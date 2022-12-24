Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver NuggetsLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets match.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggers live on TV, your options is: NBATV.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Ball Arena
The match will take place at the Ball Arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, will be the venue for the game, being home to the Denver Nuggers, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
Injury Report - Trail Blazers
Nassir Little and Gary Payton are out for the match on the Trail Blazers' side, in addition to Justise Winslow, Drew Eubanks, Damian Lillard, Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic, who are doubtful for the match.
Injury Report - Nuggets
Collin Gillespie is injured and out of action on the Nuggets' side, and they also have, in doubt for the game, Jamal Murray and Jeff Green.
Western Conference - Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers are in seventh place, 17-15, behind the Clippers, the Kings, who are 17-15, as well as being above the Jazz, who are 18-16, the Mavericks and Timberwolves, who are tied 16-16, and the Warriors, 15-18 on the season.
Western Conference - Nuggets
Last Matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are coming from three losses in their last games. The first victory was by 128 to 112, over the Spurs, on Wednesday (14). After that, on Friday (16), the loss was to the Mavericks, by 130-110. The victory came again over the Rockets, by 107 to 95, on Saturday (17). On Monday (19), the loss was by 123 to 121 and on Wednesday (21), the loss was by 101 to 98, these two to the Thunder.
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the back of four wins and one loss in their last few games. The streak started on Saturday (10), when they beat the Jazz by 115 to 110. After that, on Wednesday (14), the victory was by 141 to 128, over the Wizards. The loss came to the Lakers, on Saturday (17), by 126 to 108. The wins came again, the first on Sunday (18), by 119 to 115, over the Hornets and the second by 105 to 91, last Wednesday (21).
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.