Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
“I don’t deserve to have the jersey retired by the team as I have set high standards for myself. I don't think I've done enough, in short, for that. I will be happy, grateful and honored if it happens, but I really don't think I reached that level. I remember my five years there. and they are not at the height of Karl Malone, John Stockton and Pete Maravich”, he admitted.

“We achieved many special achievements, certainly. We set records and, in addition, we had the best campaign in the league. É It's very easy to say that if we weren't champions, we didn't do anything. But is not it? so. I learned many lessons, for example, that helped me get here. I met several people, coaches and special players”, he evaluated.

“This return will be, above all, interesting. I don't know what to expect from the fan reception, but I'm excited.   for five seasons, and because of that, I bonded with that team and community. Playing in front of that crowd again in particular is going to be crazy. But using the visitors' changing room will probably be the strangest thing”, he commented.

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Isaac Okoro

PF - Evan Mobely

C - Jarrett Allen.


 

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 22-11 season record. He arrives for the confrontation with a sequence of five victories, approaching the leaders of the Eastern Conference.
“At the end of the day, I don’t care about the schemes or this or that,” said a frustrated Siakam on Sunday night. “Only! we have to win.   the only thing. I don't know the difference from the (past) groups.   I know this group now, we are struggling.   really bad. We have to get out of this.”

“Special players grow in the most important moments when playing in a gym like this. It was really fun, above all, playing alongside you today. He is unbelievable when he gets into his offensive rhythm, as he carries the team on the court. We already know that all you have to do is hand the ball over and then get out of the way. And finally, he put his name in the history books today”, exalted the shipowner.

Possible Toronto Raptors!

PG - Fred VanVleet

SG - OG Anunony

SF - Scottie Barnes

PF - Pascal Siakam

C - Juancho Hernangomez.


 

How do the Toronto Raptors arrive?

The Toronto Raptors have a 14-18 season record. The Raptors beat the Knicks and broke a six-game losing streak.
The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity of 19.432 people.
