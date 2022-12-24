Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Image: Kings

6:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings match.
5:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings live on TV, your options is: CBS.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:50 PM2 hours ago

Golden 1 Center

The match will take place at the Golden 1 Center, an arena in Sacramento, California, with a capacity for 17 thousand fans, being home of the Sacramento Kings.
5:45 PM2 hours ago

Injury Report: Wizards

On the Washington Wizards side, only three players are out for the match, being certain absences, with Delon Wright, Deni Avdija and Kristaps Porzingis out.
5:40 PM2 hours ago

Injury Report: Kings

On the Sacramento Kings' side, only Richaun Holmes is a possible absentee, remaining a doubt for the match.
5:35 PM3 hours ago

Eastern Confernce

The Wizards are 12-20 on the season in the Eastern Conference, in 12th place, standing above the Magic, who are 12-21, the Hornets, who are 8-24 and the Pistons, 8-26, as well as being below the Bulls, 13-18, the Raptors, 14-18 and the Pacers, Hawks and Heat, tied at 16-16.
5:30 PM3 hours ago

Western Conference

In the Western Conference, the Kings are in sixth place with 17 wins and 13 losses, below the Clippers, who are 19-14, the Suns, who are 19-13, and the Pelicans, who are 18-12. The Trail Blazers come in below, 17-15, the Jazz are 18-16, and the Mavericks and Timberwolves are tied, 16-16.
5:25 PM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Wizards

The Washington Wizards come into this game with four losses and one win. The sequence began with defeat to the Nuggets, by 141 to 128. On Saturday (17), the new loss came to the Clippers, by 102 to 93. On Sunday (18), the loss was to the Lakers, by 119 to 117. On Tuesday (20), the victory was over the Suns, by 113 to 110. Closing this sequence, playing last Thursday (22), the loss was to the Jazz, by 120 to 112.
5:20 PM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Kings

The Sacramento Kings come to this match of three wins and two losses in recent games. The sequence began on Tuesday (13), with defeat to the 76ers, by 123 to 103. On Wednesday (14), the victory was over the Raptors, by 124 to 123. After that, now over the Pistons, the victory came on Friday (16), by 122 to 113. The loss happened again on Tuesday (20), to the Hornets, by 125 to 119. Closing the sequence, the victory came again, now over the Lakers, last Thursday (22), by 134 to 120.
5:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

