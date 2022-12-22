Portland Trail Blazers vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Oklahoma City Thunder online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Blazers vs Thunder game in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team offensively as its top scorer and rebounder averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sahi is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the good moment of the team so that the team is fighting to get away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, currently ranked as the third leading scorer this season behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection to Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching.
Hpw does the Thunder get here?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a moment of reconstruction by being located in thirteenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 9 wins and 13 losses. The Thunder took pick #2 in the NBA with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the new jewels of the team, however he failed to debut and will miss the entire season. During free agency the team did not have many options to strengthen the team and they had to settle for renewing players like Mike Muscala, Kenrich Willias, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort, added to this the team recovered Josh Giddey after being out since the end of last season due to injury. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's objective is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show an improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Damian Lillard, a must see player!
The Portland point guard is the top figure of the Blazers, he missed much of last season when he had to undergo surgery for heart problems. During the previous season, Lillard played in 29 games in which he averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Now, it seems that the Blazers star has overcome his heart problems and will be able to play the full season and with the aim of leading the team towards other playoffs. Lillard will seek to take advantage of the renewed Blazers roster and add his game to that of Gary Payton II, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simmons so that Portland returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference . What is most expected from the Blazers star is a healthy season and the return of "Dame-Time" to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Blazers arrive?
The Blazers start a new season after finishing the previous season in the thirteenth position in the Western Conference, after a record of 27 wins and 55 losses. After their best player was sidelined for heart surgery, the team fell apart and the existing project came to an end. CJ McCollum was one of the fundamental pieces that left the team to rethink a new team, with the departure of the second star of the Blazers, players like Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Gary Payton Jr. arrived who will give the team a new air . With the return of Damian Lillard, the Blazers hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a place in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace with which Lillard returns so that the pieces of the team fit him as a leader, they can be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Where's the game?
The Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
