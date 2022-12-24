Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Golden 1 Center
The match will take place at the Golden 1 Center, an arena in Sacramento, California, with a capacity for 17 thousand fans, being home of the Sacramento Kings.
Injury Report: Wizards
On the Washington Wizards side, only three players are out for the match, being certain absences, with Delon Wright, Deni Avdija and Kristaps Porzingis out.
Injury Report: Kings
On the Sacramento Kings' side, only Richaun Holmes is a possible absentee, remaining a doubt for the match.
Eastern Confernce
Western Conference
In the Western Conference, the Kings are in sixth place with 17 wins and 13 losses, below the Clippers, who are 19-14, the Suns, who are 19-13, and the Pelicans, who are 18-12. The Trail Blazers come in below, 17-15, the Jazz are 18-16, and the Mavericks and Timberwolves are tied, 16-16.
Last Matches: Wizards
The Washington Wizards come into this game with four losses and one win. The sequence began with defeat to the Nuggets, by 141 to 128. On Saturday (17), the new loss came to the Clippers, by 102 to 93. On Sunday (18), the loss was to the Lakers, by 119 to 117. On Tuesday (20), the victory was over the Suns, by 113 to 110. Closing this sequence, playing last Thursday (22), the loss was to the Jazz, by 120 to 112.
Last Matches: Kings
The Sacramento Kings come to this match of three wins and two losses in recent games. The sequence began on Tuesday (13), with defeat to the 76ers, by 123 to 103. On Wednesday (14), the victory was over the Raptors, by 124 to 123. After that, now over the Pistons, the victory came on Friday (16), by 122 to 113. The loss happened again on Tuesday (20), to the Hornets, by 125 to 119. Closing the sequence, the victory came again, now over the Lakers, last Thursday (22), by 134 to 120.
