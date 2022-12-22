Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics live game, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics of December 21st, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (December 22) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Boston Celtics

In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jaylen Brown stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. He has averaged 26.4 points per game in 29 games played, with an average of 35.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - Indiana Pacers

In Indiana Pacers the presence of Buddy Hield stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the New York Knicks. He has averaged 17.7 points per game in 31 games played, with an average of 31.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Boston Celtics

7- Jaylen Brown

9- Derrick White

12- Grant Williams

36- Marcus Smart

42- Al Horford

Last starting five - Indiana Pacers

0- Tyrese Haliburton

2- Andrew Nembhard

23- Aaron Nesmith

24- Buddy Hield

33- Myles Turner

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are coming off back-to-back losses to the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. The team led by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is in second place in the NBA Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks; despite this pair of setbacks, the season has been very good and that is reflected in the standings, where they have a percentage of .710, after 22 wins and nine losses.

However, there is one aspect to worry about and that is that they have five wins and five losses in the last 10 games and considering that they are one of the best performing teams in general, they will have to go out looking for the victory at any cost, to avoid falling into an extended negative streak.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have just lost their most recent games: to the Cleveland Cavaliers and to the New York Knicks. The season has been discreet for the team coached by Rick Carlisle, which needs to start adding victories to revive in the fight for the playoff places, even though there is still a long time to go, the results in the last games have left much to be desired, as they have seven losses in the last 10 games, so they will need to shake it up quickly if they do not want to lose the progress they were showing at the beginning of the season.

Currently, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .484, product of 15 wins and 16 losses; although they are relatively close to the Miami Heat, who occupy the eighth place, the numbers are not positive, which they will have to change quickly.

The game will be played at the TD Garden

The Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics game will be played at the TD Garden, located in the North End neighborhood of the city of Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 18,624 spectators.
