bridges, small forward. the experienced Suns player is the one chosen to be the important player when the stars are absent, now in this low Suns game, the player must take advantage to improve his numbers and be a more reliable option for the team, with Booker in doubt they can not afford to lose more games and must weigh more on the court.
Phoenix Suns Situation
Phoenix Suns will be without Ayton, Washington, Payne, Crowder, Johnson, Booker and Landale. Everyone is injured.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns are third in the Western Conference. In 31 games, there were 19 wins and 12 losses. The Phoenix Suns are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Eye on the Game
Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns, live this Tuesday (20), at the Footprint, at 9 pm ET, for the NBA.
