Wizards vs Jazz LIVE Score Updates (27-30)

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 00:31
1Q 02:59
1Q 05:27
1Q 07:20
1Q 09:50
1Q 11:22
1Q 12:00
Minutes away
Wizards Lineup
first five hittin' the hardwood tonight. #DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/F4vOg0gdEu — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 23, 2022
Arrival
‘twas (a few nights) before Christmas 🎁#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/hJqloLXWAp— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2022
Jazz Casualties
Kelly Olynyk PF
Wizards Casualties
Delon Wright SG
Deni Avdija SF
Kristaps Porzingis C
Combined points
The favorite
Last result Jazz
Last result Wizards
Start
Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz Live Score in NBA Season 2022
What time is Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz match for NBA Season 2022?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 112-121 Washington Wizards, season 2022
Washington Wizards 109-103 Utah Jazz, season 2021
Utah Jazz 123-98 Washington Wizards, season 2021
Washington Wizards 125-121 Utah Jazz, season 2021
Utah Jazz 122-131 Washington Wizards, season 2021