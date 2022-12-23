Wizards vs Jazz LIVE Score Updates (27-30)
Foto: VAVEL

9:40 PM4 minutes ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

WIZARDS 27-30 JAZZ
9:39 PM4 minutes ago

1Q 00:31

Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the double-double and the last basket of the first half.
9:34 PM10 minutes ago

1Q 02:59

Collin Sexton with the old-fashioned triple to pull away by two.
9:26 PM17 minutes ago

1Q 05:27

Taj Gibson with a double-double to take a 5-point lead.
9:22 PM21 minutes ago

1Q 07:20

Lauri Markkanen with the triple to turn the game around.
9:19 PM25 minutes ago

1Q 09:50

Kyle Kuzma's free throw adds two more.
9:18 PM25 minutes ago

1Q 11:22

Daniel Gafford with a double and opens the game's slate.
9:12 PM32 minutes ago

1Q 12:00

The game between Wizards and Jazz begins.
8:54 PMan hour ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the Jazz-Wizards NBA game.
8:53 PMan hour ago

Wizards Lineup

8:48 PMan hour ago

Arrival

Previewing a couple of days before Christmas Eve, here's how the Utah Jazz arrived.
8:43 PMan hour ago

Jazz Casualties

While these are the Jazz's losses for this game:

Kelly Olynyk PF

8:38 PMan hour ago

Wizards Casualties

Washington will not be able to count on these elements for today:

Delon Wright SG

Deni Avdija SF

Kristaps Porzingis C

8:33 PMan hour ago

Combined points

Combined between the two franchises, at least 231 points are expected, meaning a 119-112 in Utah's favor could be the outcome.
8:28 PMan hour ago

The favorite

The Utah Jazz are 7-point favorites according to bookmakers in Las Vegas.
8:23 PMan hour ago

Last result Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah had no major problems on Tuesday, defeating the Detroit Pistons as visitors by a score of 1126-111.
8:18 PMan hour ago

Last result Wizards

Washington is coming off a 113-110 away win over the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday.
8:13 PM2 hours ago

Start

This Thursday's short NBA action comes to a close when the Washington Wizards have a tough visit against the Utah Jazz. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
8:08 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
8:03 PM2 hours ago

What time is Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz of December 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

7:58 PM2 hours ago

Last games Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz

The team from the North American capital has dominated the series in the last five games with a balance of four wins and one loss, highlighting that they have not lost as visitors since 2020.

Utah Jazz 112-121 Washington Wizards, season 2022

Washington Wizards 109-103 Utah Jazz, season 2021

Utah Jazz 123-98 Washington Wizards, season 2021

Washington Wizards 125-121 Utah Jazz, season 2021

Utah Jazz 122-131 Washington Wizards, season 2021

7:53 PM2 hours ago

Key player Utah Jazz

When he is on the court, he is a key player averaging 33.8 minutes per game and 22.3 points, so Lauri Markkanen will be the player to watch on Thursday night.
7:48 PM2 hours ago

Key player Washington Wizards

Since his time with the Lakers, a team he faced a couple of days ago, Kyle Kuzma is having his best average of minutes played and points per game, with 35 minutes and 21.4 points, highlighting that he is being important in his second year with the team from the Mexican capital.
Foto: Wizards
Image: Wizards
7:43 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Utah Jazz

23 Lauri Markkanen, small forward; 8 Jarred Vanderblit, small forward; 24 Walker Kessler, center; 00 Jordan Clarkson, point guard; 11 Mike Conley Jr, point guard.
7:38 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Washington Wizards

33 Kyle Kuzma, small forward; 9 Deni Avdija, small forward; 67 Taj Gibson, center; 24 Corey Kispert, point guard; 22 Monté Morris, point guard.
7:33 PM2 hours ago

Utah Jazz: improving at home

The Utah Jazz had a great start to the season, but the reality is that little by little they have been deflating and need to pick up the pace and take advantage of the home court to be able to climb positions and stay in the postseason.
7:28 PM2 hours ago

Washington Wizards: getting back on track

The Washington Wizards have not had a good season and some games have slipped away from them in the last seconds, as happened a few days ago against the Lakers, so they will have to pick up the pace to get out of the bottom of the NBA Eastern Conference.
7:23 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz match will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Salt Lake City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
7:18 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
