Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

How and where to watch the Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers match live?
What time is Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA?
Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 8 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable Pistons lineup
Bogdanovic
Jaden Duren
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Pistons' Situation
- Cade Cunningham (leg injury)
- Isaiah Livers (shoulder injury)
Pistons roster
G: Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Cory Joseph, Jaden Ivey
C-F: Nerlens Noel
C: Jalen Duren
F-C: Isaiah Stewart
Coach: Dwane Casey
Probable 76ers lineup
Tobias Harris
Embiid
James Harden
De'Anthony Melton
76ers' Situation
- Furkan Korkmaz (malaise)
- Tyrese Maxey (foot injury)
76ers roster
G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz
F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie
F-G: Danuel House Jr
C-F: Joel Embiid
F-C: Montrezl Harrell
Coach: Doc Rivers
Latest Results
Detroit Pistons 113-122 Sacramento Kings
Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons 117-124 Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies 114-103 Detroit Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons
Miami Heat 96-116 Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons 112-122 Memphis Grizzlies
Detroit Pistons 131-125 Dallas Mavericks
Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks
Detroit Pistons 94-102 Cleveland Cavaliers
Phoenix Suns 108-102 Detroit Pistons
Utah Jazz 116-125 Detroit Pistons
Denver Nuggets 108-110 Detroit Pistons
Sacramento Kings 137-129 Detroit Pistons
Pistons
Latest Results
Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors
Philadelphia 76ers 123-103 Sacramento Kings
Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets
Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers
Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers 113-85 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic 99-107 Philadelphia 76ers
Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers
APhiladelphia 76ers 115-106 Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers 109-112 Minnesota Timberwolves
Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Milwaukee Bucks
