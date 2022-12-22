Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match live?
What time is Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Bulls
Patrick Williams
Vucevic
LaVine
Caruso
Bulls' Situation
Bulls' roster
G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green
F: Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams
C-F: Tony Bradley
C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond
Coach: Billy Donovan
Probable lineup for the Hawks
Bogdanovic
Collins
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
Hawks' Situation
Hawks' roster
G: Trent Forrest, Aaron Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Trae Young
G-F: Jarrett Culver
F-C: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu
C: Clint Capela
F-G: De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday
Coach: Nate McMillan
Latest Results
Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks
Chicago Bulls 120-128 New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards
Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls
Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls
Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics
Chicago Bulls 107-108 Orlando Magic
New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls
NBAChicago Bulls 103-126 Denver Nuggets
Chicago Bulls 111-115 New Orleans Pelicans
Bulls
Latest Results
Charlotte Hornets 106-125 Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks
Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls
Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder
Atlanta Hawks 117-109 Denver Nuggets
Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 98-106 Miami Heat
Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 115-106 Sacramento Kings
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors
