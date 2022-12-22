Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Atlanta Hawks

3:30 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

3:25 PM2 hours ago

What time is Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks of 21th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

3:20 PM3 hours ago
Photo: Chigago Bulls
3:15 PM3 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Bulls

DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Vucevic

LaVine

Caruso

3:10 PM3 hours ago

Bulls' Situation

Javonte Green and Lonzo Ball, both with knee injuries, are Billy Donovan's absentees.
3:05 PM3 hours ago

Bulls' roster

G: Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu

G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green

F:  Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams

C-F: Tony Bradley

C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond

Coach: Billy Donovan

3:00 PM3 hours ago
Photo: Atlanta Hawks
2:55 PM3 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Hawks

De'Andre Hunter

Bogdanovic

Collins

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

2:50 PM3 hours ago

Hawks' Situation

Nate McMillan will be without Clint Capela, calf injury.
2:45 PM3 hours ago

Hawks' roster

F: Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin

G: Trent Forrest, Aaron Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Trae Young

G-F: Jarrett Culver

F-C: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu

C: Clint Capela

F-G: De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday

Coach: Nate McMillan

2:40 PM3 hours ago

Latest Results

Minnesota Timberwolves 150-126 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks 

Chicago Bulls 120-128 New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards 

Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls 

Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls 

Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls 

Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls 

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls  

Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics 

Chicago Bulls 107-108 Orlando Magic 

New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls 

NBAChicago Bulls 103-126 Denver Nuggets 

Chicago Bulls 111-115 New Orleans Pelicans 

2:35 PM3 hours ago

Bulls

With 18 losses and 11 wins from 29 games played, the Chicago Bulls appear in 11th place, outside the Eastern Conference play-in qualification zone.
2:30 PM3 hours ago

Latest Results

Atlanta Hawks 126-125 Orlando Magic 

Charlotte Hornets 106-125 Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks 

Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls 

Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Atlanta Hawks 117-109 Denver Nuggets 

Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 98-106 Miami Heat 

Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 115-106 Sacramento Kings 

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors

2:25 PM3 hours ago

Hawks

By picking up their second straight win, the Atlanta Hawks have moved up to eighth place, having won 16 and been defeated in 15 games out of 31 played.
2:20 PM4 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks, live this Wednesday (21), at the State Farm Arena at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
2:15 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
