Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Philadelphia 76ers

3:00 PM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM3 hours ago

What time is Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers of 21th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 8 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 9 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM3 hours ago
Foto: Detroit Pistons
2:45 PM3 hours ago

Probable Pistons lineup

Stewart

Bogdanovic

Jaden Duren

Killian Hayes

Jaden Ivey

2:40 PM3 hours ago

Pistons' Situation

Dwane Casey has the following absences
  • Cade Cunningham (leg injury)
  • Isaiah Livers (shoulder injury)
2:35 PM3 hours ago

Pistons roster

F: Braxton Key, Isaiah Livers, Kevin Knox II, Buddy Boeheim, Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic

G: Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Cory Joseph, Jaden Ivey

C-F: Nerlens Noel

C: Jalen Duren

F-C: Isaiah Stewart

Coach: Dwane Casey

2:30 PM3 hours ago
Photo: Philadelphia 76ers
2:25 PM3 hours ago

Probable 76ers lineup

PJ Tucker

Tobias Harris

Embiid

James Harden

De'Anthony Melton

2:20 PM4 hours ago

76ers' Situation

Doc Rivers will not be able to count on 
  • Furkan Korkmaz (malaise)
  • Tyrese Maxey (foot injury)
2:15 PM4 hours ago

76ers roster

G: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton, Saben Lee, Jaden Springer

G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz

F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie

F-G: Danuel House Jr

C-F: Joel Embiid

F-C: Montrezl Harrell

Coach: Doc Rivers

2:10 PM4 hours ago

Latest Results

Detroit Pistons 121-124 Brooklyn Nets 

Detroit Pistons 113-122 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons 

Detroit Pistons 117-124 Los Angeles Lakers 

Memphis Grizzlies 114-103 Detroit Pistons 

New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons 

Miami Heat 96-116 Detroit Pistons 

Detroit Pistons 112-122 Memphis Grizzlies 

Detroit Pistons 131-125 Dallas Mavericks 

Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks 

Detroit Pistons 94-102 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Phoenix Suns 108-102 Detroit Pistons 

Utah Jazz 116-125 Detroit Pistons 

Denver Nuggets 108-110 Detroit Pistons 

Sacramento Kings 137-129 Detroit Pistons

2:05 PM4 hours ago

Pistons

With only one game won in their last five meetings, the Detroit Pistons sit in last place, 15th, in the Eastern Conference. They have lost 24 and won eight of their 32 games.
2:00 PM4 hours ago

Latest Results

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Toronto Raptors 

Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors 

Philadelphia 76ers 123-103 Sacramento Kings 

Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers 

Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers 

Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

Cleveland Cavaliers 113-85 Philadelphia 76ers 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks 

Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers 

Orlando Magic 99-107 Philadelphia 76ers 

Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers 

APhiladelphia 76ers 115-106 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 109-112 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Milwaukee Bucks 

1:55 PM4 hours ago

76ers

Undefeated for six games, Philadelphia 76ers occupy the fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers, in 29 games played, have accumulated 17 wins and 12 losses.
1:50 PM4 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers, live this Wednesday (21), at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:45 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
