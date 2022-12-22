Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. The experienced 29 year old player is coming out of an injury that caused a poor performance in the team, the player is a fundamental piece in the team's project and is responding as such, currently averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, if he continues like this and stays healthy, the player in combination with James, can fight for a Play-In spot and be very dangerous in Playoffs, but the results should not take long, since the teams with better average are getting farther and farther away.
Watch out for this Kings player
Domantas Sabonis, power forward. With 26 years old the player left Indiana Pacers to try to transcend with the Sacramento team, the player has been key for the team to be in the sixth position in the conference and if they continue this way they could reach the Playoffs, Sabonis averages for Kings: 18.0 points, 12.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists, it is important that the team continues to reap victories to not jeopardize their position.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Kings all-star quintet
Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala, Sabonis.
Face to face
Last season, Kings and Lakers faced each other in a four-game series, Kings took the first game to give way to two consecutive games in favor of Lakers, to close the series Kings evened the series and neither could progress, for this season Kings already won the first game 120-114 and for the second game Lakers with urgency of victories will leave everything.
Lakers have no margin for error
It is clear that Lakers do not have such a solid team to fight for the championship, this after keeping almost the entire roster of the last two seasons, last season they failed to qualify for the Playoffs and fans were clear that it was for lack of talent in the players, the team's base in names is very powerful, with James, Davis and Westbrook, but unfortunately none has gone through its best form, injuries as the main factor in James and Davis, both are just getting back into the rhythm, but when one of them is not on the court, the team becomes very weak, Davis in recent weeks has been the benchmark adding important points, but the ten consecutive losses at the beginning of the season, are affecting in a big way and the team again is not even in the fight for the Play-In, Lakers need a long winning streak to make a major leap, but defeats like the most recent against Suns, cause that they can not get out of the last places.
Kings want to play Playoffs
Sacramento Kings is surprising in a positive way to everyone involved in the NBA, the team has more than eight seasons without qualifying for the Playoffs, with the Play-In they had not been able to sneak in either, but this season it seems that this bad streak will be broken and gives the impression that they will be in the Playoffs, the team is sixth in the conference with a record of 16-13, for a team that has not been in the final instances in recent years it is important to maintain its position, A losing streak could take away their position and return them to what has been their reality, in their last game Kings lost to Hornets in a 119-125 score, Kings as a home team have better numbers, but they are not the most outstanding, if they want to play something more than the regular season, they will have to be strong and in the interchange period add a key piece to close the season, teams like Blazers, Jazz Mavericks and Warriors are very close to their record and could overcome it in the next days.
The West in the NBA is hotly contested
The NBA season is advancing rapidly and each duel is fundamental for the aspirations of the teams as they are so close especially in the mid-table, by this time of the season many teams are just finding the rhythm needed to get wins, while those who have started well are still in the upper part of the conference taking care of their position, Lakers vs Kings will be one of the most attractive duels, as they are going through very different moments.
