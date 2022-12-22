Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Live Score!
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (December 22) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Boston Celtics
Key player - Indiana Pacers
Last starting five - Boston Celtics
9- Derrick White
12- Grant Williams
36- Marcus Smart
42- Al Horford
Last starting five - Indiana Pacers
2- Andrew Nembhard
23- Aaron Nesmith
24- Buddy Hield
33- Myles Turner
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are coming off back-to-back losses to the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. The team led by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is in second place in the NBA Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks; despite this pair of setbacks, the season has been very good and that is reflected in the standings, where they have a percentage of .710, after 22 wins and nine losses.
However, there is one aspect to worry about and that is that they have five wins and five losses in the last 10 games and considering that they are one of the best performing teams in general, they will have to go out looking for the victory at any cost, to avoid falling into an extended negative streak.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have just lost their most recent games: to the Cleveland Cavaliers and to the New York Knicks. The season has been discreet for the team coached by Rick Carlisle, which needs to start adding victories to revive in the fight for the playoff places, even though there is still a long time to go, the results in the last games have left much to be desired, as they have seven losses in the last 10 games, so they will need to shake it up quickly if they do not want to lose the progress they were showing at the beginning of the season.
Currently, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .484, product of 15 wins and 16 losses; although they are relatively close to the Miami Heat, who occupy the eighth place, the numbers are not positive, which they will have to change quickly.