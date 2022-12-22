Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

3:00 PM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM3 hours ago

What time is Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets of 21th December 2022 in several countries:
 

Argentina 20:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 20:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 21:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 20:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 20:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 20:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 19:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 3 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 19:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 20:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 20:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 20:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 20:30 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM3 hours ago

2:45 PM3 hours ago

2:40 PM3 hours ago

2:35 PM3 hours ago

2:30 PM3 hours ago

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors are ranked eleventh in the Western Conference. In 32 games, there were 15 wins and 17 defeats. The Golden State Warriors are coming off a loss to the New York Knicks.
2:25 PM3 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets Situation

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Williams, Summer, Simmons and Watanabe. All players are injured.
2:20 PM4 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets probable lineup

Royce O'Neale and Kevin Durant; Nic Claxton; Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris.
2:15 PM4 hours ago

Latest Results (Brooklyn Nets)

Brooklyn Nets 92 - 103 Boston Celtics

 Brooklyn Nets 114 - 105 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washigton Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 109  - 102 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers 

 Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies

 Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets

2:10 PM4 hours ago

Latest Results (Golden State Warriors)

Indiana Pacers 125 - 119 Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks 128 - 111 Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors 123 - 107 Boston Celtics Utah Jazz 124 - 123 Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors 104 - 112 Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors 120 - 101 Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors 119 - 111 Chicago Bulls Dallas Mavericks 116 - 113 Golden State Warriors Minnesota Timberwolves 114 - 137 Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors 129 - 118 Utah Jazz
2:05 PM4 hours ago

Golden State Warriors Situation

Golden State Warriors will not be able to participate. count on Green, Thompson, Wiggins, Iguodala and Curry. Everyone is injured.
2:00 PM4 hours ago

Golden State Warriors probable lineup

Vicenzo and Green; Looney; Poole and Curry.
1:55 PM4 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference. In 31 games, there were 19 wins and 12 losses. The Brooklyn Nets are on a 6-game winning streak.
1:50 PM4 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Golden State Warriors vs Golden State Warriors, live this Wednesday (21), at the Barclays Center, at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA. 
1:45 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
